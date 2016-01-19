Server Side Includes for NodeJS
Note: The current version of ssi does all IO synchronously. Further development plans include writing methods asynchronously and migrating current methods to conform to Node conventions for synchronous methods.
<!--#include virtual="" -->
<!--#include file="" -->
<!--#set var="" value="" -->
<!--#echo var="" -->
<!--#if expr="" -->
<!--#elif expr="" -->
<!--#else -->
<!--#endif -->
npm install ssi
var ssi = require("ssi");
var inputDirectory = "/tmp/test";
var outputDirectory = "/tmp/output";
var matcher = "/**/*.shtml";
var includes = new ssi(inputDirectory, outputDirectory, matcher);
includes.compile();
If you want to support loosened spaces in directive like
<!-- #include file="" --> or
<!-- #include file="" -->, just enable the fourth argument:
new ssi(inputDirectory, outputDirectory, matcher, true).
middleware: [require('connect-modrewrite')([
'^(.*)\.html$ $1.shtml'
]), function(req, res, next) {
var fs = require('fs');
var ssi = require('ssi');
var baseDir = './';
var pathname = require('url').parse(req.url).pathname;
var filename = require('path').join(baseDir, pathname.substr(-1) === '/' ? pathname + 'index.shtml' : pathname);
var parser = new ssi(baseDir, baseDir, '/**/*.shtml');
if (filename.indexOf('.shtml') > -1 && fs.existsSync(filename))
res.end(parser.parse(filename, fs.readFileSync(filename, {
encoding: 'utf8'
})).contents);
else
next();
}]
filename
String path to the file
contents
String Contents of the file to be parsed
Method returns the parsed contents
Method parses all of the files found by the matcher in the input directory, and writes the files to the output directory with identical names and directory structure.
MIT