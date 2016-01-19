openbase logo
ssi

ssi

by Chen-Heng Chang
0.3.0

Server Side Includes for NodeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

637

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-ssi

Build Status

Server Side Includes for NodeJS

Note: The current version of ssi does all IO synchronously. Further development plans include writing methods asynchronously and migrating current methods to conform to Node conventions for synchronous methods.

Supported Instructions

<!--#include virtual="" -->
<!--#include file="" -->
<!--#set var="" value="" -->
<!--#echo var="" -->

<!--#if expr="" -->
<!--#elif expr="" -->
<!--#else -->
<!--#endif -->

Installation

npm install ssi

Usage

var ssi = require("ssi");

var inputDirectory = "/tmp/test";
var outputDirectory = "/tmp/output";
var matcher = "/**/*.shtml";

var includes = new ssi(inputDirectory, outputDirectory, matcher);
includes.compile();

If you want to support loosened spaces in directive like <!-- #include file="" --> or <!-- #include file="" -->, just enable the fourth argument: new ssi(inputDirectory, outputDirectory, matcher, true).

BrowserSync Middleware

middleware: [require('connect-modrewrite')([
    '^(.*)\.html$ $1.shtml'
  ]), function(req, res, next) {
    var fs = require('fs');
    var ssi = require('ssi');
    var baseDir = './';
    var pathname = require('url').parse(req.url).pathname;
    var filename = require('path').join(baseDir, pathname.substr(-1) === '/' ? pathname + 'index.shtml' : pathname);
    var parser = new ssi(baseDir, baseDir, '/**/*.shtml');
    if (filename.indexOf('.shtml') > -1 && fs.existsSync(filename))
      res.end(parser.parse(filename, fs.readFileSync(filename, {
        encoding: 'utf8'
      })).contents);
    else
      next();
  }]

Methods

parse(filename, contents)

filename String path to the file

contents String Contents of the file to be parsed

Method returns the parsed contents

compile()

Method parses all of the files found by the matcher in the input directory, and writes the files to the output directory with identical names and directory structure.

License

MIT

