ssh

sshuttle

by bradleymeck
0.0.0

Wrong project! You should head over to http://github.com/sshuttle/sshuttle

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

sshuttle: where transparent proxy meets VPN meets ssh

As far as I know, sshuttle is the only program that solves the following common case:

  • Your client machine (or router) is Linux, FreeBSD, or MacOS.

  • You have access to a remote network via ssh.

  • You don't necessarily have admin access on the remote network.

  • The remote network has no VPN, or only stupid/complex VPN protocols (IPsec, PPTP, etc). Or maybe you are the admin and you just got frustrated with the awful state of VPN tools.

  • You don't want to create an ssh port forward for every single host/port on the remote network.

  • You hate openssh's port forwarding because it's randomly slow and/or stupid.

  • You can't use openssh's PermitTunnel feature because it's disabled by default on openssh servers; plus it does TCP-over-TCP, which has terrible performance (see below).

Obtaining sshuttle

  • From PyPI::

    pip install sshuttle

  • Clone::

    git clone https://github.com/sshuttle/sshuttle.git
./setup.py install

Documentation

The documentation for the stable version is available at: http://sshuttle.readthedocs.org/

The documentation for the latest development version is available at: http://sshuttle.readthedocs.org/en/latest/

