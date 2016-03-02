sshuttle: where transparent proxy meets VPN meets ssh

As far as I know, sshuttle is the only program that solves the following common case:

Your client machine (or router) is Linux, FreeBSD, or MacOS.

You have access to a remote network via ssh.

You don't necessarily have admin access on the remote network.

The remote network has no VPN, or only stupid/complex VPN protocols (IPsec, PPTP, etc). Or maybe you are the admin and you just got frustrated with the awful state of VPN tools.

You don't want to create an ssh port forward for every single host/port on the remote network.

You hate openssh's port forwarding because it's randomly slow and/or stupid.

You can't use openssh's PermitTunnel feature because it's disabled by default on openssh servers; plus it does TCP-over-TCP, which has terrible performance (see below).

Obtaining sshuttle

From PyPI:: pip install sshuttle

Clone:: git clone https://github.com/sshuttle/sshuttle.git ./setup.py install

Documentation

The documentation for the stable version is available at: http://sshuttle.readthedocs.org/

The documentation for the latest development version is available at: http://sshuttle.readthedocs.org/en/latest/