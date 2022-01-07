sshpk

Parse, convert, fingerprint and use SSH keys (both public and private) in pure node -- no ssh-keygen or other external dependencies.

Supports RSA, DSA, ECDSA (nistp-*) and ED25519 key types, in PEM (PKCS#1, PKCS#8) and OpenSSH formats.

This library has been extracted from node-http-signature (work by Mark Cavage and Dave Eddy) and node-ssh-fingerprint (work by Dave Eddy), with additions (including ECDSA support) by Alex Wilson.

Install

npm install sshpk

Examples

var sshpk = require ( 'sshpk' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var keyPub = fs.readFileSync( 'id_rsa.pub' ); var key = sshpk.parseKey(keyPub, 'ssh' ); console .log( 'type => %s' , key.type); console .log( 'size => %d bits' , key.size); console .log( 'comment => %s' , key.comment); console .log( 'fingerprint => %s' , key.fingerprint().toString()); console .log( 'old-style fingerprint => %s' , key.fingerprint( 'md5' ).toString());

Example output:

type => rsa size => 2048 bits comment => foo@foo.com fingerprint => SHA256:PYC9kPVC6J873CSIbfp0LwYeczP/W4ffObNCuDJ1u5w old-style fingerprint => a0:c8:ad:6c:32:9a:32:fa:59:cc:a9:8c:0a:0d:6e:bd

More examples: converting between formats:

var keyPem = fs.readFileSync( 'id_rsa.pem' ); var key = sshpk.parseKey(keyPem, 'pem' ); var pemBuf = key.toBuffer( 'pkcs8' ); var sshKey = key.toString( 'ssh' );

Signing and verifying:

var keyPriv = fs.readFileSync( 'id_ecdsa' ); var key = sshpk.parsePrivateKey(keyPriv, 'pem' ); var data = 'some data' ; var s = key.createSign( 'sha1' ); s.update(data); var signature = s.sign(); var keyPub = fs.readFileSync( 'id_ecdsa.pub' ); key = sshpk.parseKey(keyPub, 'ssh' ); var v = key.createVerify( 'sha1' ); v.update(data); var valid = v.verify(signature);

Matching fingerprints with keys:

var fp = sshpk.parseFingerprint( 'SHA256:PYC9kPVC6J873CSIbfp0LwYeczP/W4ffObNCuDJ1u5w' ); var keys = [sshpk.parseKey(...), sshpk.parseKey(...), ...]; keys.forEach( function ( key ) { if (fp.matches(key)) console .log( 'found it!' ); });

Usage

Public keys

parseKey(data[, format = 'auto'[, options]])

Parses a key from a given data format and returns a new Key object.

Parameters

data -- Either a Buffer or String, containing the key

-- Either a Buffer or String, containing the key format -- String name of format to use, valid options are: auto : choose automatically from all below pem : supports both PKCS#1 and PKCS#8 ssh : standard OpenSSH format, pkcs1 , pkcs8 : variants of pem rfc4253 : raw OpenSSH wire format openssh : new post-OpenSSH 6.5 internal format, produced by ssh-keygen -o dnssec : .key file format output by dnssec-keygen etc putty : the PuTTY .ppk file format (supports truncated variant without all the lines from Private-Lines: onwards)

-- String name of format to use, valid options are: options -- Optional Object, extra options, with keys: filename -- Optional String, name for the key being parsed (eg. the filename that was opened). Used to generate Error messages passphrase -- Optional String, encryption passphrase used to decrypt an encrypted PEM file

-- Optional Object, extra options, with keys:

Returns true if the given object is a valid Key object created by a version of sshpk compatible with this one.

Parameters

obj -- Object to identify

String, the type of key. Valid options are rsa , dsa , ecdsa .

Integer, "size" of the key in bits. For RSA/DSA this is the size of the modulus; for ECDSA this is the bit size of the curve in use.

Optional string, a key comment used by some formats (eg the ssh format).

Only present if this.type === 'ecdsa' , string containing the name of the named curve used with this key. Possible values include nistp256 , nistp384 and nistp521 .

Convert the key into a given data format and return the serialized key as a Buffer.

Parameters

format -- String name of format to use, for valid options see parseKey()

Same as this.toBuffer(format).toString() .

Key#fingerprint([algorithm = 'sha256'[, hashType = 'ssh']])

Creates a new Fingerprint object representing this Key's fingerprint.

Parameters

algorithm -- String name of hash algorithm to use, valid options are md5 , sha1 , sha256 , sha384 , sha512

-- String name of hash algorithm to use, valid options are , , , , hashType -- String name of fingerprint hash type to use, valid options are ssh (the type of fingerprint used by OpenSSH, e.g. in ssh-keygen ), spki (used by HPKP, some OpenSSL applications)

Creates a crypto.Verifier specialized to use this Key (and the correct public key algorithm to match it). The returned Verifier has the same API as a regular one, except that the verify() function takes only the target signature as an argument.

Parameters

hashAlgorithm -- optional String name of hash algorithm to use, any supported by OpenSSL are valid, usually including sha1 , sha256 .

v.verify(signature[, format]) Parameters

signature -- either a Signature object, or a Buffer or String

-- either a Signature object, or a Buffer or String format -- optional String, name of format to interpret given String with. Not valid if signature is a Signature or Buffer.

Creates a Diffie-Hellman key exchange object initialized with this key and all necessary parameters. This has the same API as a crypto.DiffieHellman instance, except that functions take Key and PrivateKey objects as arguments, and return them where indicated for.

This is only valid for keys belonging to a cryptosystem that supports DHE or a close analogue (i.e. dsa , ecdsa and curve25519 keys). An attempt to call this function on other keys will yield an Error .

Private keys

parsePrivateKey(data[, format = 'auto'[, options]])

Parses a private key from a given data format and returns a new PrivateKey object.

Parameters

data -- Either a Buffer or String, containing the key

-- Either a Buffer or String, containing the key format -- String name of format to use, valid options are: auto : choose automatically from all below pem : supports both PKCS#1 and PKCS#8 ssh , openssh : new post-OpenSSH 6.5 internal format, produced by ssh-keygen -o pkcs1 , pkcs8 : variants of pem rfc4253 : raw OpenSSH wire format dnssec : .private format output by dnssec-keygen etc.

-- String name of format to use, valid options are: options -- Optional Object, extra options, with keys: filename -- Optional String, name for the key being parsed (eg. the filename that was opened). Used to generate Error messages passphrase -- Optional String, encryption passphrase used to decrypt an encrypted PEM file

-- Optional Object, extra options, with keys:

Generates a new private key of a certain key type, from random data.

Parameters

type -- String, type of key to generate. Currently supported are 'ecdsa' and 'ed25519'

-- String, type of key to generate. Currently supported are and options -- optional Object, with keys: curve -- optional String, for 'ecdsa' keys, specifies the curve to use. If ECDSA is specified and this option is not given, defaults to using 'nistp256' .

-- optional Object, with keys:

Returns true if the given object is a valid PrivateKey object created by a version of sshpk compatible with this one.

Parameters

obj -- Object to identify

String, the type of key. Valid options are rsa , dsa , ecdsa .

Integer, "size" of the key in bits. For RSA/DSA this is the size of the modulus; for ECDSA this is the bit size of the curve in use.

Only present if this.type === 'ecdsa' , string containing the name of the named curve used with this key. Possible values include nistp256 , nistp384 and nistp521 .

Convert the key into a given data format and return the serialized key as a Buffer.

Parameters

format -- String name of format to use, valid options are listed under parsePrivateKey . Note that ED25519 keys default to openssh format instead (as they have no pkcs1 representation).

Same as this.toBuffer(format).toString() .

Extract just the public part of this private key, and return it as a Key object.

Same as this.toPublic().fingerprint() .

Same as this.toPublic().createVerify() .

Creates a crypto.Sign specialized to use this PrivateKey (and the correct key algorithm to match it). The returned Signer has the same API as a regular one, except that the sign() function takes no arguments, and returns a Signature object.

Parameters

hashAlgorithm -- optional String name of hash algorithm to use, any supported by OpenSSL are valid, usually including sha1 , sha256 .

v.sign() Parameters

none

Derives a related key of type newType from this key. Currently this is only supported to change between ed25519 and curve25519 keys which are stored with the same private key (but usually distinct public keys in order to avoid degenerate keys that lead to a weak Diffie-Hellman exchange).

Parameters

newType -- String, type of key to derive, either ed25519 or curve25519

Fingerprints

Pre-parses a fingerprint, creating a Fingerprint object that can be used to quickly locate a key by using the Fingerprint#matches function.

Parameters

fingerprint -- String, the fingerprint value, in any supported format

-- String, the fingerprint value, in any supported format options -- Optional Object, with properties: algorithms -- Array of strings, names of hash algorithms to limit support to. If fingerprint uses a hash algorithm not on this list, throws InvalidAlgorithmError . hashType -- String, the type of hash the fingerprint uses, either ssh or spki (normally auto-detected based on the format, but can be overridden) type -- String, the entity this fingerprint identifies, either key or certificate

-- Optional Object, with properties:

Returns true if the given object is a valid Fingerprint object created by a version of sshpk compatible with this one.

Parameters

obj -- Object to identify

Returns a fingerprint as a string, in the given format.

Parameters

format -- Optional String, format to use, valid options are hex and base64 . If this Fingerprint uses the md5 algorithm, the default format is hex . Otherwise, the default is base64 .

Verifies whether or not this Fingerprint matches a given Key or Certificate . This function uses double-hashing to avoid leaking timing information. Returns a boolean.

Note that a Key -type Fingerprint will always return false if asked to match a Certificate and vice versa.

Parameters

keyOrCertificate -- a Key object or Certificate object, the entity to match this fingerprint against

Signatures

Parses a signature in a given format, creating a Signature object. Useful for converting between the SSH and ASN.1 (PKCS/OpenSSL) signature formats, and also returned as output from PrivateKey#createSign().sign() .

A Signature object can also be passed to a verifier produced by Key#createVerify() and it will automatically be converted internally into the correct format for verification.

Parameters

signature -- a Buffer (binary) or String (base64), data of the actual signature in the given format

-- a Buffer (binary) or String (base64), data of the actual signature in the given format algorithm -- a String, name of the algorithm to be used, possible values are rsa , dsa , ecdsa

-- a String, name of the algorithm to be used, possible values are , , format -- a String, either asn1 or ssh

Returns true if the given object is a valid Signature object created by a version of sshpk compatible with this one.

Parameters

obj -- Object to identify

Converts a Signature to the given format and returns it as a Buffer.

Parameters

format -- a String, either asn1 or ssh

Same as this.toBuffer(format).toString('base64') .

Certificates

sshpk includes basic support for parsing certificates in X.509 (PEM) format and the OpenSSH certificate format. This feature is intended to be used mainly to access basic metadata about certificates, extract public keys from them, and also to generate simple self-signed certificates from an existing key.

Notably, there is no implementation of CA chain-of-trust verification, and only very minimal support for key usage restrictions. Please do the security world a favour, and DO NOT use this code for certificate verification in the traditional X.509 CA chain style.

Parameters

data -- a Buffer or String

-- a Buffer or String format -- a String, format to use, one of 'openssh' , 'pem' (X.509 in a PEM wrapper), or 'x509' (raw DER encoded)

Parameters

subject -- an Identity, the subject of the certificate

-- an Identity, the subject of the certificate privateKey -- a PrivateKey, the key of the subject: will be used both to be placed in the certificate and also to sign it (since this is a self-signed certificate)

-- a PrivateKey, the key of the subject: will be used both to be placed in the certificate and also to sign it (since this is a self-signed certificate) options -- optional Object, with keys: lifetime -- optional Number, lifetime of the certificate from now in seconds validFrom , validUntil -- optional Dates, beginning and end of certificate validity period. If given lifetime will be ignored serial -- optional Buffer, the serial number of the certificate purposes -- optional Array of String, X.509 key usage restrictions

-- optional Object, with keys:

Parameters

subject -- an Identity, the subject of the certificate

-- an Identity, the subject of the certificate key -- a Key, the public key of the subject

-- a Key, the public key of the subject issuer -- an Identity, the issuer of the certificate who will sign it

-- an Identity, the issuer of the certificate who will sign it issuerKey -- a PrivateKey, the issuer's private key for signing

-- a PrivateKey, the issuer's private key for signing options -- optional Object, with keys: lifetime -- optional Number, lifetime of the certificate from now in seconds validFrom , validUntil -- optional Dates, beginning and end of certificate validity period. If given lifetime will be ignored serial -- optional Buffer, the serial number of the certificate purposes -- optional Array of String, X.509 key usage restrictions

-- optional Object, with keys:

Array of Identity instances describing the subject of this certificate.

The Identity of the Certificate's issuer (signer).

The public key of the subject of the certificate, as a Key instance.

The public key of the signing issuer of this certificate, as a Key instance. May be undefined if the issuer's key is unknown (e.g. on an X509 certificate).

The serial number of the certificate. As this is normally a 64-bit or wider integer, it is returned as a Buffer.

Array of Strings indicating the X.509 key usage purposes that this certificate is valid for. The possible strings at the moment are:

'signature' -- key can be used for digital signatures

-- key can be used for digital signatures 'identity' -- key can be used to attest about the identity of the signer (X.509 calls this nonRepudiation )

-- key can be used to attest about the identity of the signer (X.509 calls this ) 'codeSigning' -- key can be used to sign executable code

-- key can be used to sign executable code 'keyEncryption' -- key can be used to encrypt other keys

-- key can be used to encrypt other keys 'encryption' -- key can be used to encrypt data (only applies for RSA)

-- key can be used to encrypt data (only applies for RSA) 'keyAgreement' -- key can be used for key exchange protocols such as Diffie-Hellman

-- key can be used for key exchange protocols such as Diffie-Hellman 'ca' -- key can be used to sign other certificates (is a Certificate Authority)

-- key can be used to sign other certificates (is a Certificate Authority) 'crl' -- key can be used to sign Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs)

Retrieves information about a certificate extension, if present, or returns undefined if not. The string argument nameOrOid should be either the OID (for X509 extensions) or the name (for OpenSSH extensions) of the extension to retrieve.

The object returned will have the following properties:

format -- String, set to either 'x509' or 'openssh'

-- String, set to either or name or oid -- String, only one set based on value of format

or -- String, only one set based on value of data -- Buffer, the raw data inside the extension

Returns an Array of all present certificate extensions, in the same manner and format as getExtension() .

Tests whether the Certificate is currently expired (i.e. the validFrom and validUntil dates specify a range of time that does not include the current time).

Parameters

when -- optional Date, if specified, tests whether the Certificate was or will be expired at the specified time instead of now

Returns a Boolean.

Tests whether the Certificate was validly signed by the given (public) Key.

Parameters

key -- a Key instance

Returns a Boolean.

Tests whether this Certificate was validly signed by the subject of the given certificate. Also tests that the issuer Identity of this Certificate and the subject Identity of the other Certificate are equivalent.

Parameters

certificate -- another Certificate instance

Returns a Boolean.

Returns the X509-style fingerprint of the entire certificate (as a Fingerprint instance). This matches what a web-browser or similar would display as the certificate fingerprint and should not be confused with the fingerprint of the subject's public key.

Parameters

hashAlgo -- an optional String, any hash function name

Serializes the Certificate to a Buffer and returns it.

Parameters

format -- an optional String, output format, one of 'openssh' , 'pem' or 'x509' . Defaults to 'x509' .

Returns a Buffer.

format -- an optional String, output format, one of 'openssh' , 'pem' or 'x509' . Defaults to 'pem' .

Returns a String.

Certificate identities

Constructs a host-type Identity for a given hostname.

Parameters

hostname -- the fully qualified DNS name of the host

Returns an Identity instance.

Constructs a user-type Identity for a given UID.

Parameters

uid -- a String, user identifier (login name)

Returns an Identity instance.

Constructs an email-type Identity for a given email address.

Parameters

email -- a String, email address

Returns an Identity instance.

Parses an LDAP-style DN string (e.g. 'CN=foo, C=US' ) and turns it into an Identity instance.

Parameters

dn -- a String

Returns an Identity instance.

Constructs an Identity from an array of DN components (see Identity#toArray() for the format).

Parameters

arr -- an Array of Objects, DN components with name and value

Returns an Identity instance.

Supported attributes in DNs:

Attribute name OID cn 2.5.4.3 o 2.5.4.10 ou 2.5.4.11 l 2.5.4.7 s 2.5.4.8 c 2.5.4.6 sn 2.5.4.4 postalCode 2.5.4.17 serialNumber 2.5.4.5 street 2.5.4.9 x500UniqueIdentifier 2.5.4.45 role 2.5.4.72 telephoneNumber 2.5.4.20 description 2.5.4.13 dc 0.9.2342.19200300.100.1.25 uid 0.9.2342.19200300.100.1.1 mail 0.9.2342.19200300.100.1.3 title 2.5.4.12 gn 2.5.4.42 initials 2.5.4.43 pseudonym 2.5.4.65

Returns the identity as an LDAP-style DN string. e.g. 'CN=foo, O=bar corp, C=us'

The type of identity. One of 'host' , 'user' , 'email' or 'unknown'

Set when type is 'host' , 'user' , or 'email' , respectively. Strings.

The value of the first CN= in the DN, if any. It's probably better to use the #get() method instead of this property.

Returns the value of a named attribute in the Identity DN. If there is no attribute of the given name, returns undefined . If multiple components of the DN contain an attribute of this name, an exception is thrown unless the asArray argument is given as true -- then they will be returned as an Array in the same order they appear in the DN.

Parameters

name -- a String

-- a String asArray -- an optional Boolean

Returns the Identity as an Array of DN component objects. This looks like:

[ { "name" : "cn" , "value" : "Joe Bloggs" }, { "name" : "o" , "value" : "Organisation Ltd" } ]

Each object has a name and a value property. The returned objects may be safely modified.

Errors

InvalidAlgorithmError

The specified algorithm is not valid, either because it is not supported, or because it was not included on a list of allowed algorithms.

Thrown by Fingerprint.parse , Key#fingerprint .

Properties

algorithm -- the algorithm that could not be validated

FingerprintFormatError

The fingerprint string given could not be parsed as a supported fingerprint format, or the specified fingerprint format is invalid.

Thrown by Fingerprint.parse , Fingerprint#toString .

Properties

fingerprint -- if caused by a fingerprint, the string value given

-- if caused by a fingerprint, the string value given format -- if caused by an invalid format specification, the string value given

KeyParseError

The key data given could not be parsed as a valid key.

Properties

keyName -- filename that was given to parseKey

-- that was given to format -- the format that was trying to parse the key (see parseKey )

-- the that was trying to parse the key (see ) innerErr -- the inner Error thrown by the format parser

KeyEncryptedError

The key is encrypted with a symmetric key (ie, it is password protected). The parsing operation would succeed if it was given the passphrase option.

Properties

keyName -- filename that was given to parseKey

-- that was given to format -- the format that was trying to parse the key (currently can only be "pem" )

CertificateParseError

The certificate data given could not be parsed as a valid certificate.

Properties

certName -- filename that was given to parseCertificate

-- that was given to format -- the format that was trying to parse the key (see parseCertificate )

-- the that was trying to parse the key (see ) innerErr -- the inner Error thrown by the format parser

