Parse, convert, fingerprint and use SSH keys (both public and private) in pure
node -- no
ssh-keygen or other external dependencies.
Supports RSA, DSA, ECDSA (nistp-*) and ED25519 key types, in PEM (PKCS#1, PKCS#8) and OpenSSH formats.
This library has been extracted from
node-http-signature
(work by Mark Cavage and
Dave Eddy) and
node-ssh-fingerprint
(work by Dave Eddy), with additions (including ECDSA support) by
Alex Wilson.
npm install sshpk
var sshpk = require('sshpk');
var fs = require('fs');
/* Read in an OpenSSH-format public key */
var keyPub = fs.readFileSync('id_rsa.pub');
var key = sshpk.parseKey(keyPub, 'ssh');
/* Get metadata about the key */
console.log('type => %s', key.type);
console.log('size => %d bits', key.size);
console.log('comment => %s', key.comment);
/* Compute key fingerprints, in new OpenSSH (>6.7) format, and old MD5 */
console.log('fingerprint => %s', key.fingerprint().toString());
console.log('old-style fingerprint => %s', key.fingerprint('md5').toString());
Example output:
type => rsa
size => 2048 bits
comment => foo@foo.com
fingerprint => SHA256:PYC9kPVC6J873CSIbfp0LwYeczP/W4ffObNCuDJ1u5w
old-style fingerprint => a0:c8:ad:6c:32:9a:32:fa:59:cc:a9:8c:0a:0d:6e:bd
More examples: converting between formats:
/* Read in a PEM public key */
var keyPem = fs.readFileSync('id_rsa.pem');
var key = sshpk.parseKey(keyPem, 'pem');
/* Convert to PEM PKCS#8 public key format */
var pemBuf = key.toBuffer('pkcs8');
/* Convert to SSH public key format (and return as a string) */
var sshKey = key.toString('ssh');
Signing and verifying:
/* Read in an OpenSSH/PEM *private* key */
var keyPriv = fs.readFileSync('id_ecdsa');
var key = sshpk.parsePrivateKey(keyPriv, 'pem');
var data = 'some data';
/* Sign some data with the key */
var s = key.createSign('sha1');
s.update(data);
var signature = s.sign();
/* Now load the public key (could also use just key.toPublic()) */
var keyPub = fs.readFileSync('id_ecdsa.pub');
key = sshpk.parseKey(keyPub, 'ssh');
/* Make a crypto.Verifier with this key */
var v = key.createVerify('sha1');
v.update(data);
var valid = v.verify(signature);
/* => true! */
Matching fingerprints with keys:
var fp = sshpk.parseFingerprint('SHA256:PYC9kPVC6J873CSIbfp0LwYeczP/W4ffObNCuDJ1u5w');
var keys = [sshpk.parseKey(...), sshpk.parseKey(...), ...];
keys.forEach(function (key) {
if (fp.matches(key))
console.log('found it!');
});
parseKey(data[, format = 'auto'[, options]])
Parses a key from a given data format and returns a new
Key object.
Parameters
data -- Either a Buffer or String, containing the key
format -- String name of format to use, valid options are:
auto: choose automatically from all below
pem: supports both PKCS#1 and PKCS#8
ssh: standard OpenSSH format,
pkcs1,
pkcs8: variants of
pem
rfc4253: raw OpenSSH wire format
openssh: new post-OpenSSH 6.5 internal format, produced by
ssh-keygen -o
dnssec:
.key file format output by
dnssec-keygen etc
putty: the PuTTY
.ppk file format (supports truncated variant without
all the lines from
Private-Lines: onwards)
options -- Optional Object, extra options, with keys:
filename -- Optional String, name for the key being parsed
(eg. the filename that was opened). Used to generate
Error messages
passphrase -- Optional String, encryption passphrase used to decrypt an
encrypted PEM file
Key.isKey(obj)
Returns
true if the given object is a valid
Key object created by a version
of
sshpk compatible with this one.
Parameters
obj -- Object to identify
Key#type
String, the type of key. Valid options are
rsa,
dsa,
ecdsa.
Key#size
Integer, "size" of the key in bits. For RSA/DSA this is the size of the modulus; for ECDSA this is the bit size of the curve in use.
Key#comment
Optional string, a key comment used by some formats (eg the
ssh format).
Key#curve
Only present if
this.type === 'ecdsa', string containing the name of the
named curve used with this key. Possible values include
nistp256,
nistp384
and
nistp521.
Key#toBuffer([format = 'ssh'])
Convert the key into a given data format and return the serialized key as a Buffer.
Parameters
format -- String name of format to use, for valid options see
parseKey()
Key#toString([format = 'ssh])
Same as
this.toBuffer(format).toString().
Key#fingerprint([algorithm = 'sha256'[, hashType = 'ssh']])
Creates a new
Fingerprint object representing this Key's fingerprint.
Parameters
algorithm -- String name of hash algorithm to use, valid options are
md5,
sha1,
sha256,
sha384,
sha512
hashType -- String name of fingerprint hash type to use, valid options are
ssh (the type of fingerprint used by OpenSSH, e.g. in
ssh-keygen),
spki (used by HPKP, some OpenSSL applications)
Key#createVerify([hashAlgorithm])
Creates a
crypto.Verifier specialized to use this Key (and the correct public
key algorithm to match it). The returned Verifier has the same API as a regular
one, except that the
verify() function takes only the target signature as an
argument.
Parameters
hashAlgorithm -- optional String name of hash algorithm to use, any
supported by OpenSSL are valid, usually including
sha1,
sha256.
v.verify(signature[, format]) Parameters
signature -- either a Signature object, or a Buffer or String
format -- optional String, name of format to interpret given String with.
Not valid if
signature is a Signature or Buffer.
Key#createDiffieHellman()
Key#createDH()
Creates a Diffie-Hellman key exchange object initialized with this key and all
necessary parameters. This has the same API as a
crypto.DiffieHellman
instance, except that functions take
Key and
PrivateKey objects as
arguments, and return them where indicated for.
This is only valid for keys belonging to a cryptosystem that supports DHE
or a close analogue (i.e.
dsa,
ecdsa and
curve25519 keys). An attempt
to call this function on other keys will yield an
Error.
parsePrivateKey(data[, format = 'auto'[, options]])
Parses a private key from a given data format and returns a new
PrivateKey object.
Parameters
data -- Either a Buffer or String, containing the key
format -- String name of format to use, valid options are:
auto: choose automatically from all below
pem: supports both PKCS#1 and PKCS#8
ssh,
openssh: new post-OpenSSH 6.5 internal format, produced by
ssh-keygen -o
pkcs1,
pkcs8: variants of
pem
rfc4253: raw OpenSSH wire format
dnssec:
.private format output by
dnssec-keygen etc.
options -- Optional Object, extra options, with keys:
filename -- Optional String, name for the key being parsed
(eg. the filename that was opened). Used to generate
Error messages
passphrase -- Optional String, encryption passphrase used to decrypt an
encrypted PEM file
generatePrivateKey(type[, options])
Generates a new private key of a certain key type, from random data.
Parameters
type -- String, type of key to generate. Currently supported are
'ecdsa'
and
'ed25519'
options -- optional Object, with keys:
curve -- optional String, for
'ecdsa' keys, specifies the curve to use.
If ECDSA is specified and this option is not given, defaults to
using
'nistp256'.
PrivateKey.isPrivateKey(obj)
Returns
true if the given object is a valid
PrivateKey object created by a
version of
sshpk compatible with this one.
Parameters
obj -- Object to identify
PrivateKey#type
String, the type of key. Valid options are
rsa,
dsa,
ecdsa.
PrivateKey#size
Integer, "size" of the key in bits. For RSA/DSA this is the size of the modulus; for ECDSA this is the bit size of the curve in use.
PrivateKey#curve
Only present if
this.type === 'ecdsa', string containing the name of the
named curve used with this key. Possible values include
nistp256,
nistp384
and
nistp521.
PrivateKey#toBuffer([format = 'pkcs1'])
Convert the key into a given data format and return the serialized key as a Buffer.
Parameters
format -- String name of format to use, valid options are listed under
parsePrivateKey. Note that ED25519 keys default to
openssh
format instead (as they have no
pkcs1 representation).
PrivateKey#toString([format = 'pkcs1'])
Same as
this.toBuffer(format).toString().
PrivateKey#toPublic()
Extract just the public part of this private key, and return it as a
Key
object.
PrivateKey#fingerprint([algorithm = 'sha256'])
Same as
this.toPublic().fingerprint().
PrivateKey#createVerify([hashAlgorithm])
Same as
this.toPublic().createVerify().
PrivateKey#createSign([hashAlgorithm])
Creates a
crypto.Sign specialized to use this PrivateKey (and the correct
key algorithm to match it). The returned Signer has the same API as a regular
one, except that the
sign() function takes no arguments, and returns a
Signature object.
Parameters
hashAlgorithm -- optional String name of hash algorithm to use, any
supported by OpenSSL are valid, usually including
sha1,
sha256.
v.sign() Parameters
PrivateKey#derive(newType)
Derives a related key of type
newType from this key. Currently this is
only supported to change between
ed25519 and
curve25519 keys which are
stored with the same private key (but usually distinct public keys in order
to avoid degenerate keys that lead to a weak Diffie-Hellman exchange).
Parameters
newType -- String, type of key to derive, either
ed25519 or
curve25519
parseFingerprint(fingerprint[, options])
Pre-parses a fingerprint, creating a
Fingerprint object that can be used to
quickly locate a key by using the
Fingerprint#matches function.
Parameters
fingerprint -- String, the fingerprint value, in any supported format
options -- Optional Object, with properties:
algorithms -- Array of strings, names of hash algorithms to limit
support to. If
fingerprint uses a hash algorithm not on
this list, throws
InvalidAlgorithmError.
hashType -- String, the type of hash the fingerprint uses, either
ssh
or
spki (normally auto-detected based on the format, but
can be overridden)
type -- String, the entity this fingerprint identifies, either
key or
certificate
Fingerprint.isFingerprint(obj)
Returns
true if the given object is a valid
Fingerprint object created by a
version of
sshpk compatible with this one.
Parameters
obj -- Object to identify
Fingerprint#toString([format])
Returns a fingerprint as a string, in the given format.
Parameters
format -- Optional String, format to use, valid options are
hex and
base64. If this
Fingerprint uses the
md5 algorithm, the
default format is
hex. Otherwise, the default is
base64.
Fingerprint#matches(keyOrCertificate)
Verifies whether or not this
Fingerprint matches a given
Key or
Certificate. This function uses double-hashing to avoid leaking timing
information. Returns a boolean.
Note that a
Key-type Fingerprint will always return
false if asked to match
a
Certificate and vice versa.
Parameters
keyOrCertificate -- a
Key object or
Certificate object, the entity to
match this fingerprint against
parseSignature(signature, algorithm, format)
Parses a signature in a given format, creating a
Signature object. Useful
for converting between the SSH and ASN.1 (PKCS/OpenSSL) signature formats, and
also returned as output from
PrivateKey#createSign().sign().
A Signature object can also be passed to a verifier produced by
Key#createVerify() and it will automatically be converted internally into the
correct format for verification.
Parameters
signature -- a Buffer (binary) or String (base64), data of the actual
signature in the given format
algorithm -- a String, name of the algorithm to be used, possible values
are
rsa,
dsa,
ecdsa
format -- a String, either
asn1 or
ssh
Signature.isSignature(obj)
Returns
true if the given object is a valid
Signature object created by a
version of
sshpk compatible with this one.
Parameters
obj -- Object to identify
Signature#toBuffer([format = 'asn1'])
Converts a Signature to the given format and returns it as a Buffer.
Parameters
format -- a String, either
asn1 or
ssh
Signature#toString([format = 'asn1'])
Same as
this.toBuffer(format).toString('base64').
sshpk includes basic support for parsing certificates in X.509 (PEM) format
and the OpenSSH certificate format. This feature is intended to be used mainly
to access basic metadata about certificates, extract public keys from them, and
also to generate simple self-signed certificates from an existing key.
Notably, there is no implementation of CA chain-of-trust verification, and only very minimal support for key usage restrictions. Please do the security world a favour, and DO NOT use this code for certificate verification in the traditional X.509 CA chain style.
parseCertificate(data, format)
Parameters
data -- a Buffer or String
format -- a String, format to use, one of
'openssh',
'pem' (X.509 in a
PEM wrapper), or
'x509' (raw DER encoded)
createSelfSignedCertificate(subject, privateKey[, options])
Parameters
subject -- an Identity, the subject of the certificate
privateKey -- a PrivateKey, the key of the subject: will be used both to be
placed in the certificate and also to sign it (since this is
a self-signed certificate)
options -- optional Object, with keys:
lifetime -- optional Number, lifetime of the certificate from now in
seconds
validFrom,
validUntil -- optional Dates, beginning and end of
certificate validity period. If given
lifetime will be ignored
serial -- optional Buffer, the serial number of the certificate
purposes -- optional Array of String, X.509 key usage restrictions
createCertificate(subject, key, issuer, issuerKey[, options])
Parameters
subject -- an Identity, the subject of the certificate
key -- a Key, the public key of the subject
issuer -- an Identity, the issuer of the certificate who will sign it
issuerKey -- a PrivateKey, the issuer's private key for signing
options -- optional Object, with keys:
lifetime -- optional Number, lifetime of the certificate from now in
seconds
validFrom,
validUntil -- optional Dates, beginning and end of
certificate validity period. If given
lifetime will be ignored
serial -- optional Buffer, the serial number of the certificate
purposes -- optional Array of String, X.509 key usage restrictions
Certificate#subjects
Array of
Identity instances describing the subject of this certificate.
Certificate#issuer
The
Identity of the Certificate's issuer (signer).
Certificate#subjectKey
The public key of the subject of the certificate, as a
Key instance.
Certificate#issuerKey
The public key of the signing issuer of this certificate, as a
Key instance.
May be
undefined if the issuer's key is unknown (e.g. on an X509 certificate).
Certificate#serial
The serial number of the certificate. As this is normally a 64-bit or wider integer, it is returned as a Buffer.
Certificate#purposes
Array of Strings indicating the X.509 key usage purposes that this certificate is valid for. The possible strings at the moment are:
'signature' -- key can be used for digital signatures
'identity' -- key can be used to attest about the identity of the signer
(X.509 calls this
nonRepudiation)
'codeSigning' -- key can be used to sign executable code
'keyEncryption' -- key can be used to encrypt other keys
'encryption' -- key can be used to encrypt data (only applies for RSA)
'keyAgreement' -- key can be used for key exchange protocols such as
Diffie-Hellman
'ca' -- key can be used to sign other certificates (is a Certificate
Authority)
'crl' -- key can be used to sign Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs)
Certificate#getExtension(nameOrOid)
Retrieves information about a certificate extension, if present, or returns
undefined if not. The string argument
nameOrOid should be either the OID
(for X509 extensions) or the name (for OpenSSH extensions) of the extension
to retrieve.
The object returned will have the following properties:
format -- String, set to either
'x509' or
'openssh'
name or
oid -- String, only one set based on value of
format
data -- Buffer, the raw data inside the extension
Certificate#getExtensions()
Returns an Array of all present certificate extensions, in the same manner and
format as
getExtension().
Certificate#isExpired([when])
Tests whether the Certificate is currently expired (i.e. the
validFrom and
validUntil dates specify a range of time that does not include the current
time).
Parameters
when -- optional Date, if specified, tests whether the Certificate was or
will be expired at the specified time instead of now
Returns a Boolean.
Certificate#isSignedByKey(key)
Tests whether the Certificate was validly signed by the given (public) Key.
Parameters
key -- a Key instance
Returns a Boolean.
Certificate#isSignedBy(certificate)
Tests whether this Certificate was validly signed by the subject of the given certificate. Also tests that the issuer Identity of this Certificate and the subject Identity of the other Certificate are equivalent.
Parameters
certificate -- another Certificate instance
Returns a Boolean.
Certificate#fingerprint([hashAlgo])
Returns the X509-style fingerprint of the entire certificate (as a Fingerprint instance). This matches what a web-browser or similar would display as the certificate fingerprint and should not be confused with the fingerprint of the subject's public key.
Parameters
hashAlgo -- an optional String, any hash function name
Certificate#toBuffer([format])
Serializes the Certificate to a Buffer and returns it.
Parameters
format -- an optional String, output format, one of
'openssh',
'pem' or
'x509'. Defaults to
'x509'.
Returns a Buffer.
Certificate#toString([format])
format -- an optional String, output format, one of
'openssh',
'pem' or
'x509'. Defaults to
'pem'.
Returns a String.
identityForHost(hostname)
Constructs a host-type Identity for a given hostname.
Parameters
hostname -- the fully qualified DNS name of the host
Returns an Identity instance.
identityForUser(uid)
Constructs a user-type Identity for a given UID.
Parameters
uid -- a String, user identifier (login name)
Returns an Identity instance.
identityForEmail(email)
Constructs an email-type Identity for a given email address.
Parameters
email -- a String, email address
Returns an Identity instance.
identityFromDN(dn)
Parses an LDAP-style DN string (e.g.
'CN=foo, C=US') and turns it into an
Identity instance.
Parameters
dn -- a String
Returns an Identity instance.
identityFromArray(arr)
Constructs an Identity from an array of DN components (see
Identity#toArray()
for the format).
Parameters
arr -- an Array of Objects, DN components with
name and
value
Returns an Identity instance.
Supported attributes in DNs:
|Attribute name
|OID
cn
2.5.4.3
o
2.5.4.10
ou
2.5.4.11
l
2.5.4.7
s
2.5.4.8
c
2.5.4.6
sn
2.5.4.4
postalCode
2.5.4.17
serialNumber
2.5.4.5
street
2.5.4.9
x500UniqueIdentifier
2.5.4.45
role
2.5.4.72
telephoneNumber
2.5.4.20
description
2.5.4.13
dc
0.9.2342.19200300.100.1.25
uid
0.9.2342.19200300.100.1.1
mail
0.9.2342.19200300.100.1.3
title
2.5.4.12
gn
2.5.4.42
initials
2.5.4.43
pseudonym
2.5.4.65
Identity#toString()
Returns the identity as an LDAP-style DN string.
e.g.
'CN=foo, O=bar corp, C=us'
Identity#type
The type of identity. One of
'host',
'user',
'email' or
'unknown'
Identity#hostname
Identity#uid
Identity#email
Set when
type is
'host',
'user', or
'email', respectively. Strings.
Identity#cn
The value of the first
CN= in the DN, if any. It's probably better to use
the
#get() method instead of this property.
Identity#get(name[, asArray])
Returns the value of a named attribute in the Identity DN. If there is no
attribute of the given name, returns
undefined. If multiple components
of the DN contain an attribute of this name, an exception is thrown unless
the
asArray argument is given as
true -- then they will be returned as
an Array in the same order they appear in the DN.
Parameters
name -- a String
asArray -- an optional Boolean
Identity#toArray()
Returns the Identity as an Array of DN component objects. This looks like:
[ {
"name": "cn",
"value": "Joe Bloggs"
},
{
"name": "o",
"value": "Organisation Ltd"
} ]
Each object has a
name and a
value property. The returned objects may be
safely modified.
InvalidAlgorithmError
The specified algorithm is not valid, either because it is not supported, or because it was not included on a list of allowed algorithms.
Thrown by
Fingerprint.parse,
Key#fingerprint.
Properties
algorithm -- the algorithm that could not be validated
FingerprintFormatError
The fingerprint string given could not be parsed as a supported fingerprint format, or the specified fingerprint format is invalid.
Thrown by
Fingerprint.parse,
Fingerprint#toString.
Properties
fingerprint -- if caused by a fingerprint, the string value given
format -- if caused by an invalid format specification, the string value given
KeyParseError
The key data given could not be parsed as a valid key.
Properties
keyName --
filename that was given to
parseKey
format -- the
format that was trying to parse the key (see
parseKey)
innerErr -- the inner Error thrown by the format parser
KeyEncryptedError
The key is encrypted with a symmetric key (ie, it is password protected). The
parsing operation would succeed if it was given the
passphrase option.
Properties
keyName --
filename that was given to
parseKey
format -- the
format that was trying to parse the key (currently can only
be
"pem")
CertificateParseError
The certificate data given could not be parsed as a valid certificate.
Properties
certName --
filename that was given to
parseCertificate
format -- the
format that was trying to parse the key
(see
parseCertificate)
innerErr -- the inner Error thrown by the format parser
sshpk-agent is a library
for speaking the
ssh-agent protocol from node.js, which uses
sshpk