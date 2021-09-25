ssh2-promise is a powerful promise wrapper around ssh2 client. It supports all the ssh2 client operation such as connection hopping, exec, spawn, shell, sftp, open tunnel, open socks connection etc... in promisify and async-await way. It helps in caching the sshconnection, to reduce time, during connection hopping. It have reconnect logic, so that, once disconnected, it can retry the sshconnection, automatically.

It has promise wrapper around sftp operations too. This module is written in Typescript . It can be used in Javascript or in Typescript with full type support.

We have upgraded to ssh2 v1.1.0. It means minimum Node requirement v10.16.0, if you need support for older version please use ssh2-promise v0.2.0

Change in sftp api, now ssh.sftp() provide wrapped SFTP session instead of raw sftp session.

Installation

npm install ssh2-promise; npm install ssh2-promise@ 0.2 .0

Local Testing

Prerequisite to be installed

docker

docker-compose

cd pretest docker-compose up -d cd .. yarn test

Usage

All examples are shown in promisify and async-await manner.

Require

var SSH2Promise = require ( 'ssh2-promise' ); import SSH2Promise = require ( 'ssh2-promise' ); import SSH2Promise from 'ssh2-promise' ; import SFTP = require ( 'ssh2-promise/lib/sftp' ) import SSHConfig = require ( 'ssh2-promise/lib/sshConfig' ); import TunnelConfig = require ( 'ssh2-promise/lib/tunnelConfig' ); import SSHConstants = require ( 'ssh2-promise/lib/sshConstants' ); import SFTP from 'ssh2-promise/lib/sftp' import SSHConfig from 'ssh2-promise/lib/sshConfig' ; import TunnelConfig from 'ssh2-promise/lib/tunnelConfig' ; import SSHConstants from 'ssh2-promise/lib/sshConstants' ;

Connect to SSH Server

Configuration passed to SSH2Promise is aligned to ssh2 library. For debugging, pass a debug function in configuration, similary how we do for SSH2

var sshconfig = { host : '192.168.1.2' , username : 'ubuntu' , identity : '/here/is/my/key' } var ssh = new SSH2Promise(sshconfig); ssh.connect().then( () => { console .log( "Connection established" ) }); ( async function ( ) { await ssh.connect(); console .log( "Connection established" ); })(); ssh.close();

Connect to SSH Server via hopping

var sshconfig1 = { host : '192.168.1.2' , username : 'ubuntu' , identity : '/here/is/my/key1' } var sshconfig2 = { host : '192.168.1.3' , username : 'ubuntu' , password : 'mysecret2' } var ssh = new SSH2Promise([sshconfig1, sshconfig2]); ssh.connect().then( () => { console .log( "Connection established" ) }); ( async function ( ) { await ssh.connect(); console .log( "Connection established" ); })();

exec, spawn cmd

var ssh = new SSH2Promise(sshconfig); ssh.exec( "whoami" ).then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); }); ssh.spawn( "tail -f /var/log.txt" ).then( ( socket ) => { socket.on( 'data' , () => { }) }); ( async function ( ) { var data = await ssh.exec( "whoami" ); console .log(data); })(); ( async function ( ) { var socket = await ssh.spawn( "tail -f /var/log.txt" ); socket.on( 'data' , () => { }) })();

sftp, shell cmd

var ssh = new SSH2Promise(sshconfig); var sftp = ssh.sftp() sftp.readdir( "/" ).then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); }) ssh.shell().then( ( socket ) => { socket.on( 'data' , () => { }) socket.write( "" ) }); ( async function ( ) { var sftp = ssh.sftp(); var data = await sftp.readdir( "/" ) console .log(data); })(); ( async function ( ) { var socket = await ssh.shell(); socket.on( 'data' , () => { }) socket.write( "" ) })();

sftp operation in promise & async await manner

var ssh = new SSH2Promise(sshconfig); var sftp = ssh.sftp(); sftp.readdir( "/" ).then( ( list ) => { console .log(list); }); sftp.createReadStream( "/test.sh" ).then( ( stream ) => { console .log(stream); }); sftp.getStat( "/test.sh" ).then( ( stat ) => { console .log(stat); }); ( async function ( ) { var list = await sftp.readdir( "/" ); console .log(list); })(); ( async function ( ) { var stream = await sftp.createReadStream( "/test.sh" ); console .log(stream); })(); ( async function ( ) { var st = await sftp.getStat( "/test.sh" ); console .log(stat); })();

tunnel and socks server

var ssh = new SSH2Promise(sshconfig); ssh.getSocksPort().then( ( port ) => { console .log(port); }); ssh.addTunnel({ remoteAddr : "www.google.com" , remotePort : "80" }).then( ( tunnel ) => { console .log(tunnel.localPort); }); ( async function ( ) { var port = await ssh.getSocksPort(); console .log(port); })(); ( async function ( ) { var tunnel = await ssh.addTunnel({ remoteAddr : "www.google.com" , remotePort : "80" }); console .log(tunnel.localPort); })();

x11

sshconfig.x11 = { srcIP : 'localhost' , srcPort : 6000 } var ssh = new SSH2Promise(sshconfig); ssh.x11( 'xeyes' ).then( () => { console .log( "success" ); }, () => { console .log( "error" ); }); ( async function ( ) { try { await ssh.x11( 'xeyes' ); console .log( "success" ); } catch (err){ console .log( "error" ); } })();

subsys

var ssh = new SSH2Promise(sshconfig); ssh.subsys( 'sftp' ).then( ( stream ) => { console .log( "success" ); }); ( async function ( ) { var stream = await ssh.subsys( 'sftp' ); console .log( "success" ); })();

API

require('ssh2-promise') require('ssh2-promise\lib\sftp')

SSH2

Events

ssh (< string >status, < object >sshconnection, < object >payload) - Event get generated, when sshconnection status get changed. Various status can be "beforeconnect", "connect", "beforedisconnect", "disconnect"

ssh:< status > (< object >sshconnection, < object >payload) - Event get generated, when sshconnection status is at particular status. Various status can be "beforeconnect", "connect", "beforedisconnect", "disconnect"

tunnel (< string >status, < object >sshconnection, < object >payload) - Event get generated, when tunnel status get changed. Various status can be "beforeconnect", "connect", "beforedisconnect", "disconnect"

tunnel:< status >(< object >sshconnection, < object >payload) - Event get generated, when tunnel status is at particular status. Various status can be "beforeconnect", "connect", "beforedisconnect", "disconnect"

Methods

(constructor) (< array >|< object >sshConfig, < (Promise) >disableCache) - Creates and returns a new SSH2Promise instance. Single or multiple sshconfigs can be passed. sshConfig passed to SSH2Promise is aligned to ssh2 library. It has few extra options other than ssh2 configuration. host - string - Hostname or IP address of the server. Default: 'localhost' port - integer - Port number of the server. Default: 22 forceIPv4 - (Promise) - Only connect via resolved IPv4 address for host . Default: false forceIPv6 - (Promise) - Only connect via resolved IPv6 address for host . Default: false hostHash - string - 'md5' or 'sha1'. The host's key is hashed using this method and passed to the hostVerifier function. Default: (none) hostVerifier - function - Function with parameters (hashedKey[, callback]) where hashedKey is a string hex hash of the host's key for verification purposes. Return true to continue with the handshake or false to reject and disconnect, or call callback() with true or false if you need to perform asynchronous verification. Default: (auto-accept if hostVerifier is not set) username - string - Username for authentication. Default: (none) password - string - Password for password-based user authentication. Default: (none) agent - string - Path to ssh-agent's UNIX socket for ssh-agent-based user authentication. Windows users: set to 'pageant' for authenticating with Pageant or (actual) path to a cygwin "UNIX socket." Default: (none) agentForward - (Promise) - Set to true to use OpenSSH agent forwarding ( auth-agent@openssh.com ) for the life of the connection. agent must also be set to use this feature. Default: false privateKey - mixed - Buffer or string that contains a private key for either key-based or hostbased user authentication (OpenSSH format). Default: (none) passphrase - string - For an encrypted private key, this is the passphrase used to decrypt it. Default: (none) localHostname - string - Along with localUsername and privateKey , set this to a non-empty string for hostbased user authentication. Default: (none) localUsername - string - Along with localHostname and privateKey , set this to a non-empty string for hostbased user authentication. Default: (none) tryKeyboard - (Promise) - Try keyboard-interactive user authentication if primary user authentication method fails. If you set this to true , you need to handle the keyboard-interactive event. Default: false keepaliveInterval - integer - How often (in milliseconds) to send SSH-level keepalive packets to the server (in a similar way as OpenSSH's ServerAliveInterval config option). Set to 0 to disable. Default: 0 keepaliveCountMax - integer - How many consecutive, unanswered SSH-level keepalive packets that can be sent to the server before disconnection (similar to OpenSSH's ServerAliveCountMax config option). Default: 3 readyTimeout - integer - How long (in milliseconds) to wait for the SSH handshake to complete. Default: 20000 sock - ReadableStream - A ReadableStream to use for communicating with the server instead of creating and using a new TCP connection (useful for connection hopping). strictVendor - (Promise) - Performs a strict server vendor check before sending vendor-specific requests, etc. (e.g. check for OpenSSH server when using openssh_noMoreSessions() ) Default: true algorithms - object - This option allows you to explicitly override the default transport layer algorithms used for the connection. Each value must be an array of valid algorithms for that category. The order of the algorithms in the arrays are important, with the most favorable being first. For a list of valid and default algorithm names, please review the documentation for the version of ssh2-streams used by this module. Valid keys: kex - array - Key exchange algorithms. cipher - array - Ciphers. serverHostKey - array - Server host key formats. hmac - array - (H)MAC algorithms. compress - array - Compression algorithms. compress - mixed - Set to true to enable compression if server supports it, 'force' to force compression (disconnecting if server does not support it), or false to explicitly opt out of compression all of the time. Note: this setting is overridden when explicitly setting a compression algorithm in the algorithms configuration option. Default: (only use compression if that is only what the server supports) debug - function - Set this to a function that receives a single string argument to get detailed (local) debug information. identity - to directly pass the path of private key file. reconnect - to reconnect automatically, once disconnected. Default: 'true' . reconnectTries - Number of reconnect tries. Default: '10' . reconnectDelay - Delay after which reconnect should be done. Default: '5000' . hoppingTool - To hop connection using this tool. Default: 'nc' . Supported Tools are 'nc' , 'socat' , 'native' x11 - Connect to x11 server in different manner. Default: 'localhost:6000' . Supported Options are {srcIP: 'localhost', srcPort: 6005} or custom unix socket for eg: '/tmp/.X11-unix/X0'



connect () - (Promise) - Try to establish a connection. No need to explicitly call connect method. It get called automatically, while doing operation.

exec (< string >cmd, < array >params, < objects >options) - (Promise) - Execute a cmd, return a result. Options are passed directly to ssh2 exec command.

spawn (< string >cmd, < array >params, < objects >options) - (Promise) - Spawn a cmd, return a stream. Options are passed directly to ssh2 exec command.

sftp () - (SFTP) - Get a new sftp session.

subsys (< string >subsystem) - (Promise) - Invoke a subsystem.

x11 (< string >cmd) - (Promise) - Start a x11 forwarding, by invoking 'cmd' on remote server. It handles error scenario, such as if x11 command not installed on remote server, x11 forwarding not enabled on remote server, & x11 server not running locally, by rejecting it gracefully.

shell () - (Promise) - Get a shell session.

close () - (Promise) - Close the sshconnection and associated tunnels.

addTunnel (< object >tunnelConfig) - (Promise) - Establish a forward tunnel over ssh machine. TunnelConfig has following properties. name - Unique name. Default: '${remoteAddr}@${remotePort}' remoteAddr - Remote Address to connect. remotePort - Remote Port to connect. localPort - Local port to bind to. By default, it will bind to a random port, if not passed.

getTunnel (< string >name) - Get a tunnel by name.

closeTunnel ([< string >name]) - (Promise) - Close a tunnel, if name is passed. Otherwise, will close all the tunnels.

getSocksPort([< number >localPort]) - (Promise) - Start a socks server. And, return a socks port, for reverse tunneling purpose. localPort is optional. By default, it will bind to a random port, if not passed.

SFTP

It supports all the sftp client operations, in promisify way. For detailed explanation of all the operation, please visit sftp. It has few extra methods getStat , setStat , changeTimestamp , readFileData , writeFileData , changeMode , changeOwner .

Methods

(constructor) (< object > ssh2) - Creates and returns a new SFTP instance, which can perform all sftp client operation such readdir, mkdir etc... in promisify way.

fastGet (< string >remotePath, < string >localPath[, < object >options]) - (Promise) - Downloads a file at remotePath to localPath using parallel reads for faster throughput. options can have the following properties: concurrency - integer - Number of concurrent reads Default: 64 chunkSize - integer - Size of each read in bytes Default: 32768 step - function(< integer >totaltransferred, < _integer >chunk, < integer >total) - Called every time a part of a file was transferred

fastPut (< string >localPath, < string >remotePath[, < object >options]) - (Promise) - Uploads a file from localPath to remotePath using parallel reads for faster throughput. options can have the following properties: concurrency - integer - Number of concurrent reads Default: 64 chunkSize - integer - Size of each read in bytes Default: 32768 step - function(< integer >totaltransferred, < _integer >chunk, < integer >total) - Called every time a part of a file was transferred mode - mixed - Integer or string representing the file mode to set for the uploaded file.

createReadStream (< string >path[, < object >options]) - (Promise) - if resolved successfully, returns a new readable stream for path . options has the following defaults: { flags : 'r' , encoding : null , handle : null , mode : 0o666 , autoClose : true } options can include start and end values to read a range of bytes from the file instead of the entire file. Both start and end are inclusive and start at 0. The encoding can be 'utf8' , 'ascii' , or 'base64' . If autoClose is false, then the file handle won't be closed, even if there's an error. It is your responsiblity to close it and make sure there's no file handle leak. If autoClose is set to true (default behavior), on error or end the file handle will be closed automatically. An example to read the last 10 bytes of a file which is 100 bytes long: sftp.createReadStream( 'sample.txt' , { start : 90 , end : 99 });

createWriteStream (< string >path[, < object >options]) - (Promise) - if resolved successfully, returns a new writable stream for path . options has the following defaults: { flags : 'w' , encoding : null , mode : 0o666 , autoClose : true } options may also include a start option to allow writing data at some position past the beginning of the file. Modifying a file rather than replacing it may require a flags mode of 'r+' rather than the default mode 'w'. If 'autoClose' is set to false and you pipe to this stream, this stream will not automatically close after there is no more data upstream -- allowing future pipes and/or manual writes.

open (< string >filename, < string >flags, [< mixed >attrs_mode]) - (Promise) - Opens a file filename with flags with optional ATTRS object or file mode attrs_mode . flags is any of the flags supported by fs.open (except sync flag). If promise resolved successfully, then return < Buffer >handle, otherwise < Error >err.

close (< Buffer >handle) - (Promise) - Closes the resource associated with handle given by open() or opendir(). If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

readFile (< string >path, [< string|object >encoding]) - (Promise) - Reads file content at given path . Default encoding is null . If promise resolved successfully, then (if encoding is defined, then return < string >content otherwise return < buffer >content), otherwise < Error >err.

writeFile (< string >path, < string >data, [< object >options]) - (Promise) - Writes data at given path . options can have two properties encoding and flag , Default encoding is utf8 , and flag is w . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

readFileData (< string >filename, < Buffer >buffer, < integer >offset, < integer >length, < integer >position) - (Promise) - Reads length bytes from the resource associated with file starting at position and stores the bytes in buffer starting at offset . If promise resolved successfully, then return Array [< integer >bytesRead, < Buffer >buffer (offset adjusted), < integer >position], otherwise < Error >err.

writeFileData (< string >filename, < integer >offset, < integer >length, < integer >position) - (Promise) - Writes length bytes from buffer starting at offset to the resource associated with file starting at position . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

getStat (< string >filename) - (Promise) - Retrieves attributes for the resource associated with file . If promise resolved successfully, then return < Stats >stats, otherwise < Error >err.

setStat (< string >filename, < ATTRS >attributes) - (Promise) - Sets the attributes defined in attributes for the resource associated with file . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

changeTimestamp (< string >filename, < mixed >atime, < mixed >mtime) - (Promise) - Sets the access time and modified time for the resource associated with file . atime and mtime can be Date instances or UNIX timestamps. If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

changeOwner (< string >filename, < integer >uid, < integer >gid) - (Promise) - Sets the owner for the resource associated with file . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

changeMode (< string >filename, < mixed >mode) - (Promise) - Sets the mode for the resource associated with file . mode can be an integer or a string containing an octal number. If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

opendir (< string >path) - (Promise) - Opens a directory path . If promise resolved successfully, then return < Buffer >handle, otherwise < Error >err.

readdir (< mixed >location) - (Promise) - Retrieves a directory listing. location can either be a Buffer containing a valid directory handle from opendir() or a string containing the path to a directory. If promise resolved successfully, then return < mixed >list, otherwise < Error >err. list is an Array of { filename: 'foo', longname: '....', attrs: {...} } style objects (attrs is of type ATTR). If location is a directory handle, this function may need to be called multiple times until list is boolean false, which indicates that no more directory entries are available for that directory handle.

unlink (< string >path) - (Promise) - Removes the file/symlink at path . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

rename (< string >srcPath, < string >destPath) - (Promise) - Renames/moves srcPath to destPath . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

mkdir (< string >path, [< ATTRS >attributes, ]) - (Promise) - Creates a new directory path . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

rmdir (< string >path) - (Promise) - Removes the directory at path . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

stat (< string >path) - (Promise) - Retrieves attributes for path . If promise resolved successfully, then return < Stats >stats, otherwise < Error >err.

lstat (< string >path) - (Promise) - Retrieves attributes for path . If path is a symlink, the link itself is stat'ed instead of the resource it refers to. If promise resolved successfully, then return < Stats >stats, otherwise < Error >err.

setstat (< string >path, < ATTRS >attributes) - (Promise) - Sets the attributes defined in attributes for path . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

utimes (< string >path, < mixed >atime, < mixed >mtime) - (Promise) - Sets the access time and modified time for path . atime and mtime can be Date instances or UNIX timestamps. If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

chown (< string >path, < integer >uid, < integer >gid) - (Promise) - Sets the owner for path . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

chmod (< string >path, < mixed >mode) - (Promise) - Sets the mode for path . mode can be an integer or a string containing an octal number. If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

readlink (< string >path) - (Promise) - Retrieves the target for a symlink at path . If promise resolved successfully, then return < string >target, otherwise < Error >err.

symlink (< string >targetPath, < string >linkPath) - (Promise) - Creates a symlink at linkPath to targetPath . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

realpath (< string >path) - (Promise) - Resolves path to an absolute path. If promise resolved successfully, then return < string >absPath, otherwise < Error >err.

ext_openssh_rename (< string >srcPath, < string >destPath) - (Promise) - OpenSSH extension Performs POSIX rename(3) from srcPath to destPath . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

ext_openssh_statvfs (< string >path) - (Promise) - OpenSSH extension Performs POSIX statvfs(2) on path . If promise resolved successfully, then return < object >fsInfo, otherwise < Error >err. fsInfo contains the information as found in the statvfs struct.

ext_openssh_fstatvfs (< Buffer >handle) - (Promise) - OpenSSH extension Performs POSIX fstatvfs(2) on open handle handle . If promise resolved successfully, then return < object >fsInfo, otherwise < Error >err. fsInfo contains the information as found in the statvfs struct.

ext_openssh_hardlink (< string >targetPath, < string >linkPath) - (Promise) - OpenSSH extension Performs POSIX link(2) to create a hard link to targetPath at linkPath . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

ext_openssh_fsync(< Buffer >handle) - (Promise) - OpenSSH extension Performs POSIX fsync(3) on the open handle handle . If promise is rejected, then return < Error >err.

ATTRS

An object with the following valid properties:

mode - integer - Mode/permissions for the resource.

uid - integer - User ID of the resource.

gid - integer - Group ID of the resource.

size - integer - Resource size in bytes.

atime - integer - UNIX timestamp of the access time of the resource.

mtime - integer - UNIX timestamp of the modified time of the resource.

When supplying an ATTRS object to one of the SFTP methods:

atime and mtime can be either a Date instance or a UNIX timestamp.

mode can either be an integer or a string containing an octal number.

Stats

An object with the same attributes as an ATTRS object with the addition of the following methods:

stats.isDirectory()

stats.isFile()

stats.isBlockDevice()

stats.isCharacterDevice()

stats.isSymbolicLink()

stats.isFIFO()

stats.isSocket()

LICENSE

MIT