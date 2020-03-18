Universal automation and deployment tool ⛵️
npm install --save-dev shipit-cli
npm install --save-dev shipit-deploy
Shipit is an automation engine and a deployment tool.
Shipit provides a good alternative to Capistrano or other build tools. It is easy to deploy or to automate simple tasks on your remote servers.
Features:
shipitfile.js at the root of your project
// shipitfile.js
module.exports = shipit => {
// Load shipit-deploy tasks
require('shipit-deploy')(shipit)
shipit.initConfig({
default: {
deployTo: '/var/apps/super-project',
repositoryUrl: 'https://github.com/user/super-project.git',
},
staging: {
servers: 'deploy@staging.super-project.com',
},
})
}
Run deploy command using npx:
npx shipit staging deploy
You can rollback using
npx shipit staging rollback
Add a custom task in your
shipitfile.js and run
copyToRemote.
// shipitfile.js
module.exports = shipit => {
/* ... */
shipit.task('copyConfig', async () => {
await shipit.copyToRemote(
'config.json',
'/var/apps/super-project/config.json',
)
})
}
You can add custom event and listen to events.
shipit.task('build', function() {
// ...
shipit.emit('built')
})
shipit.on('built', function() {
shipit.start('start-server')
})
Shipit emits the
init event once initialized, before any tasks are run.
shipitfile.js
Instead of using a
shipitfile.js, use
shipitfile.babel.js:
// shipitfile.babel.js
export default shipit => {
shipit.initConfig({
/* ... */
})
}
You can overwrite all default variables defined as part of the
default object:
module.exports = shipit => {
shipit.initConfig({
default: {
branch: 'dev',
},
staging: {
servers: 'staging.myproject.com',
workspace: '/home/vagrant/website'
},
production: {
servers: [{
host: 'app1.myproject.com',
user: 'john',
}, {
host: 'app2.myproject.com',
user: 'rob',
}],
branch: 'production',
workspace: '/var/www/website'
}
});
...
shipit.task('pwd', function () {
return shipit.remote('pwd');
});
...
};
If you can't call
shipit.initConfig(...) right away because
you need to get data asynchronously to do so, you can return
a promise from the module:
module.exports = async shipit => {
const servers = await getServers()
shipit.initConfig({
production: {
servers: servers,
// ...
},
})
}
Usage: shipit <environment> <tasks...>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
--shipitfile <file> Specify a custom shipitfile to use
--require <files...> Script required before launching Shipit
--tasks List available tasks
--environments List available environments
-h, --help output usage information
Type:
Array<String>
List of files excluded in
copyFromRemote or
copyToRemote methods.
Type:
String
Path to SSH key.
Type:
String or
Array<String>
The server can use the shorthand syntax or an object:
user@host: user and host
user@host:4000: user, host and port
{ user, host, port, extraSshOptions }: an object
Type:
String
Allows you to ‘become’ another user, different from the user that logged into the machine (remote user).
Type:
Boolean, default to
false
Delete release when a rollback is done.
Type:
String
Directory where the code will be deployed on remote servers.
Type:
Number
Number of releases kept on remote servers.
Type:
String
Repository URL to clone, must be defined using
https or
git+ssh format.
Type:
Boolean, default
true
Clone only the last commit of the repository.
Type:
String
If
shallowClone is set to
false, this directory will be used to clone the repository before deploying it.
Type:
Number, default
0
SSH verbosity level to use when connecting to remote servers. 0 (none), 1 (-v), 2 (-vv), 3 (-vvv).
Create a new Shipit task. If a promise is returned task will wait for completion.
shipit.task('hello', async () => {
await shipit.remote('echo "hello on remote"')
await shipit.local('echo "hello from local"')
})
Create a new Shipit task that will block other tasks during its execution. If a promise is returned other task will wait before start.
shipit.blTask('hello', async () => {
await shipit.remote('echo "hello on remote"')
await shipit.local('echo "hello from local"')
})
Run Shipit tasks.
shipit.start('task')
shipit.start('task1', 'task2')
shipit.start(['task1', 'task2'])
Run a command locally and streams the result. See ssh-pool#exec.
shipit
.local('ls -lah', {
cwd: '/tmp/deploy/workspace',
})
.then(({ stdout }) => console.log(stdout))
.catch(({ stderr }) => console.error(stderr))
Run a command remotely and streams the result. See ssh-pool#connection.run.
shipit
.remote('ls -lah')
.then(([server1Result, server2Result]) => {
console.log(server1Result.stdout)
console.log(server2Result.stdout)
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error.stderr)
})
Make a remote copy from a local path to a remote path. See ssh-pool#connection.copyToRemote.
shipit.copyToRemote('/tmp/workspace', '/opt/web/myapp')
Make a remote copy from a remote path to a local path. See ssh-pool#connection.copyFromRemote.
shipit.copyFromRemote('/opt/web/myapp', '/tmp/workspace')
Log using Shipit, same API as
console.log.
shipit.log('hello %s', 'world')
MIT