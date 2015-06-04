openbase logo
ssh-key-decrypt

by isaacs
0.1.2 (see all)

Decrypt and encrypted ssh private keys

Documentation
433

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ssh-key-decrypt

Decrypt encrypted ssh private keys

USAGE

var decrypt = require('ssh-key-decrypt');

// you have to actually know this already of course.
var passphrase = 'hoohah';

var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');

var keyfile = path.resolve(process.env.HOME, '.ssh', 'id_rsa');
var fileData = fs.readFileSync(keyfile, 'ascii');

var key = decrypt(fileData, passphrase);

// now key is the decoded data as a buffer
// You can also optionally pass in an output encoding

var b64Key = decrypt(fileData, passphrase, 'base64');

decrypt(data, passphrase, [outEnc='buffer'])

Data can be either a string or a buffer. It is the contents of the key file.

If the file is not encrypted, then the passphrase doesn't matter.

If the file is encrypted, then it'll decrypt it.

Either way, the data is returned in the output encoding specified.

WARNING

This module is synchronous, as it performs no I/O. However, it can potentially be kind of slow, since it does a bunch of crypto and hashes, so do not call it often or in hot code paths.

Also, as this is crypto, and thus only either exactly right or extremely wrong, it throws if anything unexpected is encountered.

Supported Ciphers

  • des3, aka DES-EDE3-CBC
  • des, aka DES-CBC
  • aes128, aka AES-128-CBC
  • aes192, aka AES-192-CBC
  • aes256, aka AES-256-CBC

The cipher type is determined from the file. You do not have to specify this.

