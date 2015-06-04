Decrypt encrypted ssh private keys

USAGE

var decrypt = require ( 'ssh-key-decrypt' ); var passphrase = 'hoohah' ; var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var keyfile = path.resolve(process.env.HOME, '.ssh' , 'id_rsa' ); var fileData = fs.readFileSync(keyfile, 'ascii' ); var key = decrypt(fileData, passphrase); var b64Key = decrypt(fileData, passphrase, 'base64' );

Data can be either a string or a buffer. It is the contents of the key file.

If the file is not encrypted, then the passphrase doesn't matter.

If the file is encrypted, then it'll decrypt it.

Either way, the data is returned in the output encoding specified.

WARNING

This module is synchronous, as it performs no I/O. However, it can potentially be kind of slow, since it does a bunch of crypto and hashes, so do not call it often or in hot code paths.

Also, as this is crypto, and thus only either exactly right or extremely wrong, it throws if anything unexpected is encountered.

Supported Ciphers

des3, aka DES-EDE3-CBC

des, aka DES-CBC

aes128, aka AES-128-CBC

aes192, aka AES-192-CBC

aes256, aka AES-256-CBC

The cipher type is determined from the file. You do not have to specify this.