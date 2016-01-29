openbase logo
ssh-exec

by Mathias Buus
2.0.0 (see all)

Execute a script over ssh using Node.JS

Documentation
3.9K

123

Last Commit

6yrs ago

3

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

ssh-exec

Execute a script over ssh using Node.JS and pipe to and from it

It is available through npm

npm install ssh-exec

It is written in plain Javascript and uses ssh2 for all the heavy lifting.

Usage

var exec = require('ssh-exec')

// using ~/.ssh/id_rsa as the private key

exec('ls -lh', 'ubuntu@my-remote.com').pipe(process.stdout)

// or using the more settings

exec('ls -lh', {
  user: 'ubuntu',
  host: 'my-remote.com',
  key: myKeyFileOrBuffer,
  password: 'my-user-password'
}).pipe(process.stdout)

// or if you want to pipe some data to the remote process

process.stdin
  .pipe(exec('echo try typing something; cat -', 'ubuntu@my-remote.com'))
  .pipe(process.stdout)

Optionally there is a callback api as well

exec('ls -lh', 'ubuntu@my-remote.com', function (err, stdout, stderr) {
  console.log(err, stdout, stderr)
})

License

MIT

