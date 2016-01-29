Execute a script over ssh using Node.JS and pipe to and from it
It is available through npm
npm install ssh-exec
It is written in plain Javascript and uses ssh2 for all the heavy lifting.
var exec = require('ssh-exec')
// using ~/.ssh/id_rsa as the private key
exec('ls -lh', 'ubuntu@my-remote.com').pipe(process.stdout)
// or using the more settings
exec('ls -lh', {
user: 'ubuntu',
host: 'my-remote.com',
key: myKeyFileOrBuffer,
password: 'my-user-password'
}).pipe(process.stdout)
// or if you want to pipe some data to the remote process
process.stdin
.pipe(exec('echo try typing something; cat -', 'ubuntu@my-remote.com'))
.pipe(process.stdout)
Optionally there is a callback api as well
exec('ls -lh', 'ubuntu@my-remote.com', function (err, stdout, stderr) {
console.log(err, stdout, stderr)
})
MIT