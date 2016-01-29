Execute a script over ssh using Node.JS and pipe to and from it

It is available through npm

npm install ssh-exec

It is written in plain Javascript and uses ssh2 for all the heavy lifting.

Usage

var exec = require ( 'ssh-exec' ) exec( 'ls -lh' , 'ubuntu@my-remote.com' ).pipe(process.stdout) exec( 'ls -lh' , { user : 'ubuntu' , host : 'my-remote.com' , key : myKeyFileOrBuffer, password : 'my-user-password' }).pipe(process.stdout) process.stdin .pipe(exec( 'echo try typing something; cat -' , 'ubuntu@my-remote.com' )) .pipe(process.stdout)

Optionally there is a callback api as well

exec( 'ls -lh' , 'ubuntu@my-remote.com' , function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { console .log(err, stdout, stderr) })

License

MIT