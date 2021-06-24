Deploy releases over SSH with rsync, archive ZIP / TAR, symlinks, SCP ...

Example :

/deployPath | ├── www --> symlink to ./releases/<currentRelease> | ├── releases | ├── 2017 - 02 - 08 - 17 - 14 - 21 - 867 - UTC | ├── ... | └── 2017 - 02 - 09 - 18 - 01 - 10 - 765 - UTC | ├── ... | └── logs --> symlink to shared/logs | ├── synchronized --> folder synchronized with rsync | └── shared └── logs

Installation

npm install ssh-deploy-release

Usage

Deploy release

const Application = require ( 'ssh-deploy-release' ); const options = { localPath : 'src' , host : 'my.server.com' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , deployPath : '/var/www/vhost/path/to/project' }; const deployer = new Application(options); deployer.deployRelease( () => { console .log( 'Ok !' ) });

Remove release

const Application = require ( 'ssh-deploy-release' ); const options = { localPath : 'src' , host : 'my.server.com' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , deployPath : '/var/www/vhost/path/to/project' , allowRemove : true }; const deployer = new Application(options); deployer.removeRelease( () => { console .log( 'Ok !' ) });

Rollback to previous release

const Application = require ( 'ssh-deploy-release' ); const options = { localPath : 'src' , host : 'my.server.com' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , deployPath : '/var/www/vhost/path/to/project' }; const deployer = new Application(options); deployer.rollbackToPreviousRelease( () => { console .log( 'Ok !' ) });

The previous release will be renamed before updating the symlink of the current version, for example 2019-01-09-10-53-35-265-UTC will become 2019-01-09-13-46-45-457-UTC_rollback-to_2019-01-09-10-53-35-265-UTC .

If rollbackToPreviousRelease is called several times, the current version will switch between the last two releases. current date + "_rollbackTo_" will be prepended to the release name on each call of rollbackToPreviousRelease so be careful not to exceed the size limit of the folder name.

Use with Grunt

Use grunt-ssh-deploy-release.

Platform support

You can use this to deploy from any platform supporting Node >= 8 to Linux servers (most UNIX systems should work as well but this hasn't been tested).

Due to how we implemented the deployment process on the remote environment (using shell command execution), supporting Windows would required a lot of specific code, which would make this package harder to maintain. We decided to focus on supporting Linux as its the platform most widely used by hosting providers.

Options

ssh-deploy-release uses ssh2 to handle SSH connections.

The options object is forwarded to ssh2 methods, which means you can set all ssh2 options:

If true , will display all commands.

Default : false

Port used to connect to the remote server.

Default : 22

Remote server hostname.

Username used to connect to the remote server.

Password used to connect to the remote server.

Default: null

Default: null

For an encrypted private key, this is the passphrase used to decrypt it.

Default: null

To connect using the machine's ssh-agent. The value must be the path to the ssh-agent socket (usually available in the SSH_AUTH_SOCK environment variable).

archive : Deploy an archive and decompress it on the remote server.

synchronize : Use rsync. Files are synchronized in the options.synchronized folder on the remote server.

Default : archive

zip : Use zip compression ( unzip command on remote)

tar : Use tar gz compression ( tar command on remote)

Default : tar

Name of the archive.

Default : release.tar.gz

Delete the local archive after the deployment.

Default : true

SCP connection timeout duration.

Default : 20000

Path

Name of the current release symbolic link. Relative to deployPath .

Defaut : www

Name of the folder containing shared folders. Relative to deployPath .

Default : shared

Name of the folder containing releases. Relative to deployPath .

Default : releases

Name of the local folder to deploy.

Default : www

⚠ ️In case you need to deploy your whole project directory, do NOT set localPath to an empty string, null or . . Use process.cwd() to have node generate an absolute path. In addition to this, if you use the archive mode, don't forget to exclude the generated archive (you can define its name using options.archiveName).

Example:

const Application = require ( 'ssh-deploy-release' ); const process = require ( 'process' ); const deployer = new Application({ localPath : process.cwd(), exclude : [ 'release.tar.gz' ], archiveName : 'release.tar.gz' , host : 'my.server.com' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , deployPath : '/var/www/vhost/path/to/project' , });

Absolute path on the remote server where releases will be deployed. Do not specify currentReleaseLink (or www folder) in this path.

Name of the remote folder where rsync synchronize release. Used when mode is 'synchronize'.

Default : www

Additional options for rsync process.

Default : ''

rsyncOptions : '--exclude-from="exclude.txt" --delete-excluded'

Enable the rsync --compression flag. This can be set to a boolean or an integer to explicitly set the compression level (--compress-level=NUM).

Default : true

Releases

Number of releases to keep on the remote server.

Default : 3

Name of the release. Must be different for each release.

Default : Use current timestamp.

List of paths to not deploy.

Paths must be relative to localPath .

The format slightly differ depending on the mode :

glob format for mode: 'archive'

In order to exclude a folder, you have to explicitly ignore all its descending files using ** .

For example: exclude: ['my-folder/**'] Read glob documentation for more information.

In order to exclude a folder, you have to explicitly ignore all its descending files using . For example: rsync exclude pattern format for mode: 'synchronize'

In order to exclude a folder, you simply have to list it, all of its descendants will be excluded as well.

For example: exclude: ['my-folder']

For maximum portability, it's strongly advised to use both syntaxes when excluding folders.

For example: exclude: ['my-folder/**', 'my-folder']

Default : []

List of folders to "share" between releases. A symlink will be created for each item.

Item can be either a string or an object (to specify the mode to set to the symlink target).

share: { 'images' : 'assets/images' , 'upload' : { symlink : 'app/upload' , mode : '777' } }

Keys = Folder to share (relative to sharedFolder )

Values = Symlink path (relative to release folder)

Default : {}

List of folders to create on the remote server.

Default : []

List of files to make writable on the remote server. (chmod ugo+w)

Default : []

List of files to make executable on the remote server. (chmod ugo+x)

Default : []

If true, the remote release folder can be deleted with removeRelease method.

Default: false

Callbacks

context object

The following object is passed to onXXX callbacks :

{ options : { }, release : { tag : '2017-01-25-08-40-15-138-UTC' , path : '/opt/.../releases/2017-01-25-08-40-15-138-UTC' , }, logger : { fatal : ( message ) => {}, subhead : ( message ) => {}, ok : ( message ) => {}, error : ( message ) => {}, debug : ( message ) => {}, log : ( message ) => {}, startSpinner : ( message ) => { return { stop : () => {}}}, }, remote : { exec : ( command, done, showLog ) => {}, execMultiple : ( commands, done, showLog ) => {}, upload : ( src, target, done ) => {}, createSymboliclink : ( target, link, done ) => {}, chmod : ( path, mode, done ) => {}, createFolder : ( path, done ) => {}, } }

Examples

onBeforeDeploy, onBeforeLink, onAfterDeploy, onBeforeRollback, onAfterRollback options.

Single command executed on remote

onAfterDeploy: 'apachectl graceful'

Or with a function :

onBeforeLink: context => `chgrp -R www ${context.release.path} `

List of commands executed on remote

onAfterDeploy: [ 'do something on the remote server' , 'and another thing' ]

Or with a function :

onBeforeLink: ( context ) => { context.logger.subhead( 'Fine tuning permissions on newly deployed release' ); return [ `chgrp -R www ${context.release.path} ` , `chmod g+w ${context.release.path} /some/path/that/needs/to/be/writable/by/www/group` , ]; }

Custom callback

onAfterDeploy: context => { return Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout( function ( ) { resolve(); }, 5000 ); }); }

Executed before deployment.

Type: string | string[] | function(context, done): Promise | undefined

Executed before symlink creation.

Type: string | string[] | function(context, done): Promise | undefined

Executed after deployment.

Type: string | string[] | function(context, done): Promise | undefined

Executed before rollback to previous release.

Type: string | string[] | function(context, done): Promise | undefined

Executed after rollback to previous release.

Type: string | string[] | function(context, done): Promise | undefined

Known issues

Command not found or not executed

A command on a callback method is not executed or not found. Try to add set -i && source ~/.bashrc && before your commmand :

onAfterDeploy :[ 'set -i && source ~/.bashrc && my command' ]

See this issue : https://github.com/mscdex/ssh2/issues/77

Contributing