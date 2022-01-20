const SSHConfig = require('ssh-config')
const config = SSHConfig.parse(`
IdentityFile ~/.ssh/id_rsa
Host tahoe
HostName tahoe.com
Host walden
HostName waldenlake.org
Host *
User keanu
ForwardAgent true
`)
expect(config).to.eql(
[ { "param": "IdentityFile",
"value": "~/.ssh/id_rsa" },
{ "param": "Host",
"value": "tahoe",
"config":
[ { "param": "HostName",
"value": "tahoe.com" } ] },
{ "param": "Host",
"value": "walden",
"config":
[ { "param": "HostName",
"value": "waldenlake.org" } ] },
{ "param": "Host",
"value": "*",
"config":
[ { "param": "User",
"value": "keanu" },
{ "param": "ForwardAgent",
"value": "true" } ] } ]
)
// Change the HostName in the Host walden section
const section = config.find({ Host: 'walden' })
for (const line of section.config) {
if (line.param === 'HostName') {
line.value = 'waldenlake.org'
break
}
}
// The original whitespaces and comments are preserved.
console.log(SSHConfig.stringify(config))
// console.log(config.toString())
One needs to iterate over ssh configs mostly because of two reasons.
.find the corresponding section and modify it, or
.compute the ssh config about certain
Host.
.compute Parameters by Host
You can use
config.compute method to compute applied parameters of certain host.
expect(config.compute('walden')).to.eql({
IdentityFile: [
'~/.ssh/id_rsa'
],
Host: 'walden',
HostName: 'waldenlake.org',
User: 'nil',
ForwardAgent: 'true'
})
NOTICE According to ssh_config(5), the first obtained parameter value will be used. So we cannot override existing parameters. It is suggested that the general settings shall be at the end of your config file.
The
IdentityFile parameter always contain an array to make possible multiple
IdentityFile settings to be able to coexist.
.find sections by Host or Match
NOTICE: This method is provided to find the corresponding section in the
parsed config for config manipulation. It is NOT intended to compute config
of certain Host. For latter case, use
.compute(host) instead.
To ditch boilerplate codes like the for loop shown earlier, we can use the
.find(opts) available in the parsed config object.
config.find({ Host: 'example1' })
// or the ES2015 Array.prototype.find
config.find(line => line.param == 'Host' && line.value == 'example1')
.remove sections by Host or other criteria
To remove sections, we can pass the section to
.remove(opts).
config.remove({ Host: 'example1' })
.append sections
Since the parsed config is a sub class of Array, you can append new sections with methods like
.push or
.concat.
config.push(SSHConfig.parse(`
Host ness
HostName lochness.com
User dinosaur
`))
expect(config.find({ Host: '*' })).to.eql(
{ "param": "Host",
"value": "ness",
"config":
[ { "param": "HostName",
"value": "lochness.com" } ] }
)
If the section to append is vanilla JSON,
.append is what you need.
const config = new SSHConfig()
config.append({
Host: 'ness',
HostName: 'lochness.com',
User: 'dinosaur'
})
SSHConfig.stringify(config)
// =>
// Host ness
// HostName lochness.com
// User dinosaur
.prepend sections
But appending options to the end of the config isn't very effective if your config is organizated per the recommendations of ssh_config(5) that the generic options are at at the end of the config, such as:
Host ness
HostName lochness.com
User dinosaur
IdentityFile ~/.ssh/id_rsa
The config could get messy if you put new options after the line of
IdentityFile. To work around this issue, it is recommended that
.prepend should be used instead. For the example above, we can prepend new options at the beginning of the config:
config.prepend({
Host: 'tahoe',
HostName 'tahoe.com',
})
The result would be:
Host tahoe
HostName tahoe.com
Host ness
HostName lochness.com
User dinosaur
IdentityFile ~/.ssh/id_rsa
If there are generic options at the beginning of the config, and you'd like the prepended section put before the first existing section, please turn on the second argument of
.prepend:
config.prepend({
Host: 'tahoe',
HostName 'tahoe.com',
}, true)
The result would be like:
IdentityFile ~/.ssh/id_rsa
Host tahoe
HostName tahoe.com
Host ness
HostName lochness.com
User dinosaur