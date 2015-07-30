openbase logo
ssh-agent

by Mark Cavage
0.2.4 (see all)

Node.js client library for interacting with the OpenSSH Agent

Readme

node-ssh-agent is a client binding to the SSH Agent protocol, written in "pure" node.js. For now, the operations supported are "list keys" and "sign data" (which in SSH parlance is requestIdentities and sign.

Usage

var SSHAgentClient = require('ssh-agent');

var client = new SSHAgentClient();
var data = new Buffer('Hello World');

// Try to sign data with an RSA key (will generate
// an RSA-SHA1 signature).
client.requestIdentities(function(err, keys) {
  var key = null;
  for (var i = 0; i < keys.length; i++) {
    if (keys[i].type === 'ssh-rsa') {
      key = keys[i];
      break;
    }
  }
  if (!key)
    return;

  client.sign(key, data, function(err, signature) {
    console.log('Signature: ' + signature.signature);
  });
});

Installation

npm install ssh-agent

License

MIT.

Bugs

See https://github.com/mcavage/node-ssh-agent/issues.

