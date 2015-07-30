node-ssh-agent is a client binding to the SSH Agent protocol, written in "pure" node.js. For now, the operations supported are "list keys" and "sign data" (which in SSH parlance is requestIdentities and sign .

Usage

var SSHAgentClient = require ( 'ssh-agent' ); var client = new SSHAgentClient(); var data = new Buffer( 'Hello World' ); client.requestIdentities( function ( err, keys ) { var key = null ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < keys.length; i++) { if (keys[i].type === 'ssh-rsa' ) { key = keys[i]; break ; } } if (!key) return ; client.sign(key, data, function ( err, signature ) { console .log( 'Signature: ' + signature.signature); }); });

Installation

npm install ssh-agent

License

MIT.

Bugs

See https://github.com/mcavage/node-ssh-agent/issues.