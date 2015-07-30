node-ssh-agent is a client binding to the SSH Agent protocol, written in "pure"
node.js. For now, the operations supported are "list keys" and "sign data"
(which in SSH parlance is
requestIdentities and
sign.
var SSHAgentClient = require('ssh-agent');
var client = new SSHAgentClient();
var data = new Buffer('Hello World');
// Try to sign data with an RSA key (will generate
// an RSA-SHA1 signature).
client.requestIdentities(function(err, keys) {
var key = null;
for (var i = 0; i < keys.length; i++) {
if (keys[i].type === 'ssh-rsa') {
key = keys[i];
break;
}
}
if (!key)
return;
client.sign(key, data, function(err, signature) {
console.log('Signature: ' + signature.signature);
});
});
npm install ssh-agent
MIT.