ssf (SpreadSheet Format) is a pure JS library to format data using ECMA-376 spreadsheet format codes (used in popular spreadsheet software packages).
This is the community version. We also offer a pro version with additional features like international support as well as dedicated support.
With npm:
$ npm install ssf
In the browser:
<script src="ssf.js"></script>
The browser exposes a variable
SSF
When installed globally, npm installs a script
ssf that renders the format
string with the given arguments. Running the script with
-h displays help.
The script will manipulate
module.exports if available . This is not always
desirable. To prevent the behavior, define
DO_NOT_EXPORT_SSF.
SSF.format(fmt, val, opts) formats
val using the format
fmt.
If
fmt is a string, it will be parsed and evaluated. If
fmt is a
number,
the actual format will be the corresponding entry in the internal format table.
For a raw numeric format like
000, the value should be passed as a string.
Date arguments are interpreted in the local time of the JS client.
The options argument may contain the following keys:
|Option Name
|Default
|Description
date1904
|false
|Use 1904 date system if true, 1900 system if false
Binary spreadsheet formats store cell formats in a table and reference by index. This library uses a global table:
SSF._table is the underlying object, mapping numeric keys to format strings.
SSF.load(fmt:string, idx:?number):number assigns the format to the specified
index and returns the index. If the index is not specified, SSF will search the
space for an available format slot pick an unused slot. For compatibility with
the XLS and XLSB file formats, custom indices should be in the valid ranges
5-8,
23-26,
41-44,
63-66,
164-382 (see
[MS-XLSB] 2.4.655 BrtFmt)
SSF.get_table() gets the internal format table (number to format mapping).
SSF.load_table(table) sets the internal format table.
SSF.parse_date_code(val:number, opts:?any) parses
val, returning an object:
type SSFDate = {
D:number; /* number of whole days since relevant epoch, 0 <= D */
y:number; /* integral year portion, epoch_year <= y */
m:number; /* integral month portion, 1 <= m <= 12 */
d:number; /* integral day portion, subject to gregorian YMD constraints */
q:number; /* integral day of week (0=Sunday .. 6=Saturday) 0 <= q <= 6 */
T:number; /* number of seconds since midnight, 0 <= T < 86400 */
H:number; /* integral number of hours since midnight, 0 <= H < 24 */
M:number; /* integral number of minutes since the last hour, 0 <= M < 60 */
S:number; /* integral number of seconds since the last minute, 0 <= S < 60 */
u:number; /* sub-second part of time, 0 <= u < 1 */
}
SSF.is_date(fmt:string):boolean returns
true if
fmt encodes a date format.
ssf-cli is a simple NodeJS command
line tool for formatting numbers.
Please consult the attached LICENSE file for details. All rights not explicitly granted by the Apache 2.0 license are reserved by the Original Author.
ECMA-376: Office Open XML File Formats
MS-XLS: Excel Binary File Format (.xls) Structure Specification
MS-XLSB: Excel (.xlsb) Binary File Format