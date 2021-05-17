A slim, easy-to-use wrapper around SSE.

Installation

npm install sse-z

Usage

import { Subscription } from "sse-z" ; const subscription = new Subscription({ url: "http://localhost:8080/sse" , searchParams: { foo: "bar" , }, onNext: ( data: string ) => { console .log(data); }, }); subscription.unsubscribe();

Types

class Subscription { eventSource: EventSource; constructor ( options: SSESubscriptionOptions ); unsubscribe(): void ; } interface SubscriptionOptions { eventSourceOptions?: { withCredentials?: boolean ; [key: string ]: any ; }; keepAlive?: { eventType?: string ; intervalMs: number ; }; onComplete?: () => void ; onError?: ( error: Error ) => void ; onNext?: ( data: string ) => void ; searchParams?: { [key: string ]: string ; }; url: string ; }

Integration with GraphQL Clients

Relay

import { Environment, Network, Observable, SubscribeFunction, } from "relay-runtime" ; import { Subscription } from "sse-z" ; const subscribe: SubscribeFunction = ( operation, variables ) => { return Observable.create( ( sink ) => { return new Subscription({ url: 'http://localhost:8080/graphql' , searchParams: { operationName: operation.name, query: operation.text, variables: JSON .stringify(variables), }, eventSourceOptions: { withCredentials: true , }, onNext: ( data ) => { sink.next( JSON .parse(data)); }, }); }); }; const environment = new Environment({ ... network: Network.create(fetchQuery, subscribe), });

Apollo Client