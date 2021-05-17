A slim, easy-to-use wrapper around SSE.
npm install sse-z
import { Subscription } from "sse-z";
const subscription = new Subscription({
url: "http://localhost:8080/sse",
searchParams: {
foo: "bar",
},
onNext: (data: string) => {
console.log(data);
},
});
// stop the subscription
subscription.unsubscribe();
class Subscription {
eventSource: EventSource;
constructor(options: SSESubscriptionOptions);
unsubscribe(): void;
}
interface SubscriptionOptions {
// Additional options to pass to the constructor of the underlying EventSource instance.
eventSourceOptions?: {
withCredentials?: boolean;
[key: string]: any;
};
// Indicates the subscription should expect keep alive events to be sent by the server.
// If an event is not received inside the provided interval, a reconnection attempt will be made.
// The provided interval should be greater than the actual frequency at which the server sends
// the events to allow for network latency.
keepAlive?: {
// Defaults to "keepAlive";
eventType?: string;
intervalMs: number;
};
// Called when the connection is terminated by calling unsubscribe.
onComplete?: () => void;
// Called when an error occurs. Note that this callback will be called each time the connection
// is lost, so it should not be used to indicate a critical error occurred.
onError?: (error: Error) => void;
// Callback called whenever an event is pushed.
onNext?: (data: string) => void;
// Any URL query parameters to attach to the URL.
searchParams?: {
[key: string]: string;
};
// The URL of the endpoint to fetch requests from.
url: string;
}
import {
Environment,
Network,
Observable,
SubscribeFunction,
} from "relay-runtime";
import { Subscription } from "sse-z";
const subscribe: SubscribeFunction = (operation, variables) => {
return Observable.create((sink) => {
return new Subscription({
url: 'http://localhost:8080/graphql',
searchParams: {
operationName: operation.name,
query: operation.text,
variables: JSON.stringify(variables),
},
eventSourceOptions: {
// Ensure cookies are included with the request
withCredentials: true,
},
onNext: (data) => {
sink.next(JSON.parse(data));
},
});
});
};
const environment = new Environment({
...
network: Network.create(fetchQuery, subscribe),
});
import { ApolloLink, Operation, FetchResult, Observable } from "@apollo/client";
import { print } from "graphql";
import { Subscription, SubscriptionOptions } from "sse-z";
class SSELink extends ApolloLink {
options: SSESubscriptionOptions;
constructor(options: SubscriptionOptions) {
super();
this.options = options;
}
public request({
query,
variables,
operationName,
}: Operation): Observable<FetchResult> {
return new Observable((sink) => {
const subscription = new Subscription({
...options,
searchParams: {
query: print(operation.query),
variables: JSON.stringify(variables),
operationName,
},
onNext: (data) => {
sink.next(JSON.parse(data));
},
});
return () => subscription.unsubscribe();
});
}
}
const link = new SSELink({
url: "http://localhost:8080/graphql",
eventSourceOptions: {
// Ensure cookies are included with the request
withCredentials: true,
},
});