Expose HTML5 Server Sent Events as an installable appliance on Node.JS http servers; connections are emitted as Writable streams.

var http = require ( 'http' ) , fs = require ( 'fs' ) , through = require ( 'through' ) , sse = require ( 'sse-stream' )( '/sse' ) , serv module .exports = serv = http.createServer( function ( req, resp ) { resp.setHeader( 'content-type' , 'text/html' ) resp.end( '<html><body><script type="text/javascript">(' +js+ ')()</script></body></html>' ) }) sse.install(serv) sse.on( 'connection' , function ( client ) { fs.createReadStream( '/usr/share/dict/words' ) .pipe(through( function ( buf ) { this .emit( 'data' , buf.toString()) })) .pipe(client) }) function js ( ) { var es = new EventSource( '/sse' ) , pre = document .createElement( 'pre' ) , closed = false document .body.appendChild(pre) es.onmessage = function ( ev ) { if (closed) return pre.appendChild( document .createTextNode(ev.data)) window .scrollTo( 0 , pre.clientHeight) } es.addEventListener( 'end' , function ( ) { es.close() closed = true }, true ) es.onerror = function ( e ) { closed = true } }

API

sse = require('sse-stream')(path | options)

Create a SSE server that emits connection events on new, successful eventstream connections.

The argument may either be a string path to listen on (defaults to /sse/ ) or an object:

{ path : '/listen/on/this/path' , keepalive : 1000 }

keepalive determines the interval time in ms that keepalives will be sent to all connected clients.

client is a writable stream representing a client connection (request response pair).

Of note, all data sent through this connection will be stringified before sending due to the event stream spec.

Send a "retry" message that lets the client know how many MS to wait until retrying a connection that ended.

license

MIT