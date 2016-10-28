Expose HTML5 Server Sent Events as an installable appliance on Node.JS
http servers; connections are emitted as Writable streams.
var http = require('http')
, fs = require('fs')
, through = require('through')
, sse = require('sse-stream')('/sse')
, serv
module.exports = serv = http.createServer(function(req, resp) {
resp.setHeader('content-type', 'text/html')
resp.end('<html><body><script type="text/javascript">('+js+')()</script></body></html>')
})
sse.install(serv)
sse.on('connection', function(client) {
fs.createReadStream('/usr/share/dict/words')
.pipe(through(function(buf) { this.emit('data', buf.toString()) }))
.pipe(client)
})
// client-side code:
function js() {
var es = new EventSource('/sse')
, pre = document.createElement('pre')
, closed = false
document.body.appendChild(pre)
es.onmessage = function(ev) {
if(closed) return
pre.appendChild(document.createTextNode(ev.data))
window.scrollTo(0, pre.clientHeight)
}
es.addEventListener('end', function() {
es.close()
closed = true
}, true)
es.onerror = function(e) {
closed = true
}
}
Create a SSE server that emits
connection events on new, successful eventstream connections.
The argument may either be a string
path to listen on (defaults to
/sse/) or an object:
{ path: '/listen/on/this/path'
, keepalive: 1000 }
keepalive determines the interval time in ms that keepalives will be sent to all connected clients.
client is a writable stream representing a client connection (request response pair).
Of note, all data sent through this connection will be stringified before sending due to the event stream spec.
Send a "retry" message that lets the client know how many MS to wait until retrying a connection that ended.
MIT