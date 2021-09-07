A server to find and connect to other SSB peers – a meeting place.
⚠️ DEPRECATED. Please use the new iteration of SSB Rooms, go-ssb-room ⚠️
SSB Pubs are servers that hold copies of several SSB accounts, allowing you to sync with multiple friends, even if those friends are not currently online. Rooms are alternatives to Pubs that have an important difference: rooms do not store any user data, but instead allow currently online friends to connect to each other and synchronize their feeds.
The advantages are:
The caveat is that you can only connect with accounts that are currently online in the same room. That said, you can still fetch the updates of an offline friend if another account online in the room also follows that offline friend.
Create an account on DigitalOcean and setup a billing method
Press this button to create a server on DigitalOcean and setup SSB Room
Follow the instructions on that page until you see this big button, and press it. "Go to your new app!"
In your SSB app, when friends join the room, your apps will sync. Send the room's website link to other friends to invite them too.
Announce the room's website publicly to the world by mentioning it anywhere on the web with the hashtag
#ssbroom, or keep the link private to yourself and your friends.
For other use cases and setups, read the FAQ.
A large portion of this project was forked from ahdinosaur's superb ssb-pub. Support them on their OpenCollective.
As for myself, you can support my work on the Manyverse OpenCollective.
AGPL-3.0