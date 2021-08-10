check if a string is a valid ssb-reference, also parses addresses
var ref = require('ssb-ref')
//check if a string is a link (sigil ++ base64, 44 chars ++ algo tag)
ref.isLink('%Lihvp+fMdt5CihjbOY6eZc0qCe0eKsrN2wfgXV2E3PM=.sha25s')
//check if a string is a feed id
ref.isFeed('@nUtgCIpqOsv6k5mnWKA4JeJVkJTd9Oz2gmv6rojQeXU=.ed25519')
//check if a string is a message id
ref.isMsg('%MPB9vxHO0pvi2ve2wh6Do05ZrV7P6ZjUQ+IEYnzLfTs=.sha256')
//check if a string is a blob id
ref.isBlob('&Pe5kTo/V/w4MToasp1IuyMrMcCkQwDOdyzbyD5fy4ac=.sha256')
//extract a ref out of a url
ref.extract('http://localhost:7777/#/msg/%pGzeEydYdHjKW1iIchR0Yumydsr3QSp8+FuYcwVwi8Q=.sha256?foo=bar')
== '%pGzeEydYdHjKW1iIchR0Yumydsr3QSp8+FuYcwVwi8Q=.sha256'
//url-encoding is supported
ref.extract('http://localhost:7777/#/msg/%25pGzeEydYdHjKW1iIchR0Yumydsr3QSp8%2BFuYcwVwi8Q%3D.sha256?foo=bar')
== '%pGzeEydYdHjKW1iIchR0Yumydsr3QSp8+FuYcwVwi8Q=.sha256'
returns true if
string is a either a feed, message, or blob reference.
it may also include a query string at the end.
returns true if
string is a feed id, a message id or a blob id,
respectively. id must not have a query string.
Aliases:
isFeedId,
isMsgId,
isCloakedMsgId,
isBlobId
A generalisation of
isFeed,
isMsg,
isBlob.
Where e.g.
where
suffix is any non-empty string made up of: digits, letters, and
-
Same is true for isMsgType, isBlobType
return true is a link, but may also have a query string.
removes punctuation to make a standard channel name
returns true if
string is a multiserver address,
or a legacy address, or if
object is a parsed legacy address
(with
{host, port, key} properties).
returns a feed id of the address in this key.
(assumes there is a
shs: protocol in the address,
including accepts future version of shs).
returns
undefined if it fails to parse a key.
returns true if
invite is a valid invite, either legacy or
multiserver style.
if string is one of the formats understood by ssb-ref, then
return the name of the type. otherwise return false.
output may be
"feed", "msg", "blob", "address", "invite" or
false.
if
string contains a ref, return just the ref,
ignoring anything else.
convert a legacy address object to a valid multiserver address.
note, because
toLegacyAddress may throw away portions of the
multiserver address,
toMultiServerAddress(toLegacyAddress(addr))
might not equal
addr
convert a multiserver address to a legacy address object.
return the components of a legacy invite, same output
as
parseInvite
return the components of a multiserver invite, same output
as
parseInvite
returns an object of data in the invite, returning
{invite,remote,key,redirect}.
note, the
invite in the output is the invite as a multiserver
address.
takes a multiserver address and returns
{host,port,key}
if it is a websockets address,
ws: is included in host,
or
wss: if it's a secure websocket.
MIT