ssb-ref

by ssbc
2.16.0 (see all)

check if a string is a valid ssb-reference

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ssb-ref

check if a string is a valid ssb-reference, also parses addresses

var ref = require('ssb-ref')

//check if a string is a link (sigil ++ base64, 44 chars ++ algo tag)
ref.isLink('%Lihvp+fMdt5CihjbOY6eZc0qCe0eKsrN2wfgXV2E3PM=.sha25s')

//check if a string is a feed id
ref.isFeed('@nUtgCIpqOsv6k5mnWKA4JeJVkJTd9Oz2gmv6rojQeXU=.ed25519')

//check if a string is a message id
ref.isMsg('%MPB9vxHO0pvi2ve2wh6Do05ZrV7P6ZjUQ+IEYnzLfTs=.sha256')

//check if a string is a blob id
ref.isBlob('&Pe5kTo/V/w4MToasp1IuyMrMcCkQwDOdyzbyD5fy4ac=.sha256')

//extract a ref out of a url
ref.extract('http://localhost:7777/#/msg/%pGzeEydYdHjKW1iIchR0Yumydsr3QSp8+FuYcwVwi8Q=.sha256?foo=bar')
 == '%pGzeEydYdHjKW1iIchR0Yumydsr3QSp8+FuYcwVwi8Q=.sha256'
//url-encoding is supported
ref.extract('http://localhost:7777/#/msg/%25pGzeEydYdHjKW1iIchR0Yumydsr3QSp8%2BFuYcwVwi8Q%3D.sha256?foo=bar')
 == '%pGzeEydYdHjKW1iIchR0Yumydsr3QSp8+FuYcwVwi8Q=.sha256'

api

isLink(string)

returns true if string is a either a feed, message, or blob reference. it may also include a query string at the end.

isFeed(string), isMsg(string), isCloakedMsg(string), isBlob(string)

returns true if string is a feed id, a message id or a blob id, respectively. id must not have a query string.

Aliases: isFeedId, isMsgId, isCloakedMsgId, isBlobId

isFeedType(string), isMsgType (string), isBlobType(string)

A generalisation of isFeed, isMsg, isBlob. Where e.g.

  • isFeed checks if a string is of pattern: @ + <base64, 32bytes> + '.ed2519'
  • isFeedType checks for a pattern: @ + <base64, any number bytes> + '.' + suffix

where suffix is any non-empty string made up of: digits, letters, and -

Same is true for isMsgType, isBlobType

return true is a link, but may also have a query string.

normalizeChannel (string)

removes punctuation to make a standard channel name

isAddress (string | object)

returns true if string is a multiserver address, or a legacy address, or if object is a parsed legacy address (with {host, port, key} properties).

getKeyFromAddress (addr)

returns a feed id of the address in this key. (assumes there is a shs: protocol in the address, including accepts future version of shs).

returns undefined if it fails to parse a key.

isInvite(invite)

returns true if invite is a valid invite, either legacy or multiserver style.

type (string)

if string is one of the formats understood by ssb-ref, then return the name of the type. otherwise return false. output may be "feed", "msg", "blob", "address", "invite" or false.

extract (string)

if string contains a ref, return just the ref, ignoring anything else.

toMultiServerAddress

convert a legacy address object to a valid multiserver address. note, because toLegacyAddress may throw away portions of the multiserver address, toMultiServerAddress(toLegacyAddress(addr)) might not equal addr

deprecated

toLegacyAddress(string)

convert a multiserver address to a legacy address object.

parseLegacyInvite (string)

return the components of a legacy invite, same output as parseInvite

parseMultiServerInvite (string)

return the components of a multiserver invite, same output as parseInvite

parseInvite(invite)

returns an object of data in the invite, returning {invite,remote,key,redirect}.

note, the invite in the output is the invite as a multiserver address.

parseAddress(string)

takes a multiserver address and returns {host,port,key} if it is a websockets address, ws: is included in host, or wss: if it's a secure websocket.

License

MIT

