supplies key loading and other cryptographic functions needed in secure-scuttlebutt apps.
var ssbKeys = require("ssb-keys");
// Load or create keys in this way:
var keys = ssbKeys.loadOrCreateSync("<path-to-file>");
/* keys =>
{
"curve": "ed25519",
"public": "cFVodZoKwLcmXbM6UeASdl8+7+Uo8PNOuFnlcqk7qUc=.ed25519",
"private": "lUqlXYxjkM0/ljtGnwoM0CfP6ORA2DKZnzsQ4dJ1tKJwVWh1mgrAtyZdszpR4BJ2Xz7v5Sjw8064WeVyqTupRw==.ed25519",
"id": "@cFVodZoKwLcmXbM6UeASdl8+7+Uo8PNOuFnlcqk7qUc=.ed25519"
}
*/
// `.generate()` is useful for testing purposes.
var keys = ssbKeys.generate();
/* keys =>
{
"curve": "ed25519",
"public": "YSa2zbx07RNKQrrFX1vS5mFN+Pbnul61hd9GGymao1o=.ed25519",
"private": "XhEkyFWb0TkhRU5t/yDTCI6Q9gwhsJM/SpL02UUwVtZhJrbNvHTtE0pCusVfW9LmYU349ue6XrWF30YbKZqjWg==.ed25519",
"id": "@YSa2zbx07RNKQrrFX1vS5mFN+Pbnul61hd9GGymao1o=.ed25519"
}
*/
// hmac_key` is a shared secret between two peers used to authenticate the sent
// data and can be an empty 32-byte Buffer:
var hmac_key = Buffer.alloc(32);
// Or a random Crypto buffer:
var hmac_key = crypto.randomBytes(32);
// Or a 32-byte Buffer as base-64 string:
var hmac_key = Buffer.from("7b6m0wZtYR0TevSgeNstWZUZam3IIG2B").toString(
"base64"
);
// The `hmac_key` is a fixed value that applies to _THIS_ signature and is used
// to authenticate the data, `k` is the sender keys
var obj = ssbKeys.signObj(k, hmac_key, { foo: "bar" });
/* obj =>
{
"foo": "bar",
"signature": "H39taOYa2emULWa1YDEaoLJBrbZ2GHsuVA6VsE9A1hbtpMcWpqXmZisH+nItx8BQR6JOO58K/uohMJkCrUKABQ==.sig.ed25519"
}
*/
// Share your `hmac_key` with the message receiver so it can verify it.
ssbKeys.verifyObj(k, hmac_key, obj); // => true
keys
in the below methods,
keys is an object of the following form:
{
"curve": "ed25519",
"public": "<base64_public_key>.ed25519",
"private": "<base64_private_key>.ed25519",
"id": "@<base64_public_key>.ed25519"
}
The format of the id feed is described in the protocol guide - keys and identities
when stored in a file, the file also contains a comment warning the reader
about safe private key security.
Comment lines are prefixed with
# after removing them the result is valid JSON.
Returns the sha256 hash of a given data. If encoding is not provided then it is assumed to be binary.
The SSB ids contain a tag at the end. This function returns it.
So if you have a string like
@gaQw6zD4pHrg8zmrqku24zTSAINhRg=.ed25519 this function would return
ed25519.
This is useful as SSB start providing features for different encryption methods and cyphers.
Load a file containing the your private key. the file will also contain a comment with a warning about keeping the file secret.
Works in the browser, or stores the keys is localStorage in the browser.
(web apps should be hosted a secure way, for example web-bootloader)
In the browser, the
filename is used as the
localStorage key.
(note: web workers do not support localStorage, so the browser storage localtion will likely
be changed to indexeddb in the future)
If the file does not exist it will be created. there is also
variations and parts
loadOrCreate (async),
load,
create
createSync
loadSync. But since you only need to load once,
using the combined function is easiest.
keys is an object as described in
keys section.
If a sync file access method is not available,
loadOrCreate can be called with a
callback. that callback will be called with
cb(null, keys). If loading
the keys errored, new keys are created.
generate a key, with optional seed.
curve defaults to
ed25519 (and no other type is currently supported)
seed should be a 32 byte buffer.
keys is an object as described in
keys section.
signs a string
str, and returns the signature string.
verifies a signature
sig of the original content
str by the author known by
keys.
signs a javascript object, and then adds a signature property to it.
If
hmac_key is provided, the object is hmaced before signing,
which means it cannot be verified without the correct
hmac_key.
If each way that signatures are used in your application use a different
hmac key, it means that a signature intended for one use cannot be reused in another
(chosen protocol attack)
The fine details of the signature format are described in the protocol guide
verify a signed object.
hmac_key must be the same value as passed to
signObj.
encrypt a message content to many recipients. msg will be JSON encoded, then encrypted with private-box
recipients must be an array of feed ids. your own feed id should be included.
the encryption format is described in the protocol guide - encrypting
decrypt a message encrypted with
box. If the
boxed successfully decrypted,
the parsed JSON is returned, if not,
undefined is returned.
the decryption process is described in the protocol guide - decrypting
extract the
msg_key used to encrypt this message, or null if it cannot be decrypted.
the
msg_key if not null, can then be passed to
unboxBody
decrypt a message
content with a
msg_key. returns the plaintext message content or null if
this is not the correct
msg_key. The purpose of
unboxBody and
unboxKey is so support
messages that are shared then later revealed.
symmetrically encrypt an object with
key (a buffer)
symmetrically decrypt an object with
key (a buffer)
Convert from the ed25519 secret key (ssb secret key type) to the curve25519 key type that is used by
private-box.
MIT