Calculates the SSB social graph based on "contact" messages (such as follows and blocks), and provides APIs for you to query the social graph.
Based on dynamic-dijkstra module, see its Readme for an in-depth discussion of the algorithm.
Prerequisites:
npm install --save ssb-friends
Add this secret-stack plugin like this:
const SecretStack = require('secret-stack')
const caps = require('ssb-caps')
const createSsbServer = SecretStack({ caps })
.use(require('ssb-master'))
.use(require('ssb-db'))
+ .use(require('ssb-friends'))
.use(require('ssb-conn'))
// ...
In ssb-friends, the relation between any two peers can be in 3 states, and each of those states are expressed by the following numbers (read more in the "Edge weights" section below):
There are APIs for creating follows and blocks (which under the hood will just
publish messages of type
"contact" on the log), and the are APIs for checking
whether A follows or blocks B.
Then, there are social graph APIs such as
hops and
hopStream, which
calculate "social graph distances" from you to other peers.
And there are low-level social graph APIs such as
graph and
graphStream
which just tell you the latest edges in the social graph, without calculating
distances.
ssb.friends.follow(feedId, opts, cb) ("async" muxrpc API)
Publishes a contact message asserting your current following state for
feedId.
opts must be an object (or
null) with these (optional) properties:
state Boolean - whether you are asserting (
true) or undoing (
false) a
follow. (Default:
true)
recps Array - an array of feed IDs of recipients in case you want to
publish this contact message privately to some feeds / groups (see e.g.
ssb-tribes)
ssb.friends.block(feedId, opts, cb) ("async" muxrpc API)
Publishes a contact message asserting your current blocking state for
feedId.
opts must be an object (or
null) with these (optional) properties:
state Boolean - whether you are asserting (
true) or undoing (
false) a
block. (Default:
true)
reason String - a description about why you're blocking (or unblocking)
this peer
recps Array - an array of feed IDs of recipients in case you want to
publish this contact message privately to some feeds / groups (see e.g.
ssb-tribes)
ssb.friends.isFollowing(opts, cb) ("async" muxrpc API)
Calls back
true if
opts.source follows
opts.dest,
false otherwise, where
opts.source and
opts.dest are strings of SSB Feed IDs.
If you pass
opts.details = true, then the callback will respond with the
object
{ response, private }, where
response is the boolean indicating
the follow relationship, and
private is a boolean indicating that the
relationship was originally encoded in a private (encrypted) message.
ssb.friends.isBlocking(opts, cb) ("async" muxrpc API)
Calls back
true if
opts.source blocks
opts.dest,
false otherwise, where
opts.source and
opts.dest are strings of SSB Feed IDs.
If you pass
opts.details = true, then the callback will respond with the
object
{ response, private }, where
response is the boolean indicating
the block relationship, and
private is a boolean indicating that the
relationship was originally encoded in a private (encrypted) message.
ssb.friends.hops([opts,] cb) ("async" muxrpc API)
Retrieves the current hops state, which is an object of the shape
{
FeedId1: distance, // distance from you in hops
FeedId2: distance,
FeedId3: distance,
}
(Advanced)
opts is an optional object, which allows you to configure the
calculation of the hops distances with the following object fields:
opts.start String - feed ID of the "central" node where distance is zero.
(Default:
sbot.id)
opts.max Number - a max distance, where nodes beyond this distance are
omitted from the output. If the max is equal to or less than the default
(
config.friends.hops), the output will be faster to calculate, because it will
just copy the cached value, but skip nodes at a greater distance than max.
(Default:
config.friends.hops or 3)
opts.reverse Boolean - when
true, the output is the hops distance to*
opts.start, instead of from**
opts.start. (Default:
false)
ssb.friends.hopStream([opts]) ("source" muxrpc API)
Return a stream of hops objects
{<id>:<dist>,...}, where the first item is the
current state (such as what
ssb.friends.hops() returns), and any following
objects are updates caused by someone in your network following, unfollowing or
blocking someone.
Can be configured via an
opts argument, although arguably less configurable
than
ssb.friends.hops() because it only supports the following fields:
opts.old Boolean - whether or not to include the current state (such as
what
ssb.friends.hops() returns). (Default:
false)
opts.live Boolean - whether or not to include subsequent updates.
(Default:
true)
ssb.friends.graph(cb) ("async" muxrpc API)
Retrieves the current state of the social graph, which is an object of the shape
{
FeedId1: {
FeedId2: value, // a weight for the edge FeedId1 => FeedId2
},
FeedId3: {
FeedId4: value,
FeedId5: value,
},
}
The
value is a number, where its meaning is described at the top of this
README.
ssb.friends.graphStream([opts]) ("source" muxrpc API)
Returns a stream of social graph objects, where each object has the same shape as the output of
ssb.friends.graph(). The first object in the stream (only if
opts.old is true) reflects the current state of the social graph, and subsequent objects (only if
opts.live is true) represent just one updated edge, in the shape
{ FeedId1: { FeedId2: value } }.
opts.old Boolean - whether or not to include the current state (such as
what
ssb.friends.graph() returns). (Default:
false)
opts.live Boolean - whether or not to include subsequent updates of edges
in the social graph.
(Default:
true)
This module is implemented in terms of dynamic-dijkstra (via layered-graph).
Relations between feeds are represented as non-zero numbers, as follows:
In SSB we use
1 to represent a follow,
-1 to represent a block,
-2 to
represent unfollow.
A feed with distance
2 is a "friend of a friend" (we follow someone
+1
who follows them
+1 which sums up as
2). The distance
-2 can mean either
blocked by a friend or unfollowed by us.
If a friend follows someone another friend blocks, the friends follow wins, but if you block them directly, that block wins over the friend's follow.
MIT