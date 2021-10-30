openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ssb-ebt

by ssbc
8.1.0 (see all)

secure scuttlebutt replication with epidemic-broadcast-trees

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

367

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ssb-ebt

Replicates SSB feeds using the efficient "Epidemic broadcast tree" algorithm.

This module is an adapter for the module epidemic-broadcast-trees to work with secure-scuttlebutt. Supersedes ssb-replicate.

Installation

Prerequisites:

  • Requires Node.js 10 or higher
  • Requires ssb-db or ssb-db2
npm install --save ssb-ebt

Add this secret-stack plugin like this:

 const SecretStack = require('secret-stack')
 const caps = require('ssb-caps')

 const createSsbServer = SecretStack({ caps })
     .use(require('ssb-master'))
     .use(require('ssb-db'))
+    .use(require('ssb-ebt'))
     .use(require('ssb-friends'))
     // ...

Usage

ssb-ebt itself does NOT trigger replication automatically after it's installed, instead, you need to call its API methods yourself (primarily request or block), or use a scheduler module such as ssb-replication-scheduler.

ssb.ebt.request(destination, replicating, formatName) ("sync" muxrpc API)

Request that the SSB feed ID destination be replicated. replication is a boolean, where true indicates we want to replicate the destination. If set to false, replication is stopped. formatName is optional and used to specify the specific EBT instance, otherwise the first where isFeed is true for destination is used.

Returns undefined, always.

ssb.ebt.block(origin, destination, blocking) ("sync" muxrpc API)

Computes that origid does not want to replicate destination's feed. Also disallows other peers (who have this same ssb-ebt installed) to pass on data to them.

origin is the SSB feed ID of the peer who created the block, destination is the SSB feed ID of the peer being blocked, and blocking is a boolean that indicates whether to enable the block (true) or to unblock (false).

formatName is optional and used to specify the specific EBT instance, otherwise the first where isFeed is true for origin is used.

Returns undefined, always.

ssb.ebt.peerStatus(id) ("sync" muxrpc API)

Query the status of replication for a given SSB feed ID id. Returns a JSON object showing the replication state for all peers we are currently connected to.

The output looks like this:

CLICK HERE 
{
  "id": "@EMovhfIrFk4NihAKnRNhrfRaqIhBv1Wj8pTxJNgvCCY=.ed25519",
  "seq": 13293, //the sequence we have locally.
  "peers": {
    //where each of these peers are up to:
    "@TRE4lNNXrtx3KK9Tgks2so2PjCP6w9tRvsy7wyqiyo4=.ed25519": {
      "seq": 13293, //the sequence this peer has acknowledged, we definitely know they have this number.
      "replicating": {
        "tx": true,
        "rx": true,
        "sent": 13293, //the sequence we have sent to this peer. They _probably_ have this, but not gauranteed.
        "requested": 13293 //the sequence we requested from this peer
      }
    },
    "@h1fDsZgwBtZndnRDHCFV84TMZYl16m3zhyTTQsE/V94=.ed25519": {
      "seq": 13293,
      "replicating": {
        "tx": true,
        "rx": false,
        "sent": 13293,
        "requested": 13293
      }
    }
  }
}

ssb.ebt.registerFormat(methods) ("sync" muxrpc API)

Register a new format for replication. Note this does not have to be a new feed format, it could also be indexed replication or sliced replication. See formats folder for examples.

By registering a format you create a new EBT instance used for replicating feeds using that format. This means its own clock. Message will be replicated using the replicateFormat API. The methods argument must implement the following functions. The example below shows the implementation for 'classic' ed25519 SSB feeds.

CLICK HERE 
{
  name: 'classic',
  // In case `isFeed` needs to load some state asynchronously
  prepareForIsFeed(sbot, feedId, cb) {
    cb()
  },
  // used in request, block, cleanClock, sbot.post, vectorClock
  isFeed(sbot, feedId) {
    return ref.isFeed(feedId)
  },
  getAtSequence(sbot, pair, cb) {
    sbot.getAtSequence([pair.id, pair.sequence], (err, msg) => {
      cb(err, msg ? msg.value : null)
    })
  },
  appendMsg(sbot, msgVal, cb) {
    sbot.add(msgVal, (err, msg) => {
      cb(err && err.fatal ? err : null, msg)
    })
  },
  // used in onAppend
  convertMsg(msgVal) {
    return msgVal
  },
  // used in vectorClock
  isReady(sbot) {
    return Promise.resolve(true)
  },

  // used in ebt:stream to distinguish between messages and notes
  isMsg(msgVal) {
    return Number.isInteger(msgVal.sequence) && msgVal.sequence > 0 &&
      ref.isFeed(msgVal.author) && msgVal.content
  },
  // used in ebt:events
  getMsgAuthor(msgVal) {
    return msgVal.author
  },
  // used in ebt:events
  getMsgSequence(msgVal) {
    return msgVal.sequence
  }
}

ssb.ebt.setClockForSlicedReplication(feedId, sequence, formatName) ("sync" muxrpc API)

Sets the internal clock of a feed to a specific sequence. Note this does not start replicating the feed, it only updates the clock. By combining this with clock it is possible do to sliced replication with a remote peer where say only the latest 100 messages of a feed is replicated.

(Internal) ssb.ebt.replicate(opts) ("duplex" muxrpc API)

Creates a duplex replication stream to the remote peer. When two peers connect, the peer who initiated the call (the client) should call this. You do not need to call this method, it is called automatically in ssb-ebt whenever our peer connects to a remote peer. opts is an object with one field: version.

(Internal) ssb.ebt.replicateFormat(opts) ("duplex" muxrpc API)

Creates a duplex replication stream to the remote peer. This behaves similar to replicate except it takes an extra field format specifying what is transferred over this EBT stream. Classic feeds are still replicated using replicate while this will be used to replicate other feed formats.

(Internal) ssb.ebt.clock(opts, cb) ("async" muxrpc API)

Gets the current vector clock of a remote peer. opts is an object with one field: format specifying what format to get the vector clock for. Defaults to 'classic'.

Testing and debugging

There are several scripts in ./debug which can be used for testing EBT replication.

Use ./debug/remote.js <address> to connect to an SSB peer running EBT. Running this won't store anything locally, it will just download everything and drop it on the floor. This is used to test performance of EBT on a server.

We normally see values between 2k and 3k messages per second, in other words, replicates 100k messages in under a minute.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial