Replicates SSB feeds using the efficient "Epidemic broadcast tree" algorithm.
This module is an adapter for the module epidemic-broadcast-trees to work with secure-scuttlebutt. Supersedes ssb-replicate.
Prerequisites:
npm install --save ssb-ebt
Add this secret-stack plugin like this:
const SecretStack = require('secret-stack')
const caps = require('ssb-caps')
const createSsbServer = SecretStack({ caps })
.use(require('ssb-master'))
.use(require('ssb-db'))
+ .use(require('ssb-ebt'))
.use(require('ssb-friends'))
// ...
ssb-ebt itself does NOT trigger replication automatically after it's
installed, instead, you need to call its API methods yourself (primarily
request or
block), or use a scheduler module such as
ssb-replication-scheduler.
ssb.ebt.request(destination, replicating, formatName) ("sync" muxrpc API)
Request that the SSB feed ID
destination be replicated.
replication is a
boolean, where
true indicates we want to replicate the destination. If set to
false, replication is stopped.
formatName is optional and used to specify
the specific EBT instance, otherwise the first where isFeed is
true for
destination is used.
Returns undefined, always.
ssb.ebt.block(origin, destination, blocking) ("sync" muxrpc API)
Computes that
origid does not want to replicate
destination's feed. Also
disallows other peers (who have this same ssb-ebt installed) to pass on data to
them.
origin is the SSB feed ID of the peer who created the block,
destination is
the SSB feed ID of the peer being blocked, and
blocking is a boolean that
indicates whether to enable the block (
true) or to unblock (
false).
formatName is optional and used to specify the specific EBT instance,
otherwise the first where isFeed is
true for
origin is used.
Returns undefined, always.
ssb.ebt.peerStatus(id) ("sync" muxrpc API)
Query the status of replication for a given SSB feed ID
id. Returns a JSON
object showing the replication state for all peers we are currently
connected to.
The output looks like this:
{
"id": "@EMovhfIrFk4NihAKnRNhrfRaqIhBv1Wj8pTxJNgvCCY=.ed25519",
"seq": 13293, //the sequence we have locally.
"peers": {
//where each of these peers are up to:
"@TRE4lNNXrtx3KK9Tgks2so2PjCP6w9tRvsy7wyqiyo4=.ed25519": {
"seq": 13293, //the sequence this peer has acknowledged, we definitely know they have this number.
"replicating": {
"tx": true,
"rx": true,
"sent": 13293, //the sequence we have sent to this peer. They _probably_ have this, but not gauranteed.
"requested": 13293 //the sequence we requested from this peer
}
},
"@h1fDsZgwBtZndnRDHCFV84TMZYl16m3zhyTTQsE/V94=.ed25519": {
"seq": 13293,
"replicating": {
"tx": true,
"rx": false,
"sent": 13293,
"requested": 13293
}
}
}
}
ssb.ebt.registerFormat(methods) ("sync" muxrpc API)
Register a new format for replication. Note this does not have to be a
new feed format, it could also be indexed replication or sliced
replication. See
formats folder for examples.
By registering a format you create a new EBT instance used for
replicating feeds using that format. This means its own clock. Message
will be replicated using the
replicateFormat API. The
methods
argument must implement the following functions. The example below
shows the implementation for 'classic' ed25519 SSB feeds.
{
name: 'classic',
// In case `isFeed` needs to load some state asynchronously
prepareForIsFeed(sbot, feedId, cb) {
cb()
},
// used in request, block, cleanClock, sbot.post, vectorClock
isFeed(sbot, feedId) {
return ref.isFeed(feedId)
},
getAtSequence(sbot, pair, cb) {
sbot.getAtSequence([pair.id, pair.sequence], (err, msg) => {
cb(err, msg ? msg.value : null)
})
},
appendMsg(sbot, msgVal, cb) {
sbot.add(msgVal, (err, msg) => {
cb(err && err.fatal ? err : null, msg)
})
},
// used in onAppend
convertMsg(msgVal) {
return msgVal
},
// used in vectorClock
isReady(sbot) {
return Promise.resolve(true)
},
// used in ebt:stream to distinguish between messages and notes
isMsg(msgVal) {
return Number.isInteger(msgVal.sequence) && msgVal.sequence > 0 &&
ref.isFeed(msgVal.author) && msgVal.content
},
// used in ebt:events
getMsgAuthor(msgVal) {
return msgVal.author
},
// used in ebt:events
getMsgSequence(msgVal) {
return msgVal.sequence
}
}
ssb.ebt.setClockForSlicedReplication(feedId, sequence, formatName) ("sync" muxrpc API)
Sets the internal clock of a feed to a specific sequence. Note this
does not start replicating the feed, it only updates the clock. By
combining this with
clock it is possible do to sliced replication
with a remote peer where say only the latest 100 messages of a feed is
replicated.
ssb.ebt.replicate(opts) ("duplex" muxrpc API)
Creates a duplex replication stream to the remote peer. When two peers connect,
the peer who initiated the call (the client) should call this. You do not need
to call this method, it is called automatically in ssb-ebt whenever our peer
connects to a remote peer.
opts is an object with one field:
version.
ssb.ebt.replicateFormat(opts) ("duplex" muxrpc API)
Creates a duplex replication stream to the remote peer. This behaves
similar to
replicate except it takes an extra field
format
specifying what is transferred over this EBT stream. Classic feeds are
still replicated using
replicate while this will be used to
replicate other feed formats.
ssb.ebt.clock(opts, cb) ("async" muxrpc API)
Gets the current vector clock of a remote peer.
opts is an object
with one field:
format specifying what format to get the vector
clock for. Defaults to 'classic'.
There are several scripts in
./debug which can be used for testing EBT
replication.
Use
./debug/remote.js <address> to connect to an SSB peer running EBT. Running
this won't store anything locally, it will just download everything and drop it
on the floor. This is used to test performance of EBT on a server.
We normally see values between 2k and 3k messages per second, in other words, replicates 100k messages in under a minute.
MIT