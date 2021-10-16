This module helps you to generate and manipulate the startup configuration for an
ssb-server.
This is the most use basic use case where it is not necessary to modify any configuration parameters.
var Server = require('ssb-server')
var config = require('ssb-config')
var server = Server(config)
server.whoami((err, feed) => {
console.log(feed)
server.close(() => console.log('closing the server!'))
})
If you want to change the default values you can use inject to overwrite them, without having to specify all the settings. For example you can setup a test network that doesn't collide with the main ssb network:
var Server = require('ssb-server')
var Config = require('ssb-config/inject')
var config = Config('testnet', { port: 9999 })
var server = Server(config)
server.whoami((err, feed) => {
console.log(feed)
server.close(() => console.log('closing the server!'))
})
require('ssb-config')
Returns you the stock standard config for starting an ssb-server.
require('ssb-config/inject')(appName, opts) => Object
A function which takes:
appName (string) Which declares where to look for further config, where to read and write databases.
Stores data in
~/.${appName}, defaults to
ssb (so data in
~/.ssb).
opts (object) An object which can override config defaults (see Configuration below).
All configuration is loaded via
rc. This means the final config is a result of config collected from
opts
passed into the inject method, cli args, env var, and config (e.g.
~/.ssb/config). See the
rc repo for full details.
Options
connections (object) Details
incoming and
outgoing connections behaviour (See below).
remote (string) Multiserver address to connect as
a client. Useful in some cases, such as using ssb-unix-socket +
ssb-no-auth. In the future this may be deprecated / derived from
connections.
timeout: (number) Number of milliseconds a replication stream can idle before it's automatically
disconnected. Defaults to
30000.
pub (boolean) Replicate with pub servers. Defaults to
true.
local (boolean) Replicate with local servers found on the same network via
udp. Defaults to
true.
friends.dunbar (number)
Dunbar's number. Number
of nodes your instance will replicate. Defaults to
150.
friends.hops (number) How many friend of friend hops to replicate. Defaults to
3.
gossip (object) Controls what sort of connections are made (See below).
path (string) Path to the application data folder, which contains the private key, message attachment
data (blobs) and the leveldb backend. Defaults to
$HOME/.ssb.
master (array) Pubkeys of users who, if they connect to the ssb-server
instance, are allowed to command the primary user with full rights. Useful for remotely operating a pub.
Defaults to
[].
logging.level (string) How verbose should the logging be. Possible values are error, warning, notice,
and info. Defaults to
notice.
party.out (string) Where to put standard output of sbot. may be a path (absolute, or relative to ssb's
directory), or false to discard, or true to pass through to the controlling terminal. Defaults to true.
party.err(string) Where to put standard error of sbot. Defaults to same as config.party.out.
timers.connection (number) TODO
timers.reconnect (number) TODO
timers.inactivity (number) Timeout (ms) before dropping the connection with an inactive pair.
Defaults to 5 seconds.
timers.ping (number) Timeout (ms) used to consider a peer valid when pinging. Defaults to 5 minutes.
timers.handshake (number) Maximum waiting time (ms) for a handshake response. Defaults to 5 seconds.
timers.keepalive (number) Minimum time (ms) to keep the server online after the last client disconnects.
Defaults to 30s.
caps.shs (string) Key for accessing the scuttlebutt protocol
(see secret-handshake paper for a full explaination).
caps.sign (string) Used to sign messages.
Deprecated Options
host (string) The domain or ip address for ssb-server. Defaults to
your public ip address.
port (string|number) The port for ssb-server. Defaults to
8008.
ws TODO
You should use
connections to more explicitly configure connections.
These values are currently only used to generate
connections.incoming if that option isn't provided.
The raw options are no longer returned in the final config - this is to ensure we don't have multiple places
where different
host /
port /
ws are being set!
connections
An object with two required properties:
incoming and
outgoing to specify transports and transformations
for connections. Defaults to the following:
{
"incoming": {
"net": [{ "port": 8008, "scope": "public", "transform": "shs" }]
},
"outgoing": {
"net": [{ "transform": "shs" }],
"onion": [{ "transform": "shs" }]
}
}
It specifies the default TCP
network transport for incoming and outging connections,
using secret-handshake/boxstream (shs) for
authentication and encryption.
A transport is a vehicle or avenue for communication. The following transports are currently supported:
net - TCP based
unix - socket based
onion - TOR based
ws - websocket based
Each transport can have an array of different configurations passed to it, these are objects with properties:
transform (string) Determines whether traffic is encrypted, and if so how.
shs - Secret handashake.
noauth - No encryption, any connection via
noauth is considered authorized. use only with
device
scope or unix socket.
port (integer)
host (string) IP or hostname that the listener is binding on.
scope (string | array of string) scope Determines the set of network interfaces to bind the server to.
If scope is an array, then the server will bind to all the selected ports. See more about scopes below.
external (array of strings) For use in combination with public scope. this is the external domain given
out as the address to peers.
key (string) Used together with
cert for ws plugin to run over TLS (wss). Needs to be a path to where
the key is stored.
cert (sitring) Used together with
key for ws plugin to run over TLS (wss). Needs to be a path to where
the certificate is stored.
An address scope is the area from which it's possible to connect to an address.
device Means connections can only come from the same device. (talking to your self). alias
private.
local Means connections can only come from the same network, i.e. same wifi.
public Means connections can come from anywhere on the internet.
Some protocols only work in particular scopes.
unix socket requires file system access,
so it only works for the device scope.
onion (tor) routes connections through a distributed network, so it
only works if you are fully connected to the
public internet. Some mesh networks are really large, so they
might seem public. Some overlay networks, such as cjdns and
ZeroTier create a fake local network that is publically accessible
(these should be manually configured as public addresses!).
Most ssb peers just have a local and device scopes. Pubs require a public scope.
ssb-tunnel allows any peer to have a public address, by routing connections through a friendly pub.
Addresses for scopes are provides
secret-stacks
getAddress(scope) method, which in turn calls
multiservers
stringify(scope) method.
connnections configurations
If you only want to use Tor to create outgoing connections you can specify your
outgoing like this. It will use
localhost:9050 as the socks server for creating this.
{
"incoming": {
"net": [{ "port": 8008, "scope": "public", "transform": "shs" }]
},
"outgoing": {
"onion": [{ "transform": "shs" }]
}
}
If you want to run a peer behind NAT or other kind of proxy but still want
ssb-server to be able to create invites for the outside address, you
can specify a
public scope as your
incoming.net by defining the
external parameter like this:
{
"incoming": {
"net": [
{ "scope": "public", "external": ["cryptop.home"], "transform": "shs", "port": 8008 },
{ "scope": "private", "transform": "shs", "port": 8008, "host": "internal1.con.taine.rs" },
]
},
"outgoing": {
"net": [{ "transform": "shs" }]
}
}
One thing to notice is that you need
incoming connections for Apps (like patchwork or git-ssb) to
function. By default they use the same authentication mechanism (shs) to grant access to the database,
choosing access levels depending on the keypair that opens the connection. If you connect to yourself,
you get full access (query and publish). If a remote peer connects, it can only replicate. So be sure
to have at least one
incoming connection.
That being said, the overhead of encryption for local applications can be very high, especially on
low-powered devices. For this use-case there is a
noauth transform which by-passes the authentication
and grants full access to anybody that can connect to it. hint: This is risky! it might expose
private messages or enables people to publish as you! Therefore be sure to bind the listener to
localhost or use the
unix socket. The
unix file socket is created as
$HOME/.ssb/socket by
default and has permissions such that only the user running
ssb-server start can open it, just like
the
$HOME/.ssb/secret file.
{
"incoming": {
"unix": [{ "scope":"device", "transform":"noauth" }],
"net": [{ "scope": "device", "transform": "noauth", "port": 8009, "host": "localhost" }]
},
"outgoing": {
"net": [{ "transform": "shs" }]
}
}
The local plugin inside ssb-server will use the first incoming connection of either public or private scope.
gossip
Set which sorts of gossip connections are permitted:
connections (number) How many other nodes to connect with at one time. Defaults to
2.
local (boolean) Make gossip connections with peers on the same local network as you.
friends (boolean) Make gossip connections with peers who are friends.
seed (boolean) Make gossip connection with manually added seeds, it is generally used in tests.
global (boolean) Don't restrict the connections but prioritize the connections to the peers you're
friends with.
For example, allow only gossip connections with peers found on the same local network as you, but prioritize connections with friends:
{
gossip: {
connections: 3,
local: true,
friends: false,
seed: false,
global: true
}
}
MIT