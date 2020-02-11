Scuttlebot client.
Create an rpc connection to an sbot running locally.
var ssbClient = require('ssb-client')
var ssbKeys = require('ssb-keys')
// simplest usage, connect to localhost sbot
// this will cb with an error if an sbot server is not running
ssbClient(function (err, sbot) {
// ...
})
// configuration:
var keys = ssbKeys.loadOrCreateSync('./app-private.key')
ssbClient(
keys, // optional, defaults to ~/.ssb/secret
{
host: 'localhost', // optional, defaults to localhost
port: 8008, // optional, defaults to 8008
key: keys.id, // optional, defaults to keys.id
caps: {
// random string for `appKey` in secret-handshake
shs: ''
},
// Optional muxrpc manifest. Defaults to manifest provided by server.
manifest: {}
},
function (err, sbot, config) {
// ...
}
)
Create a connection to the local
ssb-server instance, using the default keys.
Configuration and keys will be loaded from directory specified by
ssb_appname.
(by default
~/.ssb)
The manifest will be the manifest provided by that server.
Calling this without arguments is handy for scripts, but applications should use the clearer apis.
there is a legacy api, that makes things as "easy" as possible, by loading configuration and defaults. This is useful for scripts but applications should probably use
Connect to a specific server with fixed settings. All fields are mandatory.
Connect to a client with some custom settings.
opts supports the keys:
remote multiserver address to connect to
host, port, key (legacy) if remote is not set, assemble address from host, port, key.
manifest use a custom manifest.
If you need custom options, it's recommended to use the
createCustomClient API
instead, but this is still provided for legacy support.
See ssb-keys. The keys look like this:
{
id: String,
public: String,
private: String,
curve: 'ed25519'
}
caps.shs is a random string passed to secret-handshake. It determines which sbot you are able to connect to. It defaults to a magic string in this repo and also in scuttlebot
var appKey = Buffer.from(opts.caps.shs, 'base64')
MIT, Copyright 2015 Paul Frazee and Dominic Tarr