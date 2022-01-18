Normalize a URL

Useful when you need to display, store, deduplicate, sort, compare, etc, URLs.

Install

npm install normalize-url

Usage

const normalizeUrl = require ( 'normalize-url' ); normalizeUrl( 'sindresorhus.com' ); normalizeUrl( 'HTTP://xn--xample-hva.com:80/?b=bar&a=foo' );

API

url

Type: string

URL to normalize, including data URL.

options

Type: object

defaultProtocol

Type: string

Default: http:

normalizeProtocol

Type: boolean

Default: true

Prepend defaultProtocol to the URL if it's protocol-relative.

normalizeUrl( '//sindresorhus.com:80/' ); normalizeUrl( '//sindresorhus.com:80/' , { normalizeProtocol : false });

forceHttp

Type: boolean

Default: false

Normalize https: to http: .

normalizeUrl( 'https://sindresorhus.com:80/' ); normalizeUrl( 'https://sindresorhus.com:80/' , { forceHttp : true });

forceHttps

Type: boolean

Default: false

Normalize http: to https: .

normalizeUrl( 'https://sindresorhus.com:80/' ); normalizeUrl( 'http://sindresorhus.com:80/' , { forceHttps : true });

This option can't be used with the forceHttp option at the same time.

stripAuthentication

Type: boolean

Default: true

Strip the authentication part of the URL.

normalizeUrl( 'user:password@sindresorhus.com' ); normalizeUrl( 'user:password@sindresorhus.com' , { stripAuthentication : false });

stripHash

Type: boolean

Default: false

Strip the hash part of the URL.

normalizeUrl( 'sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact' ); normalizeUrl( 'sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact' , { stripHash : true });

stripProtocol

Type: boolean

Default: false

Remove HTTP(S) protocol from the URL: http://sindresorhus.com → sindresorhus.com .

normalizeUrl( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); normalizeUrl( 'https://sindresorhus.com' , { stripProtocol : true });

stripWWW

Type: boolean

Default: true

Remove www. from the URL.

normalizeUrl( 'http://www.sindresorhus.com' ); normalizeUrl( 'http://www.sindresorhus.com' , { stripWWW : false });

removeQueryParameters

Type: Array<RegExp | string>

Default: [/^utm_\w+/i]

Remove query parameters that matches any of the provided strings or regexes.

normalizeUrl( 'www.sindresorhus.com?foo=bar&ref=test_ref' , { removeQueryParameters : [ 'ref' ] });

removeTrailingSlash

Type: boolean

Default: true

Remove trailing slash.

Note: Trailing slash is always removed if the URL doesn't have a pathname.

normalizeUrl( 'http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/' ); normalizeUrl( 'http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/' , { removeTrailingSlash : false }); normalizeUrl( 'http://sindresorhus.com/' , { removeTrailingSlash : false });

removeDirectoryIndex

Type: boolean | Array<RegExp | string>

Default: false

Removes the default directory index file from path that matches any of the provided strings or regexes. When true , the regex /^index\.[a-z]+$/ is used.

normalizeUrl( 'www.sindresorhus.com/foo/default.php' , { removeDirectoryIndex : [ /^default\.[a-z]+$/ ] });

sortQueryParameters

Type: boolean

Default: true

Sorts the query parameters alphabetically by key.

normalizeUrl( 'www.sindresorhus.com?b=two&a=one&c=three' , { sortQueryParameters : false });

Related

compare-urls - Compare URLs by first normalizing them