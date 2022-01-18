Normalize a URL
Useful when you need to display, store, deduplicate, sort, compare, etc, URLs.
$ npm install normalize-url
const normalizeUrl = require('normalize-url');
normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
normalizeUrl('HTTP://xn--xample-hva.com:80/?b=bar&a=foo');
//=> 'http://êxample.com/?a=foo&b=bar'
Type:
string
URL to normalize, including data URL.
Type:
object
Type:
string
Default:
http:
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Prepend
defaultProtocol to the URL if it's protocol-relative.
normalizeUrl('//sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
normalizeUrl('//sindresorhus.com:80/', {normalizeProtocol: false});
//=> '//sindresorhus.com'
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Normalize
https: to
http:.
normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'
normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/', {forceHttp: true});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Normalize
http: to
https:.
normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'
normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com:80/', {forceHttps: true});
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'
This option can't be used with the
forceHttp option at the same time.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Strip the authentication part of the URL.
normalizeUrl('user:password@sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'
normalizeUrl('user:password@sindresorhus.com', {stripAuthentication: false});
//=> 'https://user:password@sindresorhus.com'
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Strip the hash part of the URL.
normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact'
normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact', {stripHash: true});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html'
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Remove HTTP(S) protocol from the URL:
http://sindresorhus.com →
sindresorhus.com.
normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'
normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com', {stripProtocol: true});
//=> 'sindresorhus.com'
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Remove
www. from the URL.
normalizeUrl('http://www.sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
normalizeUrl('http://www.sindresorhus.com', {stripWWW: false});
//=> 'http://www.sindresorhus.com'
Type:
Array<RegExp | string>
Default:
[/^utm_\w+/i]
Remove query parameters that matches any of the provided strings or regexes.
normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com?foo=bar&ref=test_ref', {
removeQueryParameters: ['ref']
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/?foo=bar'
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Remove trailing slash.
Note: Trailing slash is always removed if the URL doesn't have a pathname.
normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/redirect'
normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/', {removeTrailingSlash: false});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/'
normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/', {removeTrailingSlash: false});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
Type:
boolean | Array<RegExp | string>
Default:
false
Removes the default directory index file from path that matches any of the provided strings or regexes. When
true, the regex
/^index\.[a-z]+$/ is used.
normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com/foo/default.php', {
removeDirectoryIndex: [/^default\.[a-z]+$/]
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/foo'
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Sorts the query parameters alphabetically by key.
normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com?b=two&a=one&c=three', {
sortQueryParameters: false
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/?b=two&a=one&c=three'