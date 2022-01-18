openbase logo
Readme

normalize-url Build Status Coverage Status

Normalize a URL

Useful when you need to display, store, deduplicate, sort, compare, etc, URLs.

Install

$ npm install normalize-url

Usage

const normalizeUrl = require('normalize-url');

normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('HTTP://xn--xample-hva.com:80/?b=bar&a=foo');
//=> 'http://êxample.com/?a=foo&b=bar'

API

normalizeUrl(url, options?)

url

Type: string

URL to normalize, including data URL.

options

Type: object

defaultProtocol

Type: string
Default: http:

normalizeProtocol

Type: boolean
Default: true

Prepend defaultProtocol to the URL if it's protocol-relative.

normalizeUrl('//sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('//sindresorhus.com:80/', {normalizeProtocol: false});
//=> '//sindresorhus.com'
forceHttp

Type: boolean
Default: false

Normalize https: to http:.

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/', {forceHttp: true});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
forceHttps

Type: boolean
Default: false

Normalize http: to https:.

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com:80/', {forceHttps: true});
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

This option can't be used with the forceHttp option at the same time.

stripAuthentication

Type: boolean
Default: true

Strip the authentication part of the URL.

normalizeUrl('user:password@sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('user:password@sindresorhus.com', {stripAuthentication: false});
//=> 'https://user:password@sindresorhus.com'
stripHash

Type: boolean
Default: false

Strip the hash part of the URL.

normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact'

normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact', {stripHash: true});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html'
stripProtocol

Type: boolean
Default: false

Remove HTTP(S) protocol from the URL: http://sindresorhus.comsindresorhus.com.

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com', {stripProtocol: true});
//=> 'sindresorhus.com'
stripWWW

Type: boolean
Default: true

Remove www. from the URL.

normalizeUrl('http://www.sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('http://www.sindresorhus.com', {stripWWW: false});
//=> 'http://www.sindresorhus.com'
removeQueryParameters

Type: Array<RegExp | string>
Default: [/^utm_\w+/i]

Remove query parameters that matches any of the provided strings or regexes.

normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com?foo=bar&ref=test_ref', {
    removeQueryParameters: ['ref']
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/?foo=bar'
removeTrailingSlash

Type: boolean
Default: true

Remove trailing slash.

Note: Trailing slash is always removed if the URL doesn't have a pathname.

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/redirect'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/', {removeTrailingSlash: false});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/', {removeTrailingSlash: false});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
removeDirectoryIndex

Type: boolean | Array<RegExp | string>
Default: false

Removes the default directory index file from path that matches any of the provided strings or regexes. When true, the regex /^index\.[a-z]+$/ is used.

normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com/foo/default.php', {
    removeDirectoryIndex: [/^default\.[a-z]+$/]
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/foo'
sortQueryParameters

Type: boolean
Default: true

Sorts the query parameters alphabetically by key.

normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com?b=two&a=one&c=three', {
    sortQueryParameters: false
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/?b=two&a=one&c=three'
