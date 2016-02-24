Encoding-aware .srt (SubRip Text) to .vtt (WebVTT) converter.

Handles CP1252 and UTF8/16/16LE/32/32LE.

For Node.js, use npm:

It assumes input srtBuffer has the default CP1252 encoding, unless a UTF8, UTF16, UTF16LE, UTF32, or UTF32LE BOM is found at the start.

If the defaultCodepageOverride is given, that codepage is used instead of CP1252.

Callback is assumed to be a function(error, vttBuffer) .

Arguments