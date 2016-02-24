Encoding-aware .srt (SubRip Text) to .vtt (WebVTT) converter.
Handles CP1252 and UTF8/16/16LE/32/32LE.
## Download
var fs = require('fs');
var srt2vtt = require('srt2vtt');
var srtData = fs.readFileSync('captions.srt');
srt2vtt(srtData, function(err, vttData) {
if (err) throw new Error(err);
fs.writeFileSync('captions.vtt', vttData);
});
npm install srt2vtt
It assumes input
srtBuffer has the default CP1252 encoding, unless a UTF8, UTF16, UTF16LE, UTF32, or UTF32LE BOM is found at the start.
If the
defaultCodepageOverride is given, that codepage is used instead of CP1252.
Callback is assumed to be a
function(error, vttBuffer).
Arguments
Buffer containing the .srt file.
int number of codepage to use instead of CP1252 when no UTF BOM is found. This must be a numeric value, so e.g. give
1256 for codepage CP1256 (Arabic).
function(error, vttBuffer), in which
error will be
null if the conversion were successful, or an error message if not successful.
vttBuffer is a UTF8-encoded buffer containing the converted WEBVTT file data.
A command-line utility that expects a
.srt file in
stdin, will transform it to
.vtt, and send it to
stdout.
Example
$ node bin/convert.js < mighty_jack.srt > mighty_jack.vtt