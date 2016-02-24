openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
srt

srt2vtt

by Helge Holm
1.3.1 (see all)

Encoding-aware .srt (SubRip Text) to .vtt (WebVTT) converter.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

894

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

srt2vtt

NPM

Encoding-aware .srt (SubRip Text) to .vtt (WebVTT) converter.

Handles CP1252 and UTF8/16/16LE/32/32LE.

Quick Example

var fs = require('fs');
var srt2vtt = require('srt2vtt');

var srtData = fs.readFileSync('captions.srt');
srt2vtt(srtData, function(err, vttData) {
  if (err) throw new Error(err);
  fs.writeFileSync('captions.vtt', vttData);
});
## Download

For Node.js, use npm:

npm install srt2vtt

Documentation

### srt2vtt (srtBuffer, callback) ### srt2vtt (srtBuffer, defaultCodepageOverride, callback)

It assumes input srtBuffer has the default CP1252 encoding, unless a UTF8, UTF16, UTF16LE, UTF32, or UTF32LE BOM is found at the start.

If the defaultCodepageOverride is given, that codepage is used instead of CP1252.

Callback is assumed to be a function(error, vttBuffer).

Arguments

  • srtBuffer - Buffer containing the .srt file.
  • defaultCodepageOverride (optional) - int number of codepage to use instead of CP1252 when no UTF BOM is found. This must be a numeric value, so e.g. give 1256 for codepage CP1256 (Arabic).
  • callback - function(error, vttBuffer), in which error will be null if the conversion were successful, or an error message if not successful. vttBuffer is a UTF8-encoded buffer containing the converted WEBVTT file data.
 ### bin/convert.js

A command-line utility that expects a .srt file in stdin, will transform it to .vtt, and send it to stdout.

Example

$ node bin/convert.js < mighty_jack.srt > mighty_jack.vtt

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial