This module tries to detect projections, also known as "spatial reference systems". It works similiarly to gdalsrsinfo.
node-srs supports parsing a variety of textual representations of projections, like the formats known as
OGC WKT,
ESRI WKT,
OGC CRS URN, or
proj4. It supports shapefiles and GeoJSON. Shapefiles optionally come with a separate .prj and inside the
.prj the text is usually in the
ESRI WKT format. GeoJSON optionally contains a
crs property that declares projection as
OGC CRS URN.
Detecting projections is important for applications like TileMill, which - through Mapnik - needs the
proj4 representation of a projection to create coordinate transformations for re-projecting vector or raster data on the fly.
node-srs includes a variety of hacks to determine if your projection looks like
web mercator (epsg:3857) or
wgs84 (epsg:4326) and if so returns the canonical representations of these projections (according to @springmeyer). This ensures applications like TileMill can avoid unneeded projection. It is common for data out in the wild in web mercator projection to store slightly different projection strings based on the software that created the files.
node-srs ensures a consistent final
proj4 representation is returned for all of the variety of representations of web mercator. This is critical because even mercator to mercator transformations are expensive if proj4 is asked to do this for large datasets.
node-srs does not support looking for, or detecting, projection information in formats like GeoTIFF, PostGIS, or SQLite. Rather for those formats you would need to extract the projection information yourself and then pass it to
node-srs.
srs.parse(string)
Parse a string of projection specification data and return an object describing
the detected projection. If the SRS cannot be parsed, throws a
TypeError
describing the issue.
Detect a proj4 literal string as spherical mercator:
> var srs = require('srs');
> srs.parse('+proj=merc +a=6378137 +b=6378137 +lat_ts=0.0 +lon_0=0.0 +x_0=0.0 +y_0=0 +k=1.0 +units=m +nadgrids=@null +wktext +no_defs')
{ proj4: '+proj=merc +a=6378137 +b=6378137 +lat_ts=0.0 +lon_0=0.0 +x_0=0.0 +y_0=0.0 +k=1.0 +units=m +nadgrids=@null +wktext +no_defs +over',
srid: 3857,
auth: 'EPSG',
pretty_wkt: 'PROJCS["WGS 84 / Pseudo-Mercator",\n GEOGCS["WGS 84",\n DATUM["WGS_1984",\n SPHEROID["WGS 84",6378137,298.257223563,\n AUTHORITY["EPSG","7030"]],\n AUTHORITY["EPSG","6326"]],\n PRIMEM["Greenwich",0,\n AUTHORITY["EPSG","8901"]],\n UNIT["degree",0.0174532925199433,\n AUTHORITY["EPSG","9122"]],\n AUTHORITY["EPSG","4326"]],\n UNIT["metre",1,\n AUTHORITY["EPSG","9001"]],\n PROJECTION["Mercator_1SP"],\n PARAMETER["central_meridian",0],\n PARAMETER["scale_factor",1],\n PARAMETER["false_easting",0],\n PARAMETER["false_northing",0],\n EXTENSION["PROJ4","+proj=merc +a=6378137 +b=6378137 +lat_ts=0.0 +lon_0=0.0 +x_0=0.0 +y_0=0 +k=1.0 +units=m +nadgrids=@null +wktext +no_defs"],\n AUTHORITY["EPSG","3857"],\n AXIS["X",EAST],\n AXIS["Y",NORTH]]',
esri: false,
name: 'Google Maps Global Mercator',
valid: true,
is_geographic: false,
input: '+proj=merc +a=6378137 +b=6378137 +lat_ts=0.0 +lon_0=0.0 +x_0=0.0 +y_0=0 +k=1.0 +units=m +nadgrids=@null +wktext +no_defs' }
Detect a WKT string as WGS84:
> srs.parse('GEOGCS["GCS_WGS_1984",DATUM["D_WGS_1984",SPHEROID["WGS_1984",6378137,298.257223563]],PRIMEM["Greenwich",0],UNIT["Degree",0.017453292519943295]]')
{ input: 'GEOGCS["GCS_WGS_1984",DATUM["D_WGS_1984",SPHEROID["WGS_1984",6378137,298.257223563]],PRIMEM["Greenwich",0],UNIT["Degree",0.017453292519943295]]',
proj4: '+proj=longlat +ellps=WGS84 +no_defs',
srid: 4326,
auth: 'EPSG',
pretty_wkt: 'GEOGCS["GCS_WGS_1984",\n DATUM["D_WGS_1984",\n SPHEROID["WGS_1984",6378137,298.257223563]],\n PRIMEM["Greenwich",0],\n UNIT["Degree",0.017453292519943295],\n AUTHORITY["EPSG","4326"]]',
esri: false,
name: 'GCS_WGS_1984',
valid: true,
is_geographic: true }
npm install
npm test
BSD, see LICENSE.txt