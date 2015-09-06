openbase logo
sri-toolbox

by Neftaly Hernandez
0.2.0

Subresource Integrity tools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

139K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

sri-toolbox Build Status Coverage Status

Subresource Integrity tools.

SemVer note: As the SRI spec has not yet been finalized, minor releases < 1.0.0 will contain breaking changes.

Install

npm install sri-toolbox

Usage

var sriToolbox = require("sri-toolbox");

var jquerySourceCode = file("jquery-1.10.2.min.js");

var integrity = sriToolbox.generate({
    algorithms: ["sha256"]
}, jquerySourceCode);
//=> "sha256-C6CB9UYIS9UJeqinPHWTHVqh/E1uhG5Twh+Y5qFQmYg="

You may also access the data used to build the integrity attribute, using the option "full":

var integrityObject = sriToolbox.generate({
    full: true
}, jquerySourceCode);
//=> object

{
    "hashes": {
        "sha256": "C6CB9UYIS9UJeqinPHWTHVqh/E1uhG5Twh+Y5qFQmYg="
    },
    "integrity": "sha256-C6CB9UYIS9UJeqinPHWTHVqh/E1uhG5Twh+Y5qFQmYg="
}

API

generate

Generate creates a Sub-resource Integrity attribute from a data string.

Options

Key: type name = default

  • array algorithms = ["sha256"]
    List of hashing algorithms

  • string delimiter = " "
    Integrity attribute delimiter

  • boolean full = false
    Return a string if false, object if true. See example.

CLI usage

sri-toolbox filename.js

