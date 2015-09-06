Subresource Integrity tools.

SemVer note: As the SRI spec has not yet been finalized, minor releases < 1.0.0 will contain breaking changes.

Install

npm install sri-toolbox

Usage

var sriToolbox = require ( "sri-toolbox" ); var jquerySourceCode = file( "jquery-1.10.2.min.js" ); var integrity = sriToolbox.generate({ algorithms : [ "sha256" ] }, jquerySourceCode);

You may also access the data used to build the integrity attribute, using the option "full":

var integrityObject = sriToolbox.generate({ full : true }, jquerySourceCode);

{ "hashes" : { "sha256" : "C6CB9UYIS9UJeqinPHWTHVqh/E1uhG5Twh+Y5qFQmYg=" }, "integrity" : "sha256-C6CB9UYIS9UJeqinPHWTHVqh/E1uhG5Twh+Y5qFQmYg=" }

API

generate

Generate creates a Sub-resource Integrity attribute from a data string.

Options

Key: type name = default

array algorithms = ["sha256"]

List of hashing algorithms

string delimiter = " "

Integrity attribute delimiter

boolean full = false

Return a string if false, object if true. See example.

CLI usage