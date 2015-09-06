Subresource Integrity tools.
SemVer note: As the SRI spec has not yet been finalized, minor releases < 1.0.0 will contain breaking changes.
npm install sri-toolbox
var sriToolbox = require("sri-toolbox");
var jquerySourceCode = file("jquery-1.10.2.min.js");
var integrity = sriToolbox.generate({
algorithms: ["sha256"]
}, jquerySourceCode);
//=> "sha256-C6CB9UYIS9UJeqinPHWTHVqh/E1uhG5Twh+Y5qFQmYg="
You may also access the data used to build the integrity attribute, using the option "full":
var integrityObject = sriToolbox.generate({
full: true
}, jquerySourceCode);
//=> object
{
"hashes": {
"sha256": "C6CB9UYIS9UJeqinPHWTHVqh/E1uhG5Twh+Y5qFQmYg="
},
"integrity": "sha256-C6CB9UYIS9UJeqinPHWTHVqh/E1uhG5Twh+Y5qFQmYg="
}
Generate creates a Sub-resource Integrity attribute from a data string.
Key: type name = default
array algorithms = ["sha256"]
List of hashing algorithms
string delimiter = " "
Integrity attribute delimiter
boolean full = false
Return a string if false, object if true. See example.
sri-toolbox filename.js