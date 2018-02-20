srcset-loader for webpack 2
A super flexible and easily chainable (with other loaders like
file-loader or
image-webpack-loader) srcset loader for webpack 2.
Its purpose is to automatically resize your images to the requested dimensions and return those as an srcSet.
npm i -D srcset-loader
There are basically two parts to configure, one part is the loader itself, the other part is the images you want to have a
srcset for.
Instead of specifying the loader inline, you specify which images should be loaded with the
srcset-loader in your webpack config,
then specify the sizes for the
srcset on the resource itself.
e.g. your config could have a loader specified like this, notice the
?sizes at the end of the resource match
const webpackConfig = {
// Only showing relevant parts.
module: {
rules: [{
// match image files
test: /\.(jpe?g|png|svg|gif)$/,
// match one of the loader's main parameters (sizes and placeholder)
resourceQuery: /[?&](sizes|placeholder)(=|&|\[|$)/,
use: [
'srcset-loader',
// any other loader
'file-loader?hash=sha512&digest=hex&name=[hash].[ext]',
'image-webpack-loader?optimizationLevel=7&interlaced=false',
],
}],
},
// ...
};
and a resource request could look like this:
import image from './image.jpeg?sizes=200w+800w';
This allows us to separate the configuration of the loader, and the specification of the image sizes of the
srcset.
This also allows us to use the same loaders we use for normal image requests (e.g. optimizers like
webpack-image-loader or the
file-loader).
Basically all this loader does is creating multiple requests for each
srcset image and let known and well tested loaders do the heavy lifting.
srcset loader before the other loaders
Its actually very important that you add the
srcset-loader before all the other loaders, as the
srcset-loader uses
webpack's pitch mechanism to split your import request into multiple import request which will all use the loaders
specified after
srcset-loader.
Simplified it works something like this:
// webpack gets this request
const someSrcSet = require('./someImage.jpg?sizes=800w+500w+200w');
//----------------------------------------
// the srcset loader gets this *single* request that actually looks something like this:
const someSrcSet = require('srcset-loader!url-loader!image-webpack-loader!./someImage.jpg?sizes=800w+500w+200w');
// and splits it up into *three* requests looking more like this:
const someSrcSet = [
require('url-loader!image-webpack-loader!srcset-loader/resize!./someImage.jpg?size=800'),
require('url-loader!image-webpack-loader!srcset-loader/resize!./someImage.jpg?size=500'),
require('url-loader!image-webpack-loader!srcset-loader/resize!./someImage.jpg?size=200'),
];
Thats all :), simple and robust.
srcset-loader inline?
Yes you can, but why? Seriously why? Please write an issue.
srcset-loader options
sizes
sizes is the main feature of the srcset-loader, you use this option to specify the different image sizes you wish to import.
You can either specify the different sizes as a standard array (
?sizes[]=100w&sizes[]=200w) or using the less verbose, srcset-specific, syntax (
?sizes=100w+200w)
The sizes values must follow the format
<number>w (where w stands for width), or the string
default (not resized).
<density>x is not a supported format.
lightweight
This will remove any property that can be computed at runtime in order to reduce the size of the bundle.
placeholder
placeholder will generate and inline a tiny placeholder which you can display while the full-sized image loads.
You can specify the size of the placeholder as the value of the option (e.g.
placeholder=12). By default, the size is 20px (width).
An image imported with the
srcset-loader returns an Object which contains the following properties:
srcSet: string
This property contains the string to use as the value of
HTMLImageElement's
srcset (i.e.
<img srcset="..."/>).
e.g.
import image from './image.jpeg?sizes=200w+800w';
// image.srcSet => 'xxxx.jpeg 200w,xxxx.jpeg 800w'
Note: This key is not available if
lightweight is specified in either the Loader options or the resource query.
sources: object
The
sources object is a map where the keys are the requested sizes of the image and the values are the URLs to those images.
e.g.
import image from './image.jpeg?sizes=200w+800w';
/*
image.sources => {
'200w': 'xxx.jpg',
'800w': 'xxx.jpg',
}
*/
placeholder
Only available if the option
placeholder is present in either the loader configuration or the resource query.
This will generate an object with these keys:
url:
lightweight option is present, a tiny version of the image, encoded in base64.
color: an array containing the rgba color representing the most ubiquitous color of the image.
[r, g, b, a]
ratio: the width to height ratio of the image.
e.g.
import image from './image.jpeg?sizes=200w+800w&placeholder';
/*
image.placeholder => {
url: 'data:image/svg+xml;base64,...',
color: [198, 123, 87, 1],
ratio: 1.587302
}
*/
check the placeholder example for a possible use case.
Note: You can use
placeholder on its own, without specifying
sizes.