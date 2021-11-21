Parse and stringify the HTML
<img>srcset attribute.
Can be useful if you're creating a build-tool.
npm install srcset
How an image with
srcset might look like:
<img
alt="The Breakfast Combo"
src="banner.jpg"
srcset="banner-HD.jpg 2x, banner-phone.jpg 100w"
>
Then have some fun with it:
import {parseSrcset, stringifySrcset} from 'srcset';
const parsed = parseSrcset('banner-HD.jpg 2x, banner-phone.jpg 100w');
console.log(parsed);
/*
[
{
url: 'banner-HD.jpg',
density: 2
},
{
url: 'banner-phone.jpg',
width: 100
}
]
*/
parsed.push({
url: 'banner-super-HD.jpg',
density: 3
});
const stringified = stringifySrcset(parsed);
console.log(stringified);
/*
banner-HD.jpg 2x, banner-phone.jpg 100w, banner-super-HD.jpg 3x
*/
Parse the HTML
Accepts a “srcset” string and returns an array of objects with the possible properties:
url (always),
width,
height, and
density.
Type:
string
A “srcset” string.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
When enabled, an invalid “srcset” string will cause an error to be thrown. When disabled, a best effort will be made to parse the string, potentially resulting in invalid or nonsensical output.
Stringify
SrcSetDefinitions. Accepts an array of
SrcSetDefinition objects and returns a “srcset” string.
Type:
array
An array of
SrcSetDefinition objects. Each object should have a
url field and may have
width,
height or
density fields. When the
strict option is
true, only
width or
density is accepted.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Enable or disable validation of the
SrcSetDefinition's. When true, invalid input will cause an error to be thrown. When false, a best effort will be made to stringify invalid input, likely resulting in invalid srcset value.