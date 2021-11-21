srcset

Parse and stringify the HTML <img> srcset attribute.

Can be useful if you're creating a build-tool.

Install

npm install srcset

Usage

How an image with srcset might look like:

< img alt = "The Breakfast Combo" src = "banner.jpg" srcset = "banner-HD.jpg 2x, banner-phone.jpg 100w" >

Then have some fun with it:

import {parseSrcset, stringifySrcset} from 'srcset' ; const parsed = parseSrcset( 'banner-HD.jpg 2x, banner-phone.jpg 100w' ); console .log(parsed); parsed.push({ url : 'banner-super-HD.jpg' , density : 3 }); const stringified = stringifySrcset(parsed); console .log(stringified);

API

Parse the HTML <img> srcset attribute.

Accepts a “srcset” string and returns an array of objects with the possible properties: url (always), width , height , and density .

string

Type: string

A “srcset” string.

options

Type: object

strict

Type: boolean \ Default: false

When enabled, an invalid “srcset” string will cause an error to be thrown. When disabled, a best effort will be made to parse the string, potentially resulting in invalid or nonsensical output.

Stringify SrcSetDefinition s. Accepts an array of SrcSetDefinition objects and returns a “srcset” string.

srcsetDescriptors

Type: array

An array of SrcSetDefinition objects. Each object should have a url field and may have width , height or density fields. When the strict option is true , only width or density is accepted.

options

Type: object

strict

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Enable or disable validation of the SrcSetDefinition 's. When true, invalid input will cause an error to be thrown. When false, a best effort will be made to stringify invalid input, likely resulting in invalid srcset value.