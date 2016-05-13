Node.JS high-level wrapper for SRCDS's remote console (RCON) https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/RCON
npm install srcds-rcon
If you think the npm version is outdated, you may install from github
npm install randunel/node-srcds-rcon
This is a node driver for SRCDS's RCON. While it should work on all SRCDS versions, it has only been tested against the Source 2009 (orangebox) protocol. Development uses the latest CS:GO server build.
The current version
2.x requires node.js version 4.x or newer. For older node.js versions including 0.8, install srcds-rcon
1.1.7. All development uses node.js 5.x.
Install dev dependencies (
npm install does that by default). Set up a csgo server and bind it to
127.0.0.1:27015, run it with
-usercon and
rcon_password test. Then run
make test.
Alternatively, set up a different server and edit
test/integration.test.js
getIntegrationAuth to return login details to the desired test server.
let Rcon = require('srcds-rcon');
let rcon = Rcon({
address: '192.168.1.10',
password: 'test'
});
rcon.connect().then(() => {
console.log('connected');
}).catch(console.error);
let rcon = require('srcds-rcon')({
address: '192.168.1.10',
password: 'test'
});
rcon.connect().then(() => {
return rcon.command('sv_airaccelerate 10').then(() => {
console.log('changed sv_airaccelerate');
});
}).then(
() => rcon.command('status').then(status => console.log(`got status ${status}`))
).then(
() => rcon.command('cvarlist').then(cvarlist => console.log(`cvarlist is \n${cvarlist}`))
).then(
() => rcon.command('changelevel de_dust2').then(() => console.log('changed map'))
).then(
() => rcon.disconnect()
).catch(err => {
console.log('caught', err);
console.log(err.stack);
});
rcon.command('cvarlist', 1000).then(console.log, console.error);
rcon.disconnect();
Some errors may contain partial command output. That indicates that the command was run, but reply packets have been lost.
rcon.command('cvarlist').then(() => {}).catch(err => {
console.log(`Command error: ${err.message}`);
if (err.details && err.details.partialResponse) {
console.log(`Got partial response: ${err.details.partialResponse}`);
}
});
When an error is returned, even if it doesn't contain a partial output, there is no guarantee the command was not run. The protocol uses udp and the packets sometimes get lost. The only guarantee the command did run is when the error contains a partial output.