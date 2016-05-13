Node.JS high-level wrapper for SRCDS's remote console (RCON) https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/RCON

Install

npm install srcds-rcon

If you think the npm version is outdated, you may install from github

npm install randunel/node-srcds-rcon

Introduction

This is a node driver for SRCDS's RCON. While it should work on all SRCDS versions, it has only been tested against the Source 2009 (orangebox) protocol. Development uses the latest CS:GO server build.

The current version 2.x requires node.js version 4.x or newer. For older node.js versions including 0.8, install srcds-rcon 1.1.7 . All development uses node.js 5.x.

Testing

Install dev dependencies ( npm install does that by default). Set up a csgo server and bind it to 127.0.0.1:27015 , run it with -usercon and rcon_password test . Then run make test .

Alternatively, set up a different server and edit test/integration.test.js getIntegrationAuth to return login details to the desired test server.

Usage

First establish connection

let Rcon = require ( 'srcds-rcon' ); let rcon = Rcon({ address : '192.168.1.10' , password : 'test' }); rcon.connect().then( () => { console .log( 'connected' ); }).catch( console .error);

Run commands

let rcon = require ( 'srcds-rcon' )({ address : '192.168.1.10' , password : 'test' }); rcon.connect().then( () => { return rcon.command( 'sv_airaccelerate 10' ).then( () => { console .log( 'changed sv_airaccelerate' ); }); }).then( () => rcon.command( 'status' ).then( status => console .log( `got status ${status} ` )) ).then( () => rcon.command( 'cvarlist' ).then( cvarlist => console .log( `cvarlist is

${cvarlist} ` )) ).then( () => rcon.command( 'changelevel de_dust2' ).then( () => console .log( 'changed map' )) ).then( () => rcon.disconnect() ).catch( err => { console .log( 'caught' , err); console .log(err.stack); });

Specify command timeout

rcon.command( 'cvarlist' , 1000 ).then( console .log, console .error);

Disconnect once finished

rcon.disconnect();

Errors

Some errors may contain partial command output. That indicates that the command was run, but reply packets have been lost.

rcon.command( 'cvarlist' ).then( () => {}).catch( err => { console .log( `Command error: ${err.message} ` ); if (err.details && err.details.partialResponse) { console .log( `Got partial response: ${err.details.partialResponse} ` ); } });

When an error is returned, even if it doesn't contain a partial output, there is no guarantee the command was not run. The protocol uses udp and the packets sometimes get lost. The only guarantee the command did run is when the error contains a partial output.