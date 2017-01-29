srcdoc polyfill
HTML5 defines a new attribute for iFrames named
srcdoc. This attribute allows
developers to specify an iFrame's content in-line with the iFrame itself. For
instance:
<iframe srcdoc="<html><body>Hello, <b>world</b>.</body></html>"></iframe>
This feature only began to see adoption in major browsers in early 2013. Fortunately, most older browsers support similar functionality through script-targeted URLs, i.e.
<iframe src="javascript: '<html><body>Hello, <b>world</b>.</body></html>'"></iframe>
(Because of limitations on URL length, the actual mechanism that the polyfill implements not quite this direct.)
For more on
srcdoc, see the WhatWG specification and this post on
Bocoup.com.
By including the script at the bottom of the document
<body>, any available
iFrames which declare a
srcdoc attribute attribute) will receive this
"shimmed" behavior. (In browsers that already implement this functionality, no
change will take place.)
Note on the HTML5
sandbox
attribute:
Because the shim operates using a script-targeted URL in legacy environments,
some configurations of the
sandbox attribute may interfere with its behavior.
This issue will only surface in environments that implement
sandbox but that
do not implement
srcdoc. Because of this, this polyfill's default behavior
is to issue a warning for potentially-hazardous configurations but to proceed
optimistically. The API supports an
force option that enables modification of
this behavior.
This script may be consumed as a AMD module, a CommonJS module, or standalone
via direct inclusion with a
<script> element.
The shim also defines a minimal JavaScript API:
srcDoc.set( iframe [, content [, options ] ] ) - sets the content of the
provided iFrame element using the
srcdoc attribute where available (falling
back on a script-targeted URL in non-supporting browsers).
content (optional) - The desired content of the iFrame. If blank, the
current value of the element's
srcdoc attribute will be referenced for
content.
options (optional) - An object used to specify low-level behavior.
Supports a single attribute,
force, for controlling behavior in the
presence of the
sandbox attribute (see the note in "Usage" section of
this document).
srcdoc behavior optimistically.
true, then the target iFrame's
sandbox attribute will be removed
prior to setting the content. Note that this
false, no warning will be issued and the library will attempt to
shim the
srcdoc behavior optimistically.
srcDoc.noConflict() - Sets the value of the global
srcDoc variable to its
original value. Returns the
srcDoc object defined by this project for
re-aliasing.
Tested in the following browsers:
The following browsers are not supported:
The build process for this project is written with Grunt.js. Please refer to the grunt documentation for details on installing grunt.
The shim's tests are written in QUnit, and can be run by visiting the
test/index.html file in the browser, or by running
grunt test from the
command line.
1.0.0 (2017-01-29)
sandbox attribute if its value may cause
issues in environments that support it
0.2.0 (2015-10-02)
0.1.1 (2013-03-01)
0.1.0 (2012-06-13)
Copyright (c) 2012 Mike Pennisi
Licensed under the MIT license.