Squire.js is a dependency injector for Require.js users to make mocking dependencies easy!

Installation

Bower

bower install squire

NPM

npm install squirejs

API

constructor

First you have to load Squire in, just like any other Require.js module. Beyond this example the rest of the documentation will assume you already loaded Squire as a module dependency.

Default Configuration

define([ 'Squire' ], function ( Squire ) { var injector = new Squire(); });

Different Context

var injector = new Squire( 'other-requirejs-context' );

require(Array dependencies, Function callback, Function errback)

var injector = new Squire(); injector.require([ 'utilities/Calculator' ], function ( Calculator ) { }, function ( err ) { });

mock(String name | Object(name: mock), Object mock)

The mock method lets you pass in mocks to be used for a given modules dependency. The first argument is the module name, the second argument is the mock itself. For multiple mocks you can pass an object, the objects key will be the path and the corresponding value will be used as the mock.

var injector = new Squire(); injector.mock(dependencyName, mockForDependency); injector.mock(dependencyNameAndMock);

var injector = new Squire(); injector.mock( 'CrazyCalculatorDependency' , { sin : 10 }) .require([ 'utilities/Calculator' ], function ( Calculator ) { });

store(String name | Array names)

The store method allows you to get a pointer back to a dependency so you can stub it.

var injector = new Squire(); injector .store( 'CrazyCalculatorDependency' ) .require([ 'utilities/Calculator' , 'mocks' ], function ( Calculator, mocks ) { });

clean(Optional (String name | Array names))

The clean method allows you to remove mocks by name from your Squire instance, or remove all mocks.

var injector = new Squire(); injector.mock( 'something' , { other : 'mock' }); injector.clean( 'something' ); injector.clean([ 'something' , 'something/else' ]);

Or clean out all the mocks stored in a Squire instance.

injector.clean();

Remove all the dependencies loaded by this instance of Squire.

injector.remove();

Run generates a function that will receive a done callback and execute it after your test function is complete. Particularly useful for frameworks where asynchrony is handled with a callback. Here is an example with Mocha.js. Jasmine can offer this callback approach using Jasmin.Async.

it( 'should execute this test using run' , injector.run([ 'mocks/Shirt' ], function ( Shirt ) { Shirt.color.should.equal( 'Red' ); }));

Utilities

Squire.js offers a few helper functions to ease pains associated with mocking and testing AMD modules.

Create a mock that returns mockViewInstance

injector.mock( 'Views/AwesomeView' , Squire.Helpers.returns(mockViewInstance));

Often times AMD modules return constructor functions which means that mocking such a class would end up having to create a function that returns a function that returns your mocked instance. Squire.js eases that pain by wrapping up your instance for you.

injector.mock( 'Views/AwesomeView' , Squire.Helpers.constructs(mockViewInstance));

Now any module that uses Views/AwesomeView as a constructor dependency will use get your mock instead:

var awesome = new AwesomeView();

Credits

Illustration by Adam Christiansen