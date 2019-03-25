Squiffy

Squiffy is a tool for creating multiple choice interactive fiction. Squiffy is written entirely in JavaScript - the compiler uses Node.js and the games it generates run in a web browser.

For installation and usage instructions, see the documentation.

The plans for forthcoming releases are on the development roadmap.

For discussion and help, see the forums.

##Contributing Contributions are welcome! Fork this repo, fix a bug or add a feature, and then create a pull request.

You can run your local copy of Squiffy instead of the globally-installed version from npm by using node squiffy.js in place of the squiffy command. If you're using Windows and want to replace the global squiffy command with your local development version:

Clone master of your fork to your local machine (e.g., C:\projects\squiffy\ ). Install Nodejs if you haven't already From your squiffy directory, run npm install Next run npm install squiffy -g Delete the new squiffy folder in your global node_modules folder: C:\Users\[yourUser]\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\squiffy

Open a new command prompt as Administrator. Create a symlink between your npm and development squiffy folders by running mklink /D C:\Users\[yourUser]\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\squiffy C:\projects\squiffy

ode_modules\squiffy C:\projects\squiffy