Squiffy is a tool for creating multiple choice interactive fiction. Squiffy is written entirely in JavaScript - the compiler uses Node.js and the games it generates run in a web browser.
For installation and usage instructions, see the documentation.
The plans for forthcoming releases are on the development roadmap.
For discussion and help, see the forums.
##Contributing Contributions are welcome! Fork this repo, fix a bug or add a feature, and then create a pull request.
You can run your local copy of Squiffy instead of the globally-installed version from npm by using
node squiffy.js in place of the
squiffy command. If you're using Windows and want to replace the global
squiffy command with your local development version:
C:\projects\squiffy\).
npm install
npm install squiffy -g
squiffy folder in your global
node_modules folder:
C:\Users\[yourUser]\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\squiffy
mklink /D C:\Users\[yourUser]\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\squiffy C:\projects\squiffy
Now running
squiffy helloworld.squiffy will use the code from your project folder.