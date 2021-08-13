SQL tagged template strings and schema definitions for JavaScript & TypeScript.
The simple and safe way of writing SQL queries in node.js. Use
postguard to validate SQL queries in your code against your table schemas at build time 🚀
👌 Static typing made simple
🛡 SQL injection prevention
🔦 Static query validation using postguard
⚡️ Almost no performance overhead
Parameters are SQL-injection-proofed by default. You can explicitly opt-out, by wrapping the parameter value in
sql.raw().
Supports only Postgres right now, but it is easy to add support for MySQL, SQLite, ... as well. Create an issue or pull request if you need support for another database.
Query builders like Prisma or Knex.js seem like a good choice, but they all have one issue in common: They provide an abstraction that maps 1:1 to SQL, making you create SQL queries without writing SQL, but using their proprietary API.
You don't just require developers to learn both, SQL and the query builder's API, but the additional abstraction layer is also an additional source of error.
ORMs like Sequelize or TypeORM can get you started quickly, but will regularly lead to slow queries and can turn into a hassle in the long run. Read more about it here and here, for instance.
npm install squid
import { defineTable, sql, spreadInsert } from "squid/pg"
import database from "./database"
// Feel free to put the table schema in a different file
defineTable("users", {
id: Schema.Number,
name: Schema.String
})
export async function queryUserById(id) {
const { rows } = await database.query(sql`
SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${id}
`)
return rows.length > 0 ? rows[0] : null
}
// schema.ts
import { defineTable, Schema, NewTableRow, TableRow } from "squid"
export type NewUserRecord = NewTableRow<typeof usersTable>
export type UserRecord = TableRow<typeof usersTable>
const usersTable = defineTable("users", {
id: Schema.Number,
name: Schema.String
})
// users.ts
import { sql, spreadInsert } from "squid/pg"
import database from "./database"
import { NewUserRecord, UserRecord } from "./schema"
export async function createUser(record: NewUserRecord): Promise<UserRecord> {
const { rows } = await database.query<UserRecord>(sql`
INSERT INTO users ${spreadInsert(record)} RETURNING *
`)
return rows[0]
}
export async function queryUserById(id: string): Promise<UserRecord | null> {
const { rows } = await database.query<UserRecord>(sql`
SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${id}
`)
return rows[0] || null
}
We extend the
pg driver's
query() method types transparently, so you can pass a generic type parameter specifying the type of the result rows as you can see in the sample above.
The
query() type parameter defaults to
any, so you don't have to specify it. If it's set, the type of the
rows result property will be inferred accordingly.
All expressions in the SQL template strings will be escaped properly automatically, so you don't need to worry about SQL injection attacks too much.
If you need to pass a value dynamically that should not be escaped, you can use
sql.raw:
async function updateTimestamp(userID, timestamp = null) {
await database.query(sql`
UPDATE users
SET timestamp = ${timestamp || sql.raw("NOW()")}
WHERE id = ${userID}
`)
}
The
sql template tag creates query objects compatible with
pg, the super popular Postgres driver for node.
import { sql, spreadInsert } from "squid/pg"
sql`INSERT INTO users ${spreadInsert({ name: "Andy", age: 29 })}`
// => { text: "INSERT INTO users ("name", "age") VALUES ($1, $2)",
// values: [ "Andy", 29 ] }
sql`SELECT * FROM users WHERE age < ${maxAge}`
// => { text: "SELECT * FROM users WHERE age < $1",
// values: [ maxAge ] }
All schema-related exports are database-driver-agnostic, so they can be imported from the main entrypoint
squid:
import { defineTable, Schema, NewTableRow, TableRow } from "squid"
Non-schema-related exports are exported by the database-specific submodule
squid/pg:
import { sql, spreadInsert } from "squid/pg"
For convenience
squid/pg also exposes all the database-agnostic schema exports, so you can have one import declaration for everything:
import { defineTable, sql, spreadInsert, Schema, NewTableRow, TableRow } from "squid"
All values passed into the tagged template string are automatically escaped to prevent SQL injections. You have to explicitly opt-out of this behavior by using
sql.raw() in case you want to dynamically modify the query.
The only attack vector left is forgetting to use the
sql template tag. To rule out this potential source of error, there is also a way to explicitly escape a value passed to the template string:
sql.safe().
An untagged template string using a value wrapped in
sql.safe() will then result in an invalid query.
// This is fine
await database.query(sql`SELECT * FROM users LIMIT ${limit}`)
// Results in the same query as the previous example
await database.query(sql`SELECT * FROM users LIMIT ${sql.safe(limit)}`)
// Forgot the tag - SQL injection possible!
await database.query(`SELECT * FROM users LIMIT ${limit}`)
// Forgot the tag - This line will now throw, no SQLi possible
await database.query(`SELECT * FROM users LIMIT ${sql.safe(limit)}`)
Turns a template string into a postgres query object, escapes values automatically unless they are wrapped in
sql.raw().
Example:
const limit = 50
await database.query(sql`SELECT * FROM users LIMIT ${50}`)
// same as:
await database.query({ text: "SELECT * FROM users LIMIT $1", values: [limit])
Wrap your SQL template string values in this call to prevent escaping. Be careful, though. This is essentially an SQL injection prevention opt-out.
Example:
await database.query(sql`
UPDATE users SET last_login = ${loggingIn ? "NOW()" : "NULL"} WHERE id = ${userID}
`)
Wraps a value in an object that just returns the (escaped) value.
Use it if you want to make sure that a query lacking the
sql template tag cannot be executed. Otherwise a missing template string tag might lead to SQL injections.
Check for equivalence of multiple column's values at once. Handy to keep long WHERE expressions short and concise.
Example:
const users = await database.query(sql`
SELECT * FROM users WHERE ${spreadAnd({ name: "John", birthday: "1990-09-10" })}
`)
// same as:
// sql`SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = 'John' AND birthday = '1990-09-10'`
Spread INSERT VALUES to keep the query sweet and short without losing explicity.
Example:
const users = await database.query(sql`
INSERT INTO users ${spreadInsert({ name: "John", email: "john@example.com" })}
`)
// same as:
// sql`INSERT INTO users ("name", "email") VALUES ('John', 'john@example.com')`
const users = await database.query(sql`
INSERT INTO users ${spreadInsert(
{ name: "John", email: "john@example.com" },
{ name: "Travis", email: "travis@example.com" }
)}
`)
// same as:
// sql`INSERT INTO users ("name", "email") VALUES ('John', 'john@example.com'), ('Travis', 'travis@example.com')`
Spread INSERT VALUES to keep the query sweet and short without losing explicity.
Example:
await database.query(sql`
UPDATE users
SET ${spreadUpdate({ name: "John", email: "john@example.com" })}
WHERE id = 1
`)
// same as:
// sql`UPDATE users SET "name" = 'John', "email" = 'john@example.com' WHERE id = 1`
Define a table's schema, so the queries can be validated at build time with
postguard. When using TypeScript you can use
TableRow<typeof table> and
NewTableRow<typeof table> to derive TypeScript interfaces of your table records.
See dist/schema.d.ts for details.
Example:
defineTable("users", {
id: Schema.Number,
email: Schema.String,
email_confirmed: Schema.Boolean,
profile: Schema.JSON(
Schema.Object({
avatar_url: Schema.String,
weblink: Schema.nullable(Schema.String)
})
),
created_at: Schema.default(Schema.Date),
updated_at: Schema.nullable(Schema.Date),
roles: Schema.Array(Schema.Enum(["admin", "user"]))
})
See dist/schema.d.ts for details.
Derive table record interfaces from the table schema. The type returned by
TableRow is the kind of object a
SELECT * will return, while
NewTableRow returns an object that defines the shape of an object to be used for an
INSERT with
spreadInsert().
The difference between the two is that
NewTableRow marks properties referring to columns defined as
Schema.default() or
Schema.nullable() as optional.
Example:
const usersTable = defineTable("users", {
id: Schema.Number,
email: Schema.String
})
type UserRecord = TableRow<typeof usersTable>
type NewUserRecord = NewTableRow<typeof usersTable>
See dist/schema.d.ts for details.
The performance impact of using the template string is neglectible. Benchmarked it once and it did 1000 queries in ~10ms on my MacBook Pro.
Set the environment variable
DEBUG to
squid:* to enable debug logging for this package.
MIT