NOTE: Squel is no longer actively maintained. I only have time for occasional bugfixes and small-scale work. If you are interested in helping with squel maintenance the help would be welcome. Alternatively, please use another library - we recommend knex.

squel - SQL query string builder

A flexible and powerful SQL query string builder for Javascript.

Full documentation (guide and API) at https://hiddentao.github.io/squel.

Features

Works in node.js and in the browser.

Supports the standard SQL queries: SELECT, UPDATE, INSERT and DELETE.

Supports non-standard commands for popular DB engines such as MySQL.

Supports paramterized queries for safe value escaping.

Can be customized to build any query or command of your choosing.

Uses method chaining for ease of use.

Small: ~7 KB minified and gzipped

And much more, see the guide..

WARNING: Do not ever pass queries generated on the client side to your web server for execution. Such a configuration would make it trivial for a casual attacker to execute arbitrary queries—as with an SQL-injection vector, but much easier to exploit and practically impossible to protect against.

Note: Squel is suitable for production use, but you may wish to consider more actively developed alternatives such as Knex

Installation

Install using npm:

$ npm install squel

Available files

squel.js - unminified version of Squel with the standard commands and all available non-standard commands added

- minified version of squel-basic.js - unminified version of Squel with only the standard SQL commands

Examples

Before running the examples ensure you have squel installed and enabled at the top of your script:

var squel = require ( "squel" );

SELECT

squel.select() .from( "table" ) .toString() squel.select() .from( "table" , "t1" ) .field( "t1.id" ) .field( "t2.name" ) .left_join( "table2" , "t2" , "t1.id = t2.id" ) .group( "t1.id" ) .where( "t2.name <> 'Mark'" ) .where( "t2.name <> 'John'" ) .toString() squel.select({ autoQuoteFieldNames : true }) .from( "table" , "t1" ) .field( "t1.id" ) .field( "t1.name" , "My name" ) .field( "t1.started" , "Date" ) .where( "age IN ?" , squel.str( 'RANGE(?, ?)' , 1 , 1.2 )) .order( "id" ) .limit( 20 ) .toString()

You can build parameterized queries:

squel.select({ autoQuoteFieldNames : true }) .from( "table" , "t1" ) .field( "t1.id" ) .field( "t1.name" , "My name" ) .field( "t1.started" , "Date" ) .where( "age IN ?" , squel.str( 'RANGE(?, ?)' , 1 , 1.2 )) .order( "id" ) .limit( 20 ) .toParam()

You can use nested queries:

squel.select() .from( squel.select().from( 'students' ), 's' ) .field( 'id' ) .join( squel.select().from( 'marks' ).field( 'id' ), 'm' , 'm.id = s.id' ) .toString()

squel.update() .table( "test" ) .set( "f1" , 1 ) .toString() squel.update() .table( "test" ) .set( "test.id" , 1 ) .table( "test2" ) .set( "test2.val" , 1.2 ) .table( "test3" , "a" ) .setFields({ "a.name" : "Ram" , "a.email" : null , "a.count = a.count + 1" : undefined }) .toString()

INSERT

squel.insert() .into( "test" ) .set( "f1" , 1 ) .toString() squel.insert() .into( "test" ) .setFieldsRows([ { name : "Thomas" , age : 29 }, { name : "Jane" , age : 31 } ]) .toString()

DELETE

squel.delete() .from( "test" ) .toString() squel.delete() .from( "table1" ) .where( "table1.id = ?" , 2 ) .order( "id" , false ) .limit( 2 )

Paramterized queries

Use the useParam() method to obtain a parameterized query with a separate list of formatted parameter values:

squel.insert() .into( "test" ) .set( "f1" , 1 ) .set( "f2" , 1.2 ) .set( "f3" , true ) .set( "f4" , "blah" ) .set( "f5" , null ) .toParam()

Expression builder

There is also an expression builder which allows you to build complex expressions for WHERE and ON clauses:

squel.expr() .or( "test = 3" ) .or( "test = 4" ) .toString() squel.expr() .and( "test = 3" ) .and( squel.expr() .or( "inner = 1" ) .or( "inner = 2" ) ) .or( squel.expr() .and( "inner = ?" , 3 ) .and( "inner = ?" , 4 ) .or( squel.expr() .and( "inner IN ?" , [ 'str1' , 'str2' , null ]) ) ) .toString() squel.select() .join( "test2" , null , squel.expr().and( "test.id = test2.id" ) ) .where( squel.expr().or( "test = 3" ).or( "test = 4" ) )

Custom value types

By default Squel does not support the use of object instances as field values. Instead it lets you tell it how you want specific object types to be handled:

squel.registerValueHandler( Date , function ( date ) { return date.getFullYear() + '/' + (date.getMonth() + 1 ) + '/' + date.getDate(); }); squel.update(). .table( 'students' ) .set( 'start_date' , new Date ( 2013 , 5 , 1 )) .toString()

Note that custom value handlers can be overridden on a per-instance basis (see the docs)

Custom queries

Squel allows you to override the built-in query builders with your own as well as create your own types of queries:

var util = require ( 'util' ); var CommandBlock = function ( ) {}; util.inherits(CommandBlock, squel.cls.Block); CommandBlock.prototype._command = function ( _command ) { this ._command = _command; } CommandBlock.prototype.compress = function ( ) { this ._command( 'compress' ); }; CommandBlock.prototype.buildStr = function ( ) { return this ._command.toUpperCase(); }; var ParamBlock = function ( ) {}; util.inherits(ParamBlock, squel.cls.Block); ParamBlock.prototype.param = function ( p ) { this ._p = p; }; ParamBlock.prototype.buildStr = function ( ) { return this ._p; }; var PragmaQuery = function ( options ) { squel.cls.QueryBuilder.call( this , options, [ new squel.cls.StringBlock(options, 'PRAGMA' ), new CommandBlock(), new ParamBlock() ]); }; util.inherits(PragmaQuery, squel.cls.QueryBuilder); squel.pragma = function ( options ) { return new PragmaQuery(options) }; squel.pragma() .compress() .param( 'test' ) .toString();

Examples of custom queries in the wild:

Non-standard SQL

Squel supports the standard SQL commands and reserved words. However a number of database engines provide their own non-standard commands. To make things easy Squel allows for different 'flavours' of SQL to be loaded and used.

At the moment Squel provides mysql , mssql and postgres flavours which augment query builders with additional commands (e.g. INSERT ... RETURNING for use with Postgres).

To use this in node.js:

var squel = require ( 'squel' ).useFlavour( 'postgres' );

For the browser:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://rawgithub.com/hiddentao/squel/master/squel.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > squel = squel.useFlavour( 'postgres' ); </ script >

(Internally the flavour setup method simply utilizes the custom query mechanism to effect changes).

Read the the API docs to find out available commands. Flavours of SQL which get added to Squel in the future will be usable in the above manner.

Building it

To build the code and run the tests:

$ npm install $ npm test <

Releasing it

Instructions for creating a new release of squel are in RELEASE.md .

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md .

Older verions

Note: The latest Squel version only works on Node 0.12 or above. Please use Squel 4.4.1 for Node <0.12. The old 4.x docs are also still available.

Ports to other languages

License

MIT - see LICENSE.md