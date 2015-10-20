openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
squ

squeak

by Kevin Mårtensson
1.3.0 (see all)

A tiny stream log

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

786K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

squeak Build Status

A tiny stream log

Install

$ npm install --save squeak

Usage

var Squeak = require('squeak');
var log = new Squeak()
    .type('info')
    .type('success', {color: 'green'})
    .type('warn', {color: 'yellow'})
    .type('error', {color: 'red'}, function () {
        log.end();
        process.exit(1);
    });

log.info('this is a info message');
log.success('this is a success message');
log.warn('this is a warning');
log.error(new Error('this is an error').stack);

/*
     info : this is a info message
  success : this is a success message
     warn : this is a warning
    error : this is an error
    at ChildProcess.exithandler (child_process.js:648:15)
    at ChildProcess.emit (events.js:98:17)
 */

You can also customize the different types to use a custom prefix using the prefix option:

var Squeak = require('squeak');
var log = new Squeak({separator: ' '})
    .type('success', {color: 'green', prefix: '✔'})
    .type('warn', {color: 'yellow', prefix: '⚠'});

log.success('this is a success message');
log.warn('this is a warning');

/*
  ✔ this is a success message
  ⚠ this is a warning
 */

API

new Squeak(options)

Creates a new Squeak instance.

options.align

Type: boolean
Default: true

Whether to align the prefixes or not. E.g:

     foo : hello
  foobar : world

options.indent

Type: number
Default: 2

Sets the indentation.

options.separator

Type: string
Default: :

Customize the separator between the prefix and the message.

options.stream

Type: stream
Default: process.stderr

Which stream to write to.

.write(args)

Type: string

Writes to options.stream, using process.stderr by default.

.writeln(args)

Type: string

Same as .write() but with a new line.

.writelpad(args)

Type: string

Same as .write() but with padding.

.type(type, options, callback)

Adds a type.

type

Type: string

The name of the type. Will be used as prefix by default.

options.color

Type: string

Sets the prefix color. Supported colors can be found here.

options.prefix

Type: string

Sets the type prefix. Uses type by default.

callback

Type: function

An optional callback to be called when the type is called.

.emit(event, data)

Emits an event.

.end(callback)

Type: function

Writes a newline and executes an optional callback function.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial