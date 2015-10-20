squeak

A tiny stream log

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var Squeak = require ( 'squeak' ); var log = new Squeak() .type( 'info' ) .type( 'success' , { color : 'green' }) .type( 'warn' , { color : 'yellow' }) .type( 'error' , { color : 'red' }, function ( ) { log.end(); process.exit( 1 ); }); log.info( 'this is a info message' ); log.success( 'this is a success message' ); log.warn( 'this is a warning' ); log.error( new Error ( 'this is an error' ).stack);

You can also customize the different types to use a custom prefix using the prefix option:

var Squeak = require ( 'squeak' ); var log = new Squeak({ separator : ' ' }) .type( 'success' , { color : 'green' , prefix : '✔' }) .type( 'warn' , { color : 'yellow' , prefix : '⚠' }); log.success( 'this is a success message' ); log.warn( 'this is a warning' );

API

new Squeak(options)

Creates a new Squeak instance.

Type: boolean

Default: true

Whether to align the prefixes or not. E.g:

foo : hello foobar : world

Type: number

Default: 2

Sets the indentation.

Type: string

Default: :

Customize the separator between the prefix and the message.

Type: stream

Default: process.stderr

Which stream to write to.

Type: string

Writes to options.stream , using process.stderr by default.

Type: string

Same as .write() but with a new line.

Type: string

Same as .write() but with padding.

Adds a type.

type

Type: string

The name of the type. Will be used as prefix by default.

Type: string

Sets the prefix color. Supported colors can be found here.

Type: string

Sets the type prefix. Uses type by default.

callback

Type: function

An optional callback to be called when the type is called.

Emits an event.

Type: function

Writes a newline and executes an optional callback function.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson