A tiny stream log
$ npm install --save squeak
var Squeak = require('squeak');
var log = new Squeak()
.type('info')
.type('success', {color: 'green'})
.type('warn', {color: 'yellow'})
.type('error', {color: 'red'}, function () {
log.end();
process.exit(1);
});
log.info('this is a info message');
log.success('this is a success message');
log.warn('this is a warning');
log.error(new Error('this is an error').stack);
/*
info : this is a info message
success : this is a success message
warn : this is a warning
error : this is an error
at ChildProcess.exithandler (child_process.js:648:15)
at ChildProcess.emit (events.js:98:17)
*/
You can also customize the different types to use a custom prefix using the
prefix option:
var Squeak = require('squeak');
var log = new Squeak({separator: ' '})
.type('success', {color: 'green', prefix: '✔'})
.type('warn', {color: 'yellow', prefix: '⚠'});
log.success('this is a success message');
log.warn('this is a warning');
/*
✔ this is a success message
⚠ this is a warning
*/
Creates a new
Squeak instance.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Whether to align the prefixes or not. E.g:
foo : hello
foobar : world
Type:
number
Default:
2
Sets the indentation.
Type:
string
Default:
:
Customize the separator between the
prefix and the message.
Type:
stream
Default:
process.stderr
Which
stream to write to.
Type:
string
Writes to
options.stream, using
process.stderr by default.
Type:
string
Same as
.write() but with a new line.
Type:
string
Same as
.write() but with padding.
Adds a type.
Type:
string
The name of the type. Will be used as
prefix by default.
Type:
string
Sets the prefix color. Supported colors can be found here.
Type:
string
Sets the
type prefix. Uses
type by default.
Type:
function
An optional callback to be called when the
type is called.
Emits an event.
Type:
function
Writes a newline and executes an optional callback function.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson