Squarify

This package is a TypeScript implementation (with no external runtime dependencies) of Bruls et al.'s squarified tree map algorithm. If you're interested in how the algorithm works, I explain it in details in an article on my blog.

This is a "battle-tested" implementation and is currently used to calculate the layout of the trade tree map in the Atlas of Economic Complexity, a data visualizsation tool used by 15,000 unique visitors per month.

Unlike other JavaScript implementations, it is written in clear, readable code and backed up by unit tests (98% coverage).

As a strong believer in composable software, I deliberately made this package minimal. It only performs the layout step. You are free to use the output to render whichever way you want.

Installation

npm install --save squarify

Usage

Input

The default export of this package is a function that expects two parameters:

An array of input data . It's a recursive data structure where each element has this shape:

type Input<Custom> = { value: number ; children?: Input<Custom>[]; } & Custom;

where Custom describes the type of any extra data the user wants to attach to each node. This data will be passed through to the result.

value is a strictly positive (i.e. non-zero) number and must be provided. The displayed area of any node is proportional to its value . The sum of the value of a node's leaves must equal the value of the node itself. At every level of nesting of data , all array items must be already sorted in descending value order.

Sample input data (note that the name and color fields in the input data, which are user-defined and optional, will be passed through to the result):

[{ name : 'Azura' , value : 6 , color : 'red' , }, { name : 'Seth' , value : 5 , color : '' , children : [ { name : 'Noam' , value : 3 , color : 'orange' , }, { name : 'Enos' , value : 2 , color : 'yellow' , }, ] }, { name : 'Awan' , value : 5 , color : '' , children : [{ name : 'Enoch' , value : 5 , color : 'green' , }] }, { name : 'Abel' , value : 4 , color : 'blue' , }, { name : 'Cain' , value : 1 , color : 'indigo' , }]

A rectangle that this algorithm will try to fit the tree map into. It should be specified as an object with this shape:

interface Container { x0: number ; y0: number ; x1: number ; y1: number ; }

where ( x0 , y0 ) and ( x1 , y1 ) are the coordinates of the top-left and bottom-right corners of the rectangle, respectively ( x increases going rightward and y increases going downward on the page). Sample data:

{ x0 : 0 , y0 : 0 , x1 : 100 , y1 : 50 };

Output

The output is an array of layout rectangles. Each rectangle has this shape:

interface Result { x0: number ; y0: number ; x1: number ; y1: number ; value: number , normalizedValue: number } & Custom

where

x0 , y0 , x1 , y1 are the coordinates of the top-left and bottom-right corners of the rectangle.

Sample output for the above sample input:

[ { x0 : 0 , y0 : 0 , x1 : 41.66 , y1 : 35 , name : 'Noam' , value : 3 , color : 'orange' }, { x0 : 0 , y0 : 35 , x1 : 41.66 , y1 : 50 , name : 'Enos' , value : 2 , color : 'yellow' }, { x0 : 41.66 , y0 : 0 , x1 : 70.83 , y1 : 50 , name : 'Abel' , value : 4 , color : 'blue' }, { x0 : 70.83 , y0 : 0 , x1 : 100 , y1 : 28.57 , name : 'Azura' , value : 6 , color : 'red' }, { x0 : 70.83 , y0 : 0 , x1 : 90.27 , y1 : 50 , name : 'Enoch' , value : 5 , color : 'green' }, { x0 : 90.27 , y0 : 28.57 , x1 : 100 , y1 : 50 , name : 'Cain' , value : 1 , color : 'indigo' } ]

Sample input

This is sample usage in a TypeScript file:

import squarify, { Input } from 'squarify' interface Custom { name: string ; color: string ; } const data: Input<Custom>[] = [{ name: 'Azura' , value: 6 , color: 'red' , }, { name: 'Seth' , value: 5 , color: '' , children: [ { name: 'Noam' , value: 3 , color: 'orange' , }, { name: 'Enos' , value: 2 , color: 'yellow' , }, ] }, { name: 'Awan' , value: 5 , color: '' , children: [{ name: 'Enoch' , value: 5 , color: 'green' , }] }, { name: 'Abel' , value: 4 , color: 'blue' , }, { name: 'Cain' , value: 1 , color: 'indigo' , }]; const container = {x0: 0 , y0: 0 , x1: 100 , y1: 50 }; const output = squarify<Custom>(data, container);

This is a sample in JavaScript:

import squarify from 'squarify' const data = [{ name : 'Azura' , value : 6 , color : 'red' , }, { name : 'Seth' , value : 5 , color : '' , children : [ { name : 'Noam' , value : 3 , color : 'orange' , }, { name : 'Enos' , value : 2 , color : 'yellow' , }, ] }, { name : 'Awan' , value : 5 , color : '' , children : [{ name : 'Enoch' , value : 5 , color : 'green' , }] }, { name : 'Abel' , value : 4 , color : 'blue' , }, { name : 'Cain' , value : 1 , color : 'indigo' , }]; const container = { x0 : 0 , y0 : 0 , x1 : 100 , y1 : 50 }; const output = squarify(data, container);

Contributing

Please see the contributing guide if you are interested in helping.