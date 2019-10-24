Squarelink Web3 SDK

This is the Squarelink Web3 SDK which enables Squarelink enhancements to standard Web3 JSON RPC requests.

Check out the Squarelink Documentation for more information, quick-start guides, etc.

Installation

Node

$ npm install squarelink

CDN

< script src = "https://squarelink.com/js/squarelink.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

First, register your application at dev.squarelink.com to obtain your CLIENT ID

import Web3 from 'web3' import Squarelink from 'squarelink' const sqlk = new Squarelink( '<CLIENT ID>' ) sqlk.getProvider( provider => { const web3 = new Web3(provider) web3.currentProvider.enable() })

Configuration

const sqlk = new Squarelink(clientId [, network][, opts])

Squarelink - Object - Initializes a Squarelink Web3 Provider for you

clientId - String - The Client ID provided to you when you register your DApp in the Squarelink Developer Console

network - String|Object - Configures the RPC node you're connecting to. See a list of our available networks . Defaults to 'mainnet'.

opts - Object - Pass additional options to the Squarelink SDK.

Examples

new Squarelink( '<CLIENT ID>' , 'ropsten' )

new Squarelink( '<CLIENT ID>' , { url : 'https://localhost:8545' , chainId : 420 })

Options ( opts )

scope - Array - Request additional scopes to use custom Squarelink functions.

- - Request additional scopes to use custom Squarelink functions. useSync - Boolean - See getProviderSync below for usage (default = false).

Available Scopes:

user - Equivalent to all scopes below

- Equivalent to all scopes below user:name - Access to read user's name

- Access to read user's name user:email - Access to user's email address

- Access to user's email address user:security - Access to read user's security settings

Detecting Squarelink

web3 .currentProvider .isSquarelink

Additional Functions

Squarelink. getName() - requires the user or user:name scope

Squarelink. getEmail() - requires the user or user:email scope

Squarelink.getSecuritySettings() - requires the user or user:security scope

Initializing Squarelink Synchronously

The getProvider function fetches a list of our supported networks and their RPC endpoints from our API. This allows us to remotely switch RPC providers to ensure 100% uptime and remove faulty/compromised endpoints.

If you are unable to support callbacks/promises, you can use getProviderSync which uses hard-coded RPC endpoints. NOTE: we cannot guarantee 100% uptime with this method.

const sqlk = new Squarelink( '<CLIENT ID>' , 'mainnet' , { useSync : true }) const web3 = new Web(sqlk.getProviderSync())

Documentation

https://docs.squarelink.com

License

MIT