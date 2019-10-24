This is the Squarelink Web3 SDK which enables Squarelink enhancements to standard Web3 JSON RPC requests.
Check out the Squarelink Documentation for more information, quick-start guides, etc.
$ npm install squarelink
<script src="https://squarelink.com/js/squarelink.min.js"></script>
First, register your application at dev.squarelink.com to obtain your
CLIENT ID
import Web3 from 'web3'
import Squarelink from 'squarelink'
const sqlk = new Squarelink('<CLIENT ID>')
// Use callback or Promise
sqlk.getProvider(provider => {
const web3 = new Web3(provider)
// Use the web3 library as you would normally!
web3.currentProvider.enable()
})
const sqlk = new Squarelink(clientId [, network][, opts])
Squarelink-
Object - Initializes a Squarelink Web3 Provider for you
clientId-
String - The Client ID provided to you when you register your DApp in the Squarelink Developer Console
network-
String|Object - Configures the RPC node you're connecting to. See a list of our available networks. Defaults to 'mainnet'.
opts -
Object - Pass additional options to the Squarelink SDK.
// connect to the Ropsten network
new Squarelink('<CLIENT ID>', 'ropsten')
// connect to a custom private network
new Squarelink('<CLIENT ID>', {
url: 'https://localhost:8545',
chainId: 420
})
opts)
scope -
Array - Request additional scopes to use custom Squarelink functions.
useSync -
Boolean - See getProviderSync below for usage (default = false).
user - Equivalent to all scopes below
user:name - Access to read user's name
user:email - Access to user's email address
user:security - Access to read user's security settings
web3.currentProvider.isSquarelink
Squarelink.getName() - requires the
user or
user:name scope
Squarelink.getEmail() - requires the
user or
user:email scope
Squarelink.getSecuritySettings() - requires the
user or
user:security scope
The
getProvider function fetches a list of our supported networks and their RPC endpoints from our API. This allows us to remotely switch RPC providers to ensure 100% uptime and remove faulty/compromised endpoints.
If you are unable to support callbacks/promises, you can use
getProviderSync which uses hard-coded RPC endpoints. NOTE: we cannot guarantee 100% uptime with this method.
const sqlk = new Squarelink('<CLIENT ID>', 'mainnet', { useSync: true })
const web3 = new Web(sqlk.getProviderSync())
MIT