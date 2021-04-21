This Connect Node.js SDK is retired as of 2021-04-21 and will not receive any updates. To continue receiving API and SDK improvements, bug fixes, and security patches, please follow the instructions below to migrate to the new Square Node.js SDK.
The old Connect SDK documentation is available under the /docs folder.
Follow the instructions below to migrate your apps from this retired Connect Node.js SDK to the new Square Node.js SDK. You will need to install the new SDK and update your application code.
$ npm install square
Make the following changes to migrate your application code to the new Square SDK:
square-connect library to import the
square library.
square-connect models with the new
square equivalents with camel case parameter names.
Note: The new SDK supports TypeScript. It exports type files that you can use to type-check the SDK usage in TypeScript codebases.
Use the following examples to compare client instantiation and initialization in the retired SDK versus the new SDK.
This is how you import the
square-connect library, and instantiate and initialize the API client.
var SquareConnect = require('square-connect');
var defaultClient = SquareConnect.ApiClient.instance;
// To access sandbox resources, set the basePath to the sandbox URL
//defaultClient.basePath = 'https://connect.squareupsandbox.com';
// Configure OAuth2 access token for authorization: oauth2
var oauth2 = defaultClient.authentications['oauth2'];
oauth2.accessToken = process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN;
This is how you can do the same thing with the new
square library. You can import using the ES module or CommonJS module syntax, but you should not mix the two import styles in the same codebase.
Option 1: ES module import example (recommended)
import { ApiError, Client, Environment } from 'square'
const client = new Client({
timeout:3000,
environment: Environment.Production, // `Environment.Sandbox` to access sandbox resources
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
Option 2: CommonJS module import example
const { ApiError, Client, Environment } = require('square')
const client = new Client({
timeout:3000,
environment: Environment.Production, // `Environment.Sandbox` to access sandbox resources
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
As a specific example, consider the code for creating a customer in the sandbox environment.
The following example uses the
square-connect library to create a customer.
var SquareConnect = require('square-connect');
// Instantiate and initialize the API client
var defaultClient = SquareConnect.ApiClient.instance;
defaultClient.basePath = 'https://connect.squareupsandbox.com';
var oauth2 = defaultClient.authentications['oauth2'];
oauth2.accessToken = process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN;
// Unique key to ensure this operation runs only once if you need to retry
var idempotencyKey = "unique_key";
var requestBody = SquareConnect.CreateCustomerRequest.constructFromObject({
idempotency_key: idempotencyKey, // Parameters use snake case
given_name: "Amelia",
family_name: "Earhart",
email_address: "Amelia.Earhart@aviators.com"
});
// Get an instance of the Square API you want call
var customersApi = new SquareConnect.CustomersApi();
// Call the API
customersApi.createCustomer(requestBody).then(function(result) {
console.log('API called successfully. Returned data: ' + JSON.stringify(result, 0, 1));
}, function(error) {
console.error(error);
});
Now consider equivalent code that uses the new
square library. Note the following:
location_id to
locationId.
headers and
request) and the response (
statusCode,
body, and
result). The response payload is returned as text in the
body property or as a dictionary in the
result property.
import { ApiError, Client, Environment } from 'square'
// Instantiate and initialize the API client
const client = new Client({
environment: Environment.Sandbox,
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
// Get an instance of the Square API you want call
const { customersApi } = client
// Unique key to ensure this operation runs only once if you need to retry
let idempotencyKey = "unique_key"
// Call the API from within an async function
const createCustomer = async () => {
let requestBody = {
idempotencyKey: idempotencyKey, // Parameters use camel case
givenName: "Amelia",
familyName: "Earhart",
emailAddress: "Amelia.Earhart@aviators.com"
}
// Use a try/catch statement to check if the response succeeded or failed
try {
let { result } = await customersApi.createCustomer(requestBody)
console.log('API called successfully. Returned data: 'result)
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof ApiError) {
console.log("Errors: ", error.errors)
} else {
console.log("Unexpected Error: ", error)
}
}
}
createCustomer()
That's it!
For more information about using the new Square SDK, see the Square Node.js SDK on GitHub.
For more examples that use the new Square SDK, see the Square Connect API Examples on GitHub.
Please join us in our Square developer community if you have any questions or feedback!