Use this JavaScript library to manage Square resources (such as payments, orders, items, and inventory) for your own Square account or on behalf of Square sellers.
The SDK requires Node.js version 10 or later and does not support being used in browsers / frontend applications.
We intend to update the SDK to support the current and LTS versions of Node.js while dropping support for versions that have reached their EOL.
The SDK package also exports the type files which help type-check the SDK usage in TypeScript codebases and provide hints in JavaScript codebases in supported IDEs.
Install the latest SDK using npm:
$ npm install square
Recommended: You can import the client in ES module style if your environment supports it:
import { Client, Environment } from 'square'
Or you can import the client in CommonJS style:
const { Client, Environment } = require('square')
Do not mix ES module and CommonJS imports in the same codebase. This will likely cause issues that are hard to debug. For more information, do a web search for "Dual Package Hazard Node".
BigInt.prototype.toJSON doesn’t exist. MDN has a guide for working around this issue.
import { Client, Environment } from 'square'
const client = new Client({
environment: Environment.Sandbox,
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
You should not attempt to modify an existing client instance. Instead, create a new instance using the
withConfiguration method:
import { Client } from 'square'
const client = new Client(/** some config **/)
// After getting the access token...
const newClient = client.withConfiguration({
accessToken: newlyAcquiredAccessTokenValue,
})
withConfiguration copies over the existing configuration and state with the given configuration overrides.
First time using Square? Here’s how to get started:
listLocations to get a location ID, which is required by many Square API calls. For more information about locations, see the Locations overview.
Now let’s call your first Square API. Open your favorite text editor, create a new file called
locations.js, and copy the following code into that file:
import { ApiError, Client, Environment } from 'square'
// Create an instance of the API Client
// and initialize it with the credentials
// for the Square account whose assets you want to manage
const client = new Client({
timeout:3000,
environment: Environment.Sandbox,
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
// Get an instance of the Square API you want call
const { locationsApi } = client
// Create wrapper async function
const getLocations = async () => {
// The try/catch statement needs to be called from within an asynchronous function
try {
// Call listLocations method to get all locations in this Square account
let listLocationsResponse = await locationsApi.listLocations()
// Get first location from list
let firstLocation = listLocationsResponse.result.locations[0]
console.log("Here is your first location: ", firstLocation)
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof ApiError) {
console.log("There was an error in your request: ", error.errors)
} else {
console.log("Unexpected Error: ", error)
}
}
}
// Invokes the async function
getLocations()
Next, get an access token and reference it in your code. To call the Square API, you need to get an access token and initialize the API Client class with that token. An application has two sets of credentials: production and sandbox. To get started, you’ll use your sandbox access token so you can try things out in a test environment that is completely separate from production resources. Here’s how:
Go back to your application in the Developer Dashboard.
View the details of your application.
Make sure that Sandbox is selected at the top of the page.
In the Sandbox Access Token box, click Show to display the token.
Copy the sandbox access token.
Set the environment variable
SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN with that token:
export SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN="YOUR SANDBOX ACCESS TOKEN HERE"
You’ll notice in
locations.js that the Client object is initialized with the environment set to sandbox. You use the environment parameter to specify whether you want to access production or sandbox resources.
Important When you eventually switch from trying things out on sandbox to actually working with your real production resources, you should not embed the access token in your code. Make sure you store and access your production access tokens securely.
Now save
locations.js and run it:
node locations.js
If your call is successful, you’ll get a response that looks like this:
Here is your first location: {
id: 'LOCATION_ID',
name: 'Default Test Account',
timezone: 'Etc/UTC',
capabilities: [ 'CREDIT_CARD_PROCESSING' ],
status: 'ACTIVE',
createdAt: '2019-07-23T19:46:48Z',
merchantId: "YOUR_MERCHANT_ID",
country: 'US',
languageCode: 'en-US',
currency: 'USD',
type: 'PHYSICAL',
businessHours: {},
mcc: '7299' }
Yay! You successfully made your first call. If you didn’t, you would see an error message that looks something like this:
There was an error in your request: { errors:
[ { category: 'AUTHENTICATION_ERROR',
code: 'UNAUTHORIZED',
detail: 'This request could not be authorized.' } ] }
This error was returned when an invalid token was used to call the API.
After you’ve tried out the Square APIs and tested your application using sandbox, you will want to switch to your production credentials so you can manage real Square resources. Don't forget to switch your access token from sandbox to production for real data.
If you know a few patterns, you’ll be able to call any API in the SDK. Here are some important ones:
To use the Square API to manage the resources (such as payments, orders, customers, etc.) of a Square account, you need to create an application (or use an existing one) in the Developer Dashboard and get an access token for the application.
When you call a Square API, you provide an access token that is appropriate for your use case. An access token has specific permissions to resources in a specific Square account. There are two options:
Important For both use cases, make sure you store and access the tokens securely.
To use the Square API, you import the Client class, instantiate a Client object, and initialize it with the appropriate access token and environment. Here’s how:
import { Client } from 'square'
To access sandbox resources, initialize the Client with environment set to sandbox:
import { Client, Environment } from 'square'
const client = new Client({
environment: Environment.Sandbox,
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
To access production resources, set environment to production:
import { Client, Environment } from 'square'
const client = new Client({
environment: Environment.Production,
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
To set a custom environment provide a
customUrl, and set the environment to
Environment.Custom:
import { Client, Environment } from 'square'
const client = new Client({
environment: Environment.Custom,
customUrl: "https://your.customdomain.com",
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
Each API is implemented as a class. The Client object instantiates every API class and exposes them as properties so you can easily start using any Square API. You work with an API by calling methods on an instance of an API class. Here’s how:
Work with an API by calling the methods on the API object. For example, you would call
listCustomers to get a list of all customers in the Square account:
import { ApiError, Client, Environment } from 'square'
const client = new Client({
environment: Environment.Sandbox,
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
// Get an instance of the Square API you want call
const { customersApi } = client
const listCustomers = async () => {
try {
// Returns and API response object. API call value is on the result property
let { result } = await customersApi.listCustomers()
console.log(result)
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof ApiError) {
console.log(error.errors)
} else {
console.log("Unexpected Error: ", error)
}
}
}
listCustomers()
See the SDK documentation for the list of methods for each API class.
Pass complex parameters (such as create, update, search, etc.) as a dictionary. For example, you would pass a dictionary containing the values used to create a new customer using
createCustomer:
import { ApiError, Client, Environment } from 'square'
// Create a unique key for this creation operation so you don't accidentally
// create the customer multiple times if you need to retry this operation.
// Here we use the npm package uuid
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from 'uuid'
const client = new Client({
environment: Environment.Sandbox,
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
let idempotencyKey = uuidv4()
const createCustomer = async () => {
// To create a customer, you only need 1 of 5 identity values but you'll be
// specifying two.
let requestBody = {
idempotencyKey: idempotencyKey, // A unique id for the request
givenName: "Amelia",
familyName: "Earhart"
}
try {
let { result } = await customersApi.createCustomer(requestBody)
console.log(result)
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof ApiError) {
console.log(error.errors)
} else {
console.log("Unexpected Error: ", error)
}
}
}
createCustomer()
If your call succeeds, you’ll see a response that looks like this:
{
'customer': {
'createdAt': '2019-06-28T21:23:05.126Z',
'creationSource': 'THIRD_PARTY',
'familyName': 'Earhart',
'givenName': 'Amelia',
'id': 'CBASEDwl3El91nohQ2FLEk4aBfcgAQ',
'preferences': {
'emailUnsubscribed': False
},
'updatedAt': '2019-06-28T21:23:05.126Z'
}
}
Use idempotency for create, update, or other calls that you want to avoid calling twice. To make an idempotent API call, you add the idempotencyKey with a unique value in the Hash for the API call’s request. Many operations require an idempotencyKey.
Specify a location ID for APIs such as Transactions, Orders, and Checkout that deal with payments. When a payment or order is created in Square, it is always associated with a location. Many operations require a location ID.
API calls return an ApiResponse or throw an ApiError. ApiResponse and ApiError objects both contain properties that describe both the request (headers and request) and the response (statusCode, body, and result). ApiErrors are thrown when the statusCode of the response is out of the 200s range. Here’s how to handle the response:
Use a try/catch statement to check whether the response succeeded or failed:
try {
let { result } = await customersApi.createCustomer(requestBody)
// If successful we will display response result
console.log(result)
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof ApiError) {
// If unsuccessful we will display the list of errors
console.log("Errors: ", error.errors)
} else {
console.log("Unexpected Error: ", error)
}
}
Read the response payload. The response payload is returned as text in the body property or as a dictionary in the result property. For retrieve calls, a dictionary containing a single item is returned with a key name that is the name of the object (for example, customer). For list calls, an object containing a list of objects is returned with a key name that is the plural of the object name (for example, customers). If there are no objects for a list call to return, it returns an empty dictionary.
Check the cursor for list operations. Make sure you get all items returned in a list call by checking the cursor value returned in the API response. When you call a list API the first time, you set the cursor to an empty string in the API request. If the API response contains a cursor value, you call the API again to get the next page of items and continue to call that API again until the cursor is not returned in the API response. Here’s a code snippet that calls
listCustomers to count the total number of customers:
import { ApiError, Client, Environment } from 'square'
const client = new Client({
environment: Environment.Sandbox,
accessToken: process.env.SQUARE_ACCESS_TOKEN,
})
// Get an instance of the Square API you want call
const { customersApi } = client
const tallyUpCustomers = async () => {
// Initialize the customer count
let totalCustomers = 0
// Initialize the cursor with an empty string since we are
// calling listCustomers for the first time
let cursor = ""
// Count the total number of customers using the listCustomers method
while (cursor !== null) {
try {
// Call listCustomers method to get all customers in this Square account
let { result } = await customersApi.listCustomers(cursor)
totalCustomers += result.customers.length
// Get the cursor if it exists in the result else set it to null
cursor = result.cursor ? result.cursor : null
console.log(`cursor: ${cursor}`)
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof ApiError) {
console.log(`Errors: ${error.errors}`)
} else {
console.log("Unexpected Error: ", error)
}
// Exit loop once an error is encountered
break
}
}
console.log(`Total customers: ${totalCustomers}`)
}
tallyUpCustomers()
First, clone the repo locally and
cd into the directory.
git clone https://github.com/square/square-nodejs-sdk.git
cd square-nodejs-sdk
Next, install dependencies and build.
npm install
npm run build
Before running the tests, get a sandbox access token from your Developer Dashboard and use it to set a
SQUARE_SANDBOX_TOKEN environment variable.
export SQUARE_SANDBOX_TOKEN="YOUR SANDBOX ACCESS TOKEN HERE"
And run the tests.
npm test
The Square Platform is built on the Square API. Square has a number of other SDKs that enable you to securely handle credit card information on both mobile and web so that you can process payments via the Square API.
You can also use the Square API to create applications or services that work with payments, orders, inventory, etc. that have been created and managed in Square’s in-person hardware products (Square Point of Sale and Square Register).