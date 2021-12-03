🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️🚶♂️ An abstraction of Amazon's SQS SDK. It provides an easier to use interface than that of Amazon's SDK.
npm install --save sqs-quooler
Note
aws-sdkstill needs to be imported. SQS Quooler is just a wrapper.
const { SQS, Credentials } = require('aws-sdk')
const { Queue } = require('sqs-quooler')
const sqs = new SQS({
region: 'your aws region',
endpoint: 'your aws endpoint',
// Credentials can be used with YOPA as below
// credentials: new Credentials({
// accessKeyId: 'x',
// secretAccessKey: 'x',
// }),
})
const myQueue = new Queue({
sqs,
endpoint: 'your aws endpoint + queue name',
concurrency: 1, // MaxNumberOfMessages
})
myQueue.push(data: any) : Promise
Data sent via
.push will be stringified before it's sent to SQS.
myQueue.push({
data: 'test',
})
myQueue.remove(message: object) : Promise
Message object should have a
ReceiptHandle property, to identify the message.
myQueue.remove({
...
ReceiptHandle: 'receipt handle',
...
})
myQueue.changeMessageVisibility(parameters: object) : Promise
Parameters object should have a
ReceiptHandle property, to identify the message, and a
VisibilityTimeout property to determine in how many seconds the item will return to the queue.
myQueue.changeMessageVisibility({
...
ReceiptHandle: 'receipt handle',
VisibilityTimeout: 0, // returns immediately to the queue
...
})
myQueue.startProcessing(handler: function, options: object) : Promise
Handler function should accept 2 arguments, the first one being the parsed message
Body value, and the second one being the whole message object. It will be called once for every message found in the queue (depending on the queue's
concurrency).
The options object is optional and accept the following properties:
keepMessages (boolean): To avoid deleting the message after processing it. Default is
false.
messageAttributesNames (string array): The value which will be sent to the
receiveMessage SQS method at the
MessageAttributeNames property. Default value is
['All'].
attributeNames (string array): A list of attributes that need to be returned along with each message, within the
Attributes property. Default value is
['All'].
After the handler returns (if it returns a Promise, SQS Quooler will wait for it to resolve), the item is automatically deleted from the queue. If your handler throws an error, or returns a rejected Promise, the item will not be removed from the queue.
myQueue.startProcessing((body, message) => {
// body: {
// data: 'test',
// }
// message: {
// Body: '{"data":"test"}',
// ReceiptHandle: 'receipt handle',
// MessageAttributes: {
// custom_attribute: {
// StringValue: 'custom_attribute value',
// StringListValues: [],
// BinaryListValues: [],
// DataType: 'String'
// }
// }
// ...
// }
})
myQueue.stopProcessing() : Promise
myQueue.stopProcessing()
myQueue.purge() : Promise
Deletes all messages in a queue
myQueue.purge()
You can check out the full license here
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.