Sqorn is a Javascript library for building SQL queries.

Composable: Build complex queries from simple parts. Chain, extend, and embed queries.

Intuitive: Sqorn's use of modern Javascript language features like tagged template literals and promises makes building and issuing SQL queries a breeze.

Concise: Sqorn provides concise syntax for common CRUD operations.

Fast: 10x faster than Knex.js and 200x faster than Squel

Secure: Sqorn generates parameterized queries safe from SQL injection. Sqorn has no external dependencies.

Install

Sqorn requires Node version 8 or above.

npm install --save @sqorn/pg

Then read the tutorial and try the online demo.

Examples

CRUD Operations are dead simple.

const sq = require ( '@sqorn/pg' )() const Person = sq `person` , Book = sq `book` const children = await Person `age < ${ 13 } ` const [deleted] = await Book.delete({ id : 7 }) `title` await Person.insert({ firstName : 'Rob' }) await Person({ id : 23 }).set({ name : 'Rob' })

Build complex queries from simple parts.

sq.from `book` .return `distinct author` .where({ genre : 'Fantasy' }) .where({ language : 'French' }) sq.extend( sq.from `book` , sq.return `distinct author` , sq.where({ genre : 'Fantasy' }), sq.where({ language : 'French' }) ) sq.return `now() today, ( ${sq. return `now() + '1 day'` } ) tomorrow`

Learn more in the tutorial.

Contributing

Sqorn is a monorepo managed with Lerna.

Clone the repo then run the following commands to install all dependencies:

npm install npm run bootstrap

npm test runs all tests. npm run clean removes all dependencies.

License

MIT Licensed, Copyright (c) 2018 Sufyan Dawoodjee