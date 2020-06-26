Simple SQL escape and format for MySQL
$ npm install sqlstring
var SqlString = require('sqlstring');
Caution These methods of escaping values only works when the NO_BACKSLASH_ESCAPES SQL mode is disabled (which is the default state for MySQL servers).
In order to avoid SQL Injection attacks, you should always escape any user
provided data before using it inside a SQL query. You can do so using the
SqlString.escape() method:
var userId = 'some user provided value';
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ' + SqlString.escape(userId);
console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = 'some user provided value'
Alternatively, you can use
? characters as placeholders for values you would
like to have escaped like this:
var userId = 1;
var sql = SqlString.format('SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ?', [userId]);
console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = 1
Multiple placeholders are mapped to values in the same order as passed. For example,
in the following query
foo equals
a,
bar equals
b,
baz equals
c, and
id will be
userId:
var userId = 1;
var sql = SqlString.format('UPDATE users SET foo = ?, bar = ?, baz = ? WHERE id = ?',
['a', 'b', 'c', userId]);
console.log(sql); // UPDATE users SET foo = 'a', bar = 'b', baz = 'c' WHERE id = 1
This looks similar to prepared statements in MySQL, however it really just uses
the same
SqlString.escape() method internally.
Caution This also differs from prepared statements in that all
? are
replaced, even those contained in comments and strings.
Different value types are escaped differently, here is how:
true /
false
'YYYY-mm-dd HH:ii:ss' strings
X'0fa5'
['a', 'b'] turns into
'a', 'b'
[['a', 'b'], ['c', 'd']] turns into
('a', 'b'), ('c', 'd')
toSqlString method will have
.toSqlString() called
and the returned value is used as the raw SQL.
key = 'val' pairs for each enumerable property on
the object. If the property's value is a function, it is skipped; if the
property's value is an object, toString() is called on it and the returned
value is used.
undefined /
null are converted to
NULL
NaN /
Infinity are left as-is. MySQL does not support these, and trying
to insert them as values will trigger MySQL errors until they implement
support.
You may have noticed that this escaping allows you to do neat things like this:
var post = {id: 1, title: 'Hello MySQL'};
var sql = SqlString.format('INSERT INTO posts SET ?', post);
console.log(sql); // INSERT INTO posts SET `id` = 1, `title` = 'Hello MySQL'
And the
toSqlString method allows you to form complex queries with functions:
var CURRENT_TIMESTAMP = { toSqlString: function() { return 'CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()'; } };
var sql = SqlString.format('UPDATE posts SET modified = ? WHERE id = ?', [CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 42]);
console.log(sql); // UPDATE posts SET modified = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHERE id = 42
To generate objects with a
toSqlString method, the
SqlString.raw() method can
be used. This creates an object that will be left un-touched when using in a
?
placeholder, useful for using functions as dynamic values:
Caution The string provided to
SqlString.raw() will skip all escaping
functions when used, so be careful when passing in unvalidated input.
var CURRENT_TIMESTAMP = SqlString.raw('CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()');
var sql = SqlString.format('UPDATE posts SET modified = ? WHERE id = ?', [CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, 42]);
console.log(sql); // UPDATE posts SET modified = CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() WHERE id = 42
If you feel the need to escape queries by yourself, you can also use the escaping function directly:
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM posts WHERE title=' + SqlString.escape('Hello MySQL');
console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM posts WHERE title='Hello MySQL'
If you can't trust an SQL identifier (database / table / column name) because it is
provided by a user, you should escape it with
SqlString.escapeId(identifier) like this:
var sorter = 'date';
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY ' + SqlString.escapeId(sorter);
console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY `date`
It also supports adding qualified identifiers. It will escape both parts.
var sorter = 'date';
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY ' + SqlString.escapeId('posts.' + sorter);
console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY `posts`.`date`
If you do not want to treat
. as qualified identifiers, you can set the second
argument to
true in order to keep the string as a literal identifier:
var sorter = 'date.2';
var sql = 'SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY ' + SqlString.escapeId(sorter, true);
console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM posts ORDER BY `date.2`
Alternatively, you can use
?? characters as placeholders for identifiers you would
like to have escaped like this:
var userId = 1;
var columns = ['username', 'email'];
var sql = SqlString.format('SELECT ?? FROM ?? WHERE id = ?', [columns, 'users', userId]);
console.log(sql); // SELECT `username`, `email` FROM `users` WHERE id = 1
Please note that this last character sequence is experimental and syntax might change
When you pass an Object to
.escape() or
.format(),
.escapeId() is used to avoid SQL injection in object keys.
You can use
SqlString.format to prepare a query with multiple insertion points,
utilizing the proper escaping for ids and values. A simple example of this follows:
var userId = 1;
var inserts = ['users', 'id', userId];
var sql = SqlString.format('SELECT * FROM ?? WHERE ?? = ?', inserts);
console.log(sql); // SELECT * FROM `users` WHERE `id` = 1
Following this you then have a valid, escaped query that you can then send to the database safely.
This is useful if you are looking to prepare the query before actually sending it to the database.
You also have the option (but are not required) to pass in
stringifyObject and
timeZone,
allowing you provide a custom means of turning objects into strings, as well as a
location-specific/timezone-aware
Date.
This can be further combined with the
SqlString.raw() helper to generate SQL
that includes MySQL functions as dynamic vales:
var userId = 1;
var data = { email: 'foobar@example.com', modified: SqlString.raw('NOW()') };
var sql = SqlString.format('UPDATE ?? SET ? WHERE `id` = ?', ['users', data, userId]);
console.log(sql); // UPDATE `users` SET `email` = 'foobar@example.com', `modified` = NOW() WHERE `id` = 1