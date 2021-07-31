openbase logo
sqlite-sync

by Jayr Alencar
0.3.9 (see all)

Node module to sqlite sync and async

Readme

sqlite-sync.js

Node module to sqlite sync and async
NPM

node.js package for database connection with SQLite , and execute SQL commands synchronously or asynchronously.

Install

npm install sqlite-sync

Usage

var sqlite = require('sqlite-sync'); //requiring

//Connecting - if the file does not exist it will be created
sqlite.connect('test/test.db'); 

//Creating table - you can run any command
sqlite.run("CREATE TABLE COMPANYS(ID  INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, NAME TEXT NOT NULL);",function(res){
    if(res.error)
        throw res.error;
    console.log(res);
});

//Inserting - this function can be sync to, look the wiki
sqlite.insert("COMPANYS",{NAME:"My COMPANY"}, function(res){
    if(res.error)
        throw res.error;
    console.log(res);
});

//Updating - returns the number of rows modified - can be async too
var rows_modified = sqlite.update("COMPANYS",{NAME:"TESTING UPDATE"},{ID:1});

//Create your function
function test(a,b){
    return a+b;
}

//Add your function to connection
sqlite.create_function(test);

// Use your function in the SQL
console.log(sqlite.run("SELECT ID, test(NAME, ' Inc') as NAME FROM COMPANYS"));

// Closing connection 
sqlite.close();

