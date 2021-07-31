Node module to sqlite sync and async
node.js package for database connection with SQLite , and execute SQL commands synchronously or asynchronously.
npm install sqlite-sync
var sqlite = require('sqlite-sync'); //requiring
//Connecting - if the file does not exist it will be created
sqlite.connect('test/test.db');
//Creating table - you can run any command
sqlite.run("CREATE TABLE COMPANYS(ID INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, NAME TEXT NOT NULL);",function(res){
if(res.error)
throw res.error;
console.log(res);
});
//Inserting - this function can be sync to, look the wiki
sqlite.insert("COMPANYS",{NAME:"My COMPANY"}, function(res){
if(res.error)
throw res.error;
console.log(res);
});
//Updating - returns the number of rows modified - can be async too
var rows_modified = sqlite.update("COMPANYS",{NAME:"TESTING UPDATE"},{ID:1});
//Create your function
function test(a,b){
return a+b;
}
//Add your function to connection
sqlite.create_function(test);
// Use your function in the SQL
console.log(sqlite.run("SELECT ID, test(NAME, ' Inc') as NAME FROM COMPANYS"));
// Closing connection
sqlite.close();