Convert Sqlite3 tables to JSON

Command line Interface

Usage : sqlite-json [options] <database> [sql] Export a SQLite table to JSON Options : -h, --help output usage information - V , --version output the version number -k, --key <key> Key output to column -t, --table <table> table to query -c, --columns < list > Comma -delimited list of columns to output ( Default : all) -w, --where <clause> WHERE clause to add to table query -o, --output <file> Save result to file

One can either pass SQL directly to SQLite or use the table , columns and/or where options to contrust a query.

By default, sqlite-json returns lists of JSON objects. Use the key option to return an object with rows keyed to a value from your table.

By default, the cli outputs to stdout. Use the --output option to specify a destination file.

Examples

sqlite-json data.db --key ID "SELECT ID, name FROM myTable" sqlite-json data.db --table myTable --key ID -o output.json sqlite-json data.db -t myTable | other_program > output.json

Note that currently only a single query is supported. Attaching databases or doing multiple queries will produce an error.

API

Create an instance of sqlite-json.

Example:

const sqliteJson = require ( 'sqlite-json' ); const exporter = sqliteJson( 'example.db' );

database

The path to an SQLite database or a sqlite3 client instance.

Type: sqlite3.Database or string

Example:

const sqliteJson = require ( 'sqlite-json' ); const sqlite3 = require ( 'sqlite3' ); var db = new sqlite3.Database( './mydb.sqlite3' ); exporter = sqliteJson(db);

Export JSON from a specified table, and use it in the given callback.

Example:

exporter.json( 'select * FROM myTable' , function ( err, json ) { });

An optional list of columns to output.

Type: Array

Example:

exporter.json({ table : 'myTable' columns: [ 'foo' ]}, function ( err, json ) { });

An optional column name.

By default, the result is an JSON array of objects. If key is given, a JSON object is returned, each row keyed to the given column value.

Type: string

Example:

exporter.json( 'myTable' , { key : 'foo' }, function ( err, json ) { });

A table to address with the columns , and where options.

Type: string

A where clause to add to the query.

Type: string

Example:

exporter.json({ table : 'myTable' , where : 'foo > 1' }, function ( err, json ) { });

List all tables in the current database.

Example:

exporter.tables( function ( err, tables ) { });

Save the contents of a table to the specified output file.

Example: