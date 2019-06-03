Convert Sqlite3 tables to JSON
Usage: sqlite-json [options] <database> [sql]
Export a SQLite table to JSON
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-k, --key <key> Key output to column
-t, --table <table> table to query
-c, --columns <list> Comma-delimited list of columns to output (Default: all)
-w, --where <clause> WHERE clause to add to table query
-o, --output <file> Save result to file
One can either pass SQL directly to SQLite or use the
table,
columns and/or
where options to contrust a query.
By default, sqlite-json returns lists of JSON objects. Use the
key option to return an object with rows keyed to a value from your table.
By default, the cli outputs to stdout. Use the
--output option to specify a destination file.
sqlite-json data.db --key ID "SELECT ID, name FROM myTable"
sqlite-json data.db --table myTable --key ID -o output.json
sqlite-json data.db -t myTable | other_program > output.json
Note that currently only a single query is supported. Attaching databases or doing multiple queries will produce an error.
Create an instance of sqlite-json.
Example:
const sqliteJson = require('sqlite-json');
const exporter = sqliteJson('example.db');
The path to an SQLite database or a sqlite3 client instance.
Type:
sqlite3.Database or string
Example:
const sqliteJson = require('sqlite-json');
const sqlite3 = require('sqlite3');
var db = new sqlite3.Database('./mydb.sqlite3');
exporter = sqliteJson(db);
Export JSON from a specified table, and use it in the given callback.
Example:
exporter.json('select * FROM myTable', function (err, json) {
// handle error or do something with the JSON
// "[{"foo": 1}, {"foo": 2}, {"foo": 3}]"
});
An optional list of columns to output.
Type: Array
Example:
exporter.json({table: 'myTable' columns: ['foo']}, function (err, json) {
// "[{"foo": 1}, {"foo": 2}, {"foo": 3}]"
});
An optional column name.
By default, the result is an JSON array of objects. If
key is given, a JSON object is returned, each row keyed to the given column value.
Type: string
Example:
exporter.json('myTable', {key: 'foo'}, function (err, json) {
// "{"1": {"foo": 1}, "2": {"foo": 2}, "3": {"foo": 3}}"
});
A table to address with the
columns, and
where options.
Type: string
A where clause to add to the query.
Type: string
Example:
exporter.json({table: 'myTable', where: 'foo > 1'}, function (err, json) {
// "[{"foo": 2}, {"foo": 3}]"
});
List all tables in the current database.
Example:
exporter.tables(function (err, tables) {
// tables === ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
});
Save the contents of a table to the specified output file.
Example:
exporter.save('table_name', 'data/table_name.json', function (err, data) {
// Optionally do something else with the JSON.
});