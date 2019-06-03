openbase logo
sqlite-json

by Neil Freeman
1.1.0 (see all)

Node module for converting Sqlite3 tables to JSON

Readme

sqlite-json

Convert Sqlite3 tables to JSON

Command line Interface

  Usage: sqlite-json [options] <database> [sql]

  Export a SQLite table to JSON

  Options:

    -h, --help            output usage information
    -V, --version         output the version number
    -k, --key <key>       Key output to column
    -t, --table <table>   table to query
    -c, --columns <list>  Comma-delimited list of columns to output (Default: all)
    -w, --where <clause>  WHERE clause to add to table query
    -o, --output <file>   Save result to file

One can either pass SQL directly to SQLite or use the table, columns and/or where options to contrust a query.

By default, sqlite-json returns lists of JSON objects. Use the key option to return an object with rows keyed to a value from your table.

By default, the cli outputs to stdout. Use the --output option to specify a destination file.

Examples

 sqlite-json data.db --key ID "SELECT ID, name FROM myTable"
 sqlite-json data.db --table myTable --key ID -o output.json
 sqlite-json data.db -t myTable | other_program > output.json

Note that currently only a single query is supported. Attaching databases or doing multiple queries will produce an error.

API

constructor(database)

Create an instance of sqlite-json.

Example:

const sqliteJson = require('sqlite-json');
const exporter = sqliteJson('example.db');

database

The path to an SQLite database or a sqlite3 client instance.

Type: sqlite3.Database or string

Example:

const sqliteJson = require('sqlite-json');
const sqlite3 = require('sqlite3');
var db = new sqlite3.Database('./mydb.sqlite3');
exporter = sqliteJson(db);

json(sql, options, callback)

Export JSON from a specified table, and use it in the given callback.

Example:

exporter.json('select * FROM myTable', function (err, json) {
  // handle error or do something with the JSON
  // "[{"foo": 1}, {"foo": 2}, {"foo": 3}]"
});

options.columns

An optional list of columns to output.

Type: Array

Example:

exporter.json({table: 'myTable' columns: ['foo']}, function (err, json) {
  // "[{"foo": 1}, {"foo": 2}, {"foo": 3}]"
});

options.key

An optional column name.

By default, the result is an JSON array of objects. If key is given, a JSON object is returned, each row keyed to the given column value.

Type: string

Example:

exporter.json('myTable', {key: 'foo'}, function (err, json) {
  // "{"1": {"foo": 1}, "2": {"foo": 2}, "3": {"foo": 3}}"
});

options.table

A table to address with the columns, and where options.

Type: string

options.where

A where clause to add to the query.

Type: string

Example:

exporter.json({table: 'myTable', where: 'foo > 1'}, function (err, json) {
  // "[{"foo": 2}, {"foo": 3}]"
});

tables(cb)

List all tables in the current database.

Example:

exporter.tables(function (err, tables) {
  // tables === ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
});

save(table, filename, cb)

Save the contents of a table to the specified output file.

Example:

exporter.save('table_name', 'data/table_name.json', function (err, data) {
    // Optionally do something else with the JSON.
});

