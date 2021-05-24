SQLite Client for Node.js Apps

A wrapper library written in Typescript with ZERO dependencies that adds ES6 promises and SQL-based migrations API to sqlite3 (docs).

note v4 of sqlite has breaking changes compared to v3! Please see CHANGELOG.md for more details.

Installation

Install sqlite3

Most people who use this library will use sqlite3 as the database driver.

Any library that conforms to the sqlite3 (API) should also work.

$ npm install sqlite3 --save

Install sqlite

$ npm install sqlite --save $ npm install sqlite@3 --save

Usage

This module has the same API as the original sqlite3 library (docs), except that all its API methods return ES6 Promises and do not accept callback arguments (with the exception of each() ).

Opening the database

Without caching

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3' import { open } from 'sqlite' ( async () => { const db = await open({ filename: '/tmp/database.db' , driver: sqlite3.Database }) })()

or

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3' import { open } from 'sqlite' open({ filename: '/tmp/database.db' , driver: sqlite3.Database }).then( ( db ) => { })

or

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3' import { open } from 'sqlite' export async function openDb ( ) { return open({ filename: '/tmp/database.db' , driver: sqlite3.Database }) }

With caching

If you want to enable the database object cache

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3' import { open } from 'sqlite' ( async () => { const db = await open({ filename: '/tmp/database.db' , driver: sqlite3.cached.Database }) })()

Enable verbose / debug mode

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3' sqlite3.verbose()

Tracing SQL errors

For more info, see this doc.

db.on( 'trace' , ( data ) => { })

With a custom driver

You can use an alternative library to sqlite3 as long as it conforms to the sqlite3 API.

For example, using sqlite3-offline :

import sqlite3Offline from 'sqlite3-offline' import { open } from 'sqlite' ( async () => { const db = await open({ filename: '/tmp/database.db' , driver: sqlite3Offline.Database }) })()

Opening multiple databases

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3' import { open } from 'sqlite' ( async () => { const [db1, db2] = await Promise .all([ open({ filename: '/tmp/database.db' , driver: sqlite3.Database }), open({ filename: '/tmp/database2.db' , driver: sqlite3.Database }), ]) await db1.migrate({ migrationsPath: '...' }) await db2.migrate({ migrationsPath: '...' }) })()

open config params

const db = await open({ filename: string mode?: number driver: any })

Examples

See the src/**/__tests__ directory for more example usages

directory for more example usages See the docs/ directory for full documentation.

directory for full documentation. Also visit the sqlite3 library API docs

Creating a table and inserting data

await db.exec( 'CREATE TABLE tbl (col TEXT)' ) await db.exec( 'INSERT INTO tbl VALUES ("test")' )

Getting a single row

const result = await db.get( 'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE col = ?' , 'test' )

const result = await db.get( 'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE col = ?' , [ 'test' ])

const result = await db.get( 'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE col = :test' , { ':test' : 'test' })

Getting many rows

const result = await db.all( 'SELECT col FROM tbl' )

Inserting rows

const result = await db.run( 'INSERT INTO tbl (col) VALUES (?)' , 'foo' )

const result = await db.run( 'INSERT INTO tbl(col) VALUES (:col)' , { ':col' : 'something' })

Updating rows

const result = await db.run( 'UPDATE tbl SET col = ? WHERE col = ?' , 'foo' , 'test' )

Prepared statement

const stmt = await db.prepare( 'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE 1 = ? AND 5 = ?5' ) await stmt.bind({ 1 : 1 , 5 : 5 }) let result = await stmt.get()

const stmt = await db.prepare( 'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE 13 = @thirteen ORDER BY col DESC' ) const result = await stmt.all({ '@thirteen' : 13 })

each() is a bit different compared to the other operations.

The function signature looks like this:

async each (sql, [...params], callback)

callback(err, row) is triggered when the database has a row to return

is triggered when the database has a row to return The promise resolves when all rows have returned with the number of rows returned.

const rowsCount = await db.each( 'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE ROWID = ?' , [ 2 ], ( err, row ) => { if (err) { throw err } } )

Get the driver instance

Useful if you need to call methods that are not supported yet.

const rawDb = db.getDatabaseInstance() const rawStatement = stmt.getStatementInstance()

Closing the database

await db.close()

ES6 tagged template strings

This module is compatible with sql-template-strings.

import SQL from 'sql-template-strings' const book = 'harry potter' ; const author = 'J. K. Rowling' ; const data = await db.all(SQL `SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author} ` );

Migrations

This module comes with a lightweight migrations API that works with SQL-based migration files

With default configuration, you can create a migrations/ directory in your project with SQL files, and call the migrate() method to run the SQL in the directory against the database.

See this project's migrations/ folder for examples.

await db.migrate({ force?: boolean table?: string migrationsPath?: string })

Typescript tricks

Import interfaces from sqlite

import { ISqlite, IMigrate } from 'sqlite'

See the definitions for more details.

Specify typings for a specific database driver

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3' await open<sqlite3.Database, sqlite3.Statement>({ filename: ':memory' })

Use generics to get better typings on your rows

Most methods allow for the use of generics to specify the data type of your returned data. This allows your IDE to perform better autocomplete and the typescript compiler to perform better static type analysis.

Get example

interface Row { col: string } const result = await db.get<Row>( 'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE col = ?' , 'test' )

All example

interface Row { col: string } const result = await db.all<Row[]>( 'SELECT col FROM tbl' ) result.each( ( row ) => { })

API Documentation

See the docs directory for full documentation.

Beekeeper Studio: Open Source SQL Editor and Database Manager

DB Browser for SQLite: Desktop-based browser.

datasette: Datasette is a tool for exploring and publishing data. Starts up a server that provides a web interface to your SQLite data.

SQLite Studio: A free, open source, multi-platform SQLite database manager written in C++, with use of Qt framework.

HeidiSQL: Full-featured database editor.

DBeaver: Full-featured multi-platform database tool and designer.

Alternative SQLite libraries

This library and the library it primarily supports, sqlite3 , may not be the best library that fits your use-case. You might want to try these other SQLite libraries:

better-sqlite3: Totes itself as the fastest and simplest library for SQLite3 in Node.js.

sql.js: SQLite compiled to Webassembly.

sqlite3-offline: Offers pre-compiled sqlite3 binaries if your machine cannot compile it. Should be mostly compatible with this library.

If you know of any others, feel free to open a PR to add them to the list.

References

Support

Join #node-sqlite chat room on Gitter to stay up to date regarding the project

Join #sqlite IRC chat room on Freenode about general discussion about SQLite

