Readme

SQLite Client for Node.js Apps

NPM version CircleCI built with typescript JavaScript Style Guide

A wrapper library written in Typescript with ZERO dependencies that adds ES6 promises and SQL-based migrations API to sqlite3 (docs).

note v4 of sqlite has breaking changes compared to v3! Please see CHANGELOG.md for more details.

Installation

Install sqlite3

Most people who use this library will use sqlite3 as the database driver.

Any library that conforms to the sqlite3 (API) should also work.

$ npm install sqlite3 --save

Install sqlite

# v4 of sqlite is targeted for nodejs 10 and on.
$ npm install sqlite --save

# If you need a legacy version for an older version of nodejs
# install v3 instead, and look at the v3 branch readme for usage details
$ npm install sqlite@3 --save

Usage

This module has the same API as the original sqlite3 library (docs), except that all its API methods return ES6 Promises and do not accept callback arguments (with the exception of each()).

Opening the database

Without caching

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3'
import { open } from 'sqlite'

// this is a top-level await 
(async () => {
    // open the database
    const db = await open({
      filename: '/tmp/database.db',
      driver: sqlite3.Database
    })
})()

or

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3'
import { open } from 'sqlite'

open({
  filename: '/tmp/database.db',
  driver: sqlite3.Database
}).then((db) => {
  // do your thing
})

or

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3'
import { open } from 'sqlite'

// you would have to import / invoke this in another file
export async function openDb () {
  return open({
    filename: '/tmp/database.db',
    driver: sqlite3.Database
  })
}

With caching

If you want to enable the database object cache

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3'
import { open } from 'sqlite'

(async () => {
    const db = await open({
      filename: '/tmp/database.db',
      driver: sqlite3.cached.Database
    })
})()

Enable verbose / debug mode

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3'

sqlite3.verbose()

Tracing SQL errors

For more info, see this doc.

db.on('trace', (data) => {
  
})

With a custom driver

You can use an alternative library to sqlite3 as long as it conforms to the sqlite3 API.

For example, using sqlite3-offline:

import sqlite3Offline from 'sqlite3-offline'
import { open } from 'sqlite'

(async () => {
    const db = await open({
      filename: '/tmp/database.db',
      driver: sqlite3Offline.Database
    })
})()

Opening multiple databases

import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3'
import { open } from 'sqlite'

(async () => {
  const [db1, db2] = await Promise.all([
    open({
      filename: '/tmp/database.db',
      driver: sqlite3.Database
    }),
    open({
      filename: '/tmp/database2.db',
      driver: sqlite3.Database
    }),
  ])

  await db1.migrate({
    migrationsPath: '...'
  })

  await db2.migrate({
    migrationsPath: '...'
  })
})()

open config params


// db is an instance of `sqlite#Database`
// which is a wrapper around `sqlite3#Database`
const db = await open({
  /**
   * Valid values are filenames, ":memory:" for an anonymous in-memory
   * database and an empty string for an anonymous disk-based database.
   * Anonymous databases are not persisted and when closing the database
   * handle, their contents are lost.
   */
  filename: string

  /**
   * One or more of sqlite3.OPEN_READONLY, sqlite3.OPEN_READWRITE and
   * sqlite3.OPEN_CREATE. The default value is OPEN_READWRITE | OPEN_CREATE.
   */
  mode?: number

  /**
   * The database driver. Most will install `sqlite3` and use the `Database` class from it.
   * As long as the library you are using conforms to the `sqlite3` API, you can use it as
   * the driver.
   *
   * @example
   *
   * ```
   * import sqlite from 'sqlite3'
   *
   * const driver = sqlite.Database
   * ```
   */
  driver: any
})

Examples

  • See the src/**/__tests__ directory for more example usages
  • See the docs/ directory for full documentation.
  • Also visit the sqlite3 library API docs

Creating a table and inserting data

await db.exec('CREATE TABLE tbl (col TEXT)')
await db.exec('INSERT INTO tbl VALUES ("test")')

Getting a single row

const result = await db.get('SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE col = ?', 'test')

// { col: 'test' }

const result = await db.get('SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE col = ?', ['test'])

// { col: 'test' }

const result = await db.get('SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE col = :test', {
  ':test': 'test'
})

// { col: 'test' }

Getting many rows

const result = await db.all('SELECT col FROM tbl')

// [{ col: 'test' }]

Inserting rows

const result = await db.run(
  'INSERT INTO tbl (col) VALUES (?)',
  'foo'
)

/*
{
  // row ID of the inserted row
  lastID: 1,
  // instance of `sqlite#Statement`
  // which is a wrapper around `sqlite3#Statement`
  stmt: <Statement>
}
*/

const result = await db.run('INSERT INTO tbl(col) VALUES (:col)', {
  ':col': 'something'
})

Updating rows

const result = await db.run(
  'UPDATE tbl SET col = ? WHERE col = ?',
  'foo',
  'test'
)

/*
{
  // number of rows changed
  changes: 1,
  // instance of `sqlite#Statement`
  // which is a wrapper around `sqlite3#Statement`
  stmt: <Statement>
}
*/

Prepared statement

// stmt is an instance of `sqlite#Statement`
// which is a wrapper around `sqlite3#Statement`
const stmt = await db.prepare('SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE 1 = ? AND 5 = ?5')
await stmt.bind({ 1: 1, 5: 5 })
let result = await stmt.get()
// { col: 'some text' }

const stmt = await db.prepare(
  'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE 13 = @thirteen ORDER BY col DESC'
)

const result = await stmt.all({ '@thirteen': 13 })

each()

each() is a bit different compared to the other operations.

The function signature looks like this:

async each (sql, [...params], callback)

  • callback(err, row) is triggered when the database has a row to return
  • The promise resolves when all rows have returned with the number of rows returned.
const rowsCount = await db.each(
  'SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE ROWID = ?',
  [2],
  (err, row) => {
    if (err) {
      throw err
    }

    // row = { col: 'other thing' }
  }
)

// rowsCount = 1

Get the driver instance

Useful if you need to call methods that are not supported yet.

const rawDb = db.getDatabaseInstance()
const rawStatement = stmt.getStatementInstance()

Closing the database

await db.close()

ES6 tagged template strings

This module is compatible with sql-template-strings.

import SQL from 'sql-template-strings'

const book = 'harry potter';
const author = 'J. K. Rowling';

const data = await db.all(SQL`SELECT author FROM books WHERE name = ${book} AND author = ${author}`);

Migrations

This module comes with a lightweight migrations API that works with SQL-based migration files

With default configuration, you can create a migrations/ directory in your project with SQL files, and call the migrate() method to run the SQL in the directory against the database.

See this project's migrations/ folder for examples.

await db.migrate({    
    /**
    * If true, will force the migration API to rollback and re-apply the latest migration over
    * again each time when Node.js app launches.
    */
    force?: boolean
    /**
    * Migrations table name. Default is 'migrations'
    */
    table?: string
    /**
    * Path to the migrations folder. Default is `path.join(process.cwd(), 'migrations')`
    */
    migrationsPath?: string
})

Typescript tricks

Import interfaces from sqlite

import { ISqlite, IMigrate } from 'sqlite'

See the definitions for more details.

Specify typings for a specific database driver

// Assuming you have @types/sqlite3 installed
import sqlite3 from 'sqlite3'

// sqlite3.Database, sqlite3.Statement is the default if no explicit generic is specified
await open<sqlite3.Database, sqlite3.Statement>({
  filename: ':memory'
})

Use generics to get better typings on your rows

Most methods allow for the use of generics to specify the data type of your returned data. This allows your IDE to perform better autocomplete and the typescript compiler to perform better static type analysis.

Get example


interface Row {
  col: string
}

// result will be of type Row, allowing Typescript supported IDEs to autocomplete on the properties!
const result = await db.get<Row>('SELECT col FROM tbl WHERE col = ?', 'test')

All example

interface Row {
  col: string
}

// Result is an array of rows, you can now have array-autocompletion data
const result = await db.all<Row[]>('SELECT col FROM tbl')

result.each((row) => {
  // row should have type information now!
})

API Documentation

See the docs directory for full documentation.

Management Tools

  • Beekeeper Studio: Open Source SQL Editor and Database Manager
  • DB Browser for SQLite: Desktop-based browser.
  • datasette: Datasette is a tool for exploring and publishing data. Starts up a server that provides a web interface to your SQLite data.
  • SQLite Studio: A free, open source, multi-platform SQLite database manager written in C++, with use of Qt framework.
  • HeidiSQL: Full-featured database editor.
  • DBeaver: Full-featured multi-platform database tool and designer.

Alternative SQLite libraries

This library and the library it primarily supports, sqlite3, may not be the best library that fits your use-case. You might want to try these other SQLite libraries:

  • better-sqlite3: Totes itself as the fastest and simplest library for SQLite3 in Node.js.
  • sql.js: SQLite compiled to Webassembly.
  • sqlite3-offline: Offers pre-compiled sqlite3 binaries if your machine cannot compile it. Should be mostly compatible with this library.

If you know of any others, feel free to open a PR to add them to the list.

References

Support

  • Join #node-sqlite chat room on Gitter to stay up to date regarding the project
  • Join #sqlite IRC chat room on Freenode about general discussion about SQLite

License

The MIT License © 2020-present Kriasoft / Theo Gravity. All rights reserved.

Made with ♥ by Konstantin Tarkus (@koistya), Theo Gravity and contributors

100
shubham jangid34 Ratings30 Reviews
A passionate individual 🚀 who always thrive to work on end to end products which develop sustainable and scalable social and technical systems to create impact
1 month ago

SQLite is an open-source, C language library. It is a fast full-featured ACID-compliant database engine.it is created with the idea of zero configured means it does not require any administrator to configure the program and you don't need to configure it in your system for usage.

2
Amarjeetkhasyap
dhruv-karan
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
21 days ago

SQLite is a transactional, relational database engine. It is c language-based library used for node.js projects. It has all 4 ACID properties. It is lightweight, easy to use, well documented, library.it requires less support from other resources, actually, we don't need to install it before using it. that is zero configure library, and that's the best part about using it.

0

