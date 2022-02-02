SQLLanguageServer

SQL Language Server

Autocompletion and notify warnings and errors and some other editor support (sql-language-server)

Lint (sqlint)

VSC extension

SQL parser

Supported DB

MySQL

PostgreSQL

SQLite3

Installation & How to setup

Visual Studio Code

Install vsc extension.

Other Editors

npm i -g sql - language - server

Neovim

Add the following to the init.vim file (.vimrc)

let g:LanguageClient_serverCommands = { \ 'sql' : [ 'sql-language-server' , 'up' , '--method' , 'stdio' ], \ }

Run the following command, reference the nvim-lsp documentation for more information.

:LspInstall sqlls

https://github.com/joe-re/sql-language-server/blob/master/example/monaco_editor

It's also used to develop sql-language-server. You can follow development section to check Mocaco Editor working.

Usage

CLI

$ sql - language - server up [ options ] run sql - language - server

Options

--version Show version number [ boolean ] --help Show help [ boolean ] --method, -m What use to communicate with sql language server [ string ] [choices: "stdio" , "node-ipc" ] [ default : "node-ipc" ] --debug, -d Enable debug logging [ boolean ] [ default : false ]

Example

$ sql - language - server up

Configuration

There are two ways to use configuration files.

Set personal configuration file(~/.config/sql-language-server/.sqllsrc.json)

Set project configuration file on your project root(\${YOUR_PROJECT/.sqllsrc.json})

Use workspace/configuration according to LSP specification

Example for personal configuration file

Examples

{ "connections" : [ { "name" : "sql-language-server" , "adapter" : "mysql" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 3307 , "user" : "username" , "password" : "password" , "database" : "mysql-development" , "projectPaths" : [ "/Users/joe-re/src/sql-language-server" ], "ssh" : { "user" : "ubuntu" , "remoteHost" : "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com" , "dbHost" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 3306 , "identityFile" : "~/.ssh/id_rsa" , "passphrase" : "123456" } }, { "name" : "postgres-project" , "adapter" : "postgres" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 5432 , "user" : "postgres" , "password" : "pg_pass" , "database" : "pg_test" , "projectPaths" : [ "/Users/joe-re/src/postgres_project" ] }, { "name" : "sqlite3-project" , "adapter" : "sqlite3" , "filename" : "/Users/joe-re/src/sql-language-server/packages/server/test.sqlite3" , "projectPaths" : [ "/Users/joe-re/src/sqlite2_project" ] } ] }

Please restart sql-language-server process after create .sqllsrc.json.

Parameters of connections

Key Description value required default name Connection name(free-form text) true adapter Database type "mysql" or "postgres" or "sqlite3" true host Database host string false port Database port string false mysql:3306, postgres:5432 user Database user string false mysql:"root", postgres:"postgres" password Database password string false database Database name string false filename Database filename(only for sqlite3) string false projectPaths Project path that you want to apply(if you don't set it configuration will not apply automatically when lsp's started up) string[] false [] ssh Settings for port fowarding *see below SSH section false

SSH

Key Description value required default remoteHost The host address you want to connect to string true remotePort Port number of the server for ssh number false 22 user User name on the server string false dbHost Database host on the server string false 127.0.0.1 dbPort Databse port on the server number false mysql:3306, postgres:5432 identitiFile Identity file for ssh string false ~/.ssh/config/id_rsa passphrase Passphrase to allow to use identity file string false

Personal confuguration file

Personal configuration file is located on ~/.config/sql-language-server/.sqllsrc.json . sql-language-server will try to read when it's started.

Project confuguration file

Project configuration file is located on ${YOUR_PROJECT_ROOT}/.sqllsrc.json .

All setting items are similarly to personal configuration file, with some exceptions:

Specify under connection property element directly(you don't need to set array)

property element directly(you don't need to set array) You don't need to set project path.(if you set it it will be ignored)

It's merged to personal configuration if you have it.

Example:

{ "name" : "postgres-project" , "adapter" : "postgres" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 5432 , "user" : "postgres" , "database" : "pg_test" }

And also if you have set personal configuration and both of them's names are matched, it's merged automatically.

Personal configuration example:

{ "connections" : [{ "name" : "postgres-project" , "password" : "password" , "ssh" : { "user" : "ubuntu" , "remoteHost" : "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com" , "dbHost" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 5432 , "identityFile" : "~/.ssh/id_rsa" , "passphrase" : "123456" } }] }

It will merge them as following:

{ "name" : "postgres-project" , "adapter" : "postgres" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 5432 , "user" : "postgres" , "database" : "pg_test" , "password" : "password" , "ssh" : { "user" : "ubuntu" , "remoteHost" : "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com" , "dbHost" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 5432 , "identityFile" : "~/.ssh/id_rsa" , "passphrase" : "123456" } }

Parameters of workspace configuration

connections: It's the same as connections params of personal config file

params of personal config file lint: It's the same as configuration of sqlint.

Example of workspace configuration

~/.config/nvim/coc-settings.json

{ "languageserver" : { "sql" : { "command" : "sql-language-server" , "args" : [ "up" , "--method" , "stdio" ], "filetypes" : [ "sql" ], "settings" : { "sqlLanguageServer" : { "connections" : [ { "name" : "mysql_project" , "adapter" : "mysql" , "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 3306 , "user" : "sqlls" , "password" : "sqlls" , "database" : "mysql_db" , "projectPaths" : [ "/Users/joe_re/src/MysqlProject" ], "ssh" : { "user" : "ubuntu" , "remoteHost" : "xxx-xx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com" , "dbHost" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 3306 } } ], "lint" : { "rules" : { "align-column-to-the-first" : "error" , "column-new-line" : "error" , "linebreak-after-clause-keyword" : "off" , "reserved-word-case" : [ "error" , "upper" ], "space-surrounding-operators" : "error" , "where-clause-new-line" : "error" , "align-where-clause-to-the-first" : "error" } } } } } } }

vscode workspace setting

"settings" : { "sqlLanguageServer.connections" : [ { "name" : "mysql_project" , "adapter" : "mysql" , "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 3306 , "user" : "sqlls" , "password" : "sqlls" , "database" : "mysql_db" , "projectPaths" : [ "/Users/joe_re/src/MysqlProject" ], "ssh" : { "user" : "ubuntu" , "remoteHost" : "xxx-xx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com" , "dbHost" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 3306 } } ], "sqlLanguageServer.lint" : { "rules" : { "align-column-to-the-first" : "off" , "column-new-line" : "error" , "linebreak-after-clause-keyword" : "error" , "reserved-word-case" : [ "error" , "upper" ], "space-surrounding-operators" : "error" , "where-clause-new-line" : "error" , "align-where-clause-to-the-first" : "error" , } } }

Inject envitonment variables

${env:VARIABLE_NAME} syntax allows you to replace configuration value with enviroment variable. This is useful when you don't want to write actual value on the configuration file.

example

{ "adapter" : "mysql" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 3307 , "user" : "username" , "password" : "${env:DB_PASSWORD}" , "database" : "mysql-development" , "ssh" : { "user" : "ubuntu" , "remoteHost" : "ec2-xxx-xxx-xxx-xxx.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com" , "dbHost" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 3306 , "identityFile" : "~/.ssh/id_rsa" , "passphrase" : "${env:SSH_PASSPHRASE}" } }

Switch database connection

If you have multiple connection information on personal config file, you can swtich database connection.

VSC extension provides Switch database connection command.

Raw RPC param:

method : workspace/executeCommand command : switchDataBaseConnection arguments : string(project name)

SQLite3 Notes

If you get error when you use sqlite3 connection, you may need to rebuild sqlite3 on your environment.

VSC extension provides the command to rebuild it.(Name: Rebuild SQLite3 Client )

If you're using sql-language-server directly, after go to the directry of it and call npm rebuild sqlite to rebuild it.

Lint

You can use lint rules that are provided sqlint. Please refer this to know how to use and how to configure to make them be matched your case.

Also you can use it to fix your problem if it's possible.

Raw RPC param:

method : workspace/executeCommand command : fixAllFixableProblems arguments : string(document uri)

Contributing on sql-language-server

Bug Repots and Feature Requests

GitHub Issues are opening for asking question, reporting problems, and suggests improvement.

You can start a disccustion about new rule for SQLint there also.

Development

Code contributions are always appreciated. Feel free to fork the repo and submit pull requests.

Development environment

You can start to develop sql-language-server on docker compose. Start development process on your docker by the bellow:

$ docker compose up

Open http://localhost:3000 on your browser.

Migrate database

Login into development docker container

$ docker compose exec assets bash

Migrate database