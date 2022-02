A simple and lightweight SQL client with cross database and platform support.

Current supported databases

PostgreSQL

MySQL

Do you want to support another SQL database? Please send a pull request to sqlectron-core.

Install

npm install -g sqlectron-term

GUI

SQLECTRON has also a GUI interface called sqlectron-gui.

Configuration

See the available configuration here.

Development

Running the application:

npm install npm run dev

Routes

/server/list

/server/add

/server/:id/edit

/server/:id/remove

/server/:id/database/:database

/server/:id/database/:database/databases

Features

manage servers

list databases

list tables

execute query

TODO