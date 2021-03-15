NOTE: The files of this repository have been merged directly into sqlectron-gui. As such, this repository is archived and no longer used or maintained.

The common code used by all sqlectron clients.

Requires node 6 or higher.

How to pronounce

It is pronounced "sequelectron" - https://translate.google.com/?source=osdd#en/en/sequelectron

Current supported databases

Do you want to support another SQL database? Please follow these steps.

Installation

Install via npm:

$ npm install sqlectron-core --save

Configuration

SQLECTRON keeps a configuration file in the directory

MacOS: ~/Library/Preferences/Sqlectron

Linux ( $XDG_CONFIG_HOME or ~/.config ) + /Sqlectron

( or ) + Windows ( $LOCALAPPDATA or %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local ) + \Sqlectron\Config

You can overwrite the directory used by setting the SQLECTRON_CONFIG environment variable to the desired directory.

For older versions it was stored as .sqlectron.json at the user's home directory ( ~/ osx and linux; %userprofile% windows ).

Although you can change this file manually, most of time you should not worry about it because SQLECTRON will manage the configuration for you.

Example

{ "resultItemsPerPage" : 50 , "limitQueryDefaultSelectTop" : 100 , "servers" : [ { "id" : "c48890d8-5d87-4085-8b22-94981f8d522c" , "name" : "pg-vm-ssh" , "client" : "postgresql" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 5432 , "user" : "user" , "password" : "password" , "database" : "company" , "ssh" : { "host" : "10.10.10.10" , "port" : 22 , "privateKey" : "~/.vagrant.d/insecure_private_key" , "user" : "core" } }, { "id" : "0f6536a1-c232-4515-942a-c0fb56d362b2" , "name" : "vm-ssh" , "client" : "mysql" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 3306 , "user" : "root" , "password" : "password" , "database" : "authentication" } ] }

Fields

resultItemsPerPage

The limit of items per page (default on sqlectron-gui: 100) The paging is not done in SQL query. Instead its is done during the results rendering.

limitQueryDefaultSelectTop

The limit used in the default query (default: 1000)

servers

Array with all servers connection.

id : in case including a new server manually there is no need setting an id field because SQLECTRON will do it for you

: in case including a new server manually there is no need setting an id field because SQLECTRON will do it for you name

client : postgresql , mysql or sqlserver

: , or host

port

user

password

database

ssh host user port privateKey privateKeyWithPassphrase



Contributing

Please check out it here.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 The SQLECTRON Team. This software is licensed under the MIT License.