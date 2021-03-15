openbase logo
sqlectron-core

by sqlectron
9.0.4

sqlectron-core

Readme

NOTE: The files of this repository have been merged directly into sqlectron-gui. As such, this repository is archived and no longer used or maintained.

sqlectron-core

Build Status npm

The common code used by all sqlectron clients.

Requires node 6 or higher.

How to pronounce

It is pronounced "sequelectron" - https://translate.google.com/?source=osdd#en/en/sequelectron

Current supported databases

Do you want to support another SQL database? Please follow these steps.

Installation

Install via npm:

$ npm install sqlectron-core --save

Configuration

SQLECTRON keeps a configuration file in the directory

  • MacOS: ~/Library/Preferences/Sqlectron
  • Linux ($XDG_CONFIG_HOME or ~/.config) + /Sqlectron
  • Windows ($LOCALAPPDATA or %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local) + \Sqlectron\Config

You can overwrite the directory used by setting the SQLECTRON_CONFIG environment variable to the desired directory.

For older versions it was stored as .sqlectron.json at the user's home directory (~/ osx and linux; %userprofile% windows ).

Although you can change this file manually, most of time you should not worry about it because SQLECTRON will manage the configuration for you.

Example

{
  "resultItemsPerPage": 50,
  "limitQueryDefaultSelectTop": 100,
  "servers": [
    {
      "id": "c48890d8-5d87-4085-8b22-94981f8d522c",
      "name": "pg-vm-ssh",
      "client": "postgresql",
      "host": "localhost",
      "port": 5432,
      "user": "user",
      "password": "password",
      "database": "company",
      "ssh": {
        "host": "10.10.10.10",
        "port": 22,
        "privateKey": "~/.vagrant.d/insecure_private_key",
        "user": "core"
      }
    },
    {
      "id": "0f6536a1-c232-4515-942a-c0fb56d362b2",
      "name": "vm-ssh",
      "client": "mysql",
      "host": "localhost",
      "port": 3306,
      "user": "root",
      "password": "password",
      "database": "authentication"
    }
  ]
}

Fields

resultItemsPerPage

The limit of items per page (default on sqlectron-gui: 100) The paging is not done in SQL query. Instead its is done during the results rendering.

limitQueryDefaultSelectTop

The limit used in the default query (default: 1000)

servers

Array with all servers connection.

  • id: in case including a new server manually there is no need setting an id field because SQLECTRON will do it for you
  • name
  • client: postgresql, mysql or sqlserver
  • host
  • port
  • user
  • password
  • database
  • ssh
    • host
    • user
    • port
    • privateKey
    • privateKeyWithPassphrase

Contributing

Please check out it here.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 The SQLECTRON Team. This software is licensed under the MIT License.

