NOTE: The files of this repository have been merged directly into sqlectron-gui. As such, this repository is archived and no longer used or maintained.
The common code used by all sqlectron clients.
Requires node 6 or higher.
It is pronounced "sequelectron" - https://translate.google.com/?source=osdd#en/en/sequelectron
Install via npm:
$ npm install sqlectron-core --save
SQLECTRON keeps a configuration file in the directory
~/Library/Preferences/Sqlectron
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME or
~/.config) +
/Sqlectron
$LOCALAPPDATA or
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local) +
\Sqlectron\Config
You can overwrite the directory used by setting the
SQLECTRON_CONFIGenvironment variable to the desired directory.
For older versions it was stored as
.sqlectron.jsonat the user's home directory (
~/osx and linux;
%userprofile%windows ).
Although you can change this file manually, most of time you should not worry about it because SQLECTRON will manage the configuration for you.
Example
{
"resultItemsPerPage": 50,
"limitQueryDefaultSelectTop": 100,
"servers": [
{
"id": "c48890d8-5d87-4085-8b22-94981f8d522c",
"name": "pg-vm-ssh",
"client": "postgresql",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 5432,
"user": "user",
"password": "password",
"database": "company",
"ssh": {
"host": "10.10.10.10",
"port": 22,
"privateKey": "~/.vagrant.d/insecure_private_key",
"user": "core"
}
},
{
"id": "0f6536a1-c232-4515-942a-c0fb56d362b2",
"name": "vm-ssh",
"client": "mysql",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 3306,
"user": "root",
"password": "password",
"database": "authentication"
}
]
}
The limit of items per page
(default on sqlectron-gui: 100)
The paging is not done in SQL query. Instead its is done during the results rendering.
The limit used in the default query
(default: 1000)
Array with all servers connection.
id: in case including a new server manually there is no need setting an id field because SQLECTRON will do it for you
name
client:
postgresql,
mysql or
sqlserver
host
port
user
password
database
ssh
host
user
port
privateKey
privateKeyWithPassphrase
Copyright (c) 2015 The SQLECTRON Team. This software is licensed under the MIT License.