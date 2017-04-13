sqlcmd

sqlcmd for Mac and Linux.

Install

npm install -g sqlcmdjs

Usage

sqlcmd -s < server > -u [ < domain > \] < username > -p < password > [-o < port > ] [-d < database > ] [-t < timeout > ] [--no-quoted-identifier] [-m param1=foo -m param2=bar ...] < script >

If no script is specified, sqlcmd reads from the standard input.

Example

Run a script:

sqlcmd -s 127 .0 .0 .1 -u sa -p p @ ssw0rd "select name, database_id from sys.databases"

Run a script from file:

cat script.sql | sqlcmd -s 127.0.0.1 -u sa -p p @ssw0rd

Run a script and supply template parameter values using the Management Studio format:

sqlcmd -s 127 .0 .0 .1 -u sa -p p @ ssw0rd "select name from sys.databases where database_id = <database_id,int,>" -m database_id= 1

Run a script and supply template parameter values using the sqlcmd.exe format:

sqlcmd -s 127 .0 .0 .1 -u sa -p p @ ssw0rd "select name from sys.databases where database_id = $(database_id)" -m database_id= 1

Version History

1.5 Added port option. (Thanks mbergmann) Added an option for setting quoted identifiers to off. (Thanks lanman2000)

1.4 Added support for Windows domains. Added support for sqlcmd.exe style template parameters. (Thanks gunesmes)

1.3 Added support for template parameters.

1.2 Added timeout argument.

1.1 Added support for scripts with GO statements.

1.0 Initial release.



Author

Soheil Rashidi

Copyright and License

Copyright 2015 Soheil Rashidi

Licensed under the The MIT License (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License in the LICENSE file, or at:

http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.