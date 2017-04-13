sqlcmd for Mac and Linux.
npm install -g sqlcmdjs
sqlcmd -s <server> -u [<domain>\]<username> -p <password> [-o <port>] [-d <database>] [-t <timeout>] [--no-quoted-identifier] [-m param1=foo -m param2=bar ...] <script>
If no script is specified, sqlcmd reads from the standard input.
Run a script:
sqlcmd -s 127.0.0.1 -u sa -p p@ssw0rd "select name, database_id from sys.databases"
Run a script from file:
cat script.sql | sqlcmd -s 127.0.0.1 -u sa -p p@ssw0rd
Run a script and supply template parameter values using the Management Studio format:
sqlcmd -s 127.0.0.1 -u sa -p p@ssw0rd "select name from sys.databases where database_id = <database_id,int,>" -m database_id=1
Run a script and supply template parameter values using the sqlcmd.exe format:
sqlcmd -s 127.0.0.1 -u sa -p p@ssw0rd "select name from sys.databases where database_id = $(database_id)" -m database_id=1
