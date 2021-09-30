SQLite compiled to JavaScript

sql.js is a javascript SQL database. It allows you to create a relational database and query it entirely in the browser. You can try it in this online demo. It uses a virtual database file stored in memory, and thus doesn't persist the changes made to the database. However, it allows you to import any existing sqlite file, and to export the created database as a JavaScript typed array.

sql.js uses emscripten to compile SQLite to webassembly (or to javascript code for compatibility with older browsers). It includes contributed math and string extension functions.

sql.js can be used like any traditional JavaScript library. If you are building a native application in JavaScript (using Electron for instance), or are working in node.js, you will likely prefer to use a native binding of SQLite to JavaScript. A native binding will not only be faster because it will run native code, but it will also be able to work on database files directly instead of having to load the entire database in memory, avoiding out of memory errors and further improving performances.

SQLite is public domain, sql.js is MIT licensed.

API documentation

A full API documentation for all the available classes and methods is available. Is is generated from comments inside the source code, and is thus always up to date.

Usage

By default, sql.js uses wasm, and thus needs to load a .wasm file in addition to the javascript library. You can find this file in ./node_modules/sql.js/dist/sql-wasm.wasm after installing sql.js from npm, and instruct your bundler to add it to your static assets or load it from a CDN. Then use the locateFile property of the configuration object passed to initSqlJs to indicate where the file is. If you use an asset builder such as webpack, you can automate this. See this demo of how to integrate sql.js with webpack (and react).

const initSqlJs = require ( 'sql.js' ); const SQL = await initSqlJs({ locateFile : file => `https://sql.js.org/dist/ ${file} ` }); const db = new SQL.Database(); let sqlstr = "CREATE TABLE hello (a int, b char); \ INSERT INTO hello VALUES (0, 'hello'); \ INSERT INTO hello VALUES (1, 'world');" ; db.run(sqlstr); const stmt = db.prepare( "SELECT * FROM hello WHERE a=:aval AND b=:bval" ); const result = stmt.getAsObject({ ':aval' : 1 , ':bval' : 'world' }); console .log(result); stmt.bind([ 0 , 'hello' ]); while (stmt.step()) console .log(stmt.get()); stmt.free(); const res = db.exec( "SELECT * FROM hello" ); function add ( a, b ) { return a+b;} db.create_function( "add_js" , add); db.run( "INSERT INTO hello VALUES (add_js(7, 3), add_js('Hello ', 'world'));" ); const binaryArray = db.export();

Demo

There are a few examples available here. The most full-featured is the Sqlite Interpreter.

Examples

The test files provide up to date example of the use of the api.

Inside the browser

Example HTML file:

< meta charset = "utf8" /> < html > < script src = '/dist/sql-wasm.js' > </ script > < script > config = { locateFile : filename => `/dist/ ${filename} ` } initSqlJs(config).then( function ( SQL ) { const db = new SQL.Database(); db.run( "CREATE TABLE test (col1, col2);" ); db.run( "INSERT INTO test VALUES (?,?), (?,?)" , [ 1 , 111 , 2 , 222 ]); const stmt = db.prepare( "SELECT * FROM test WHERE col1 BETWEEN $start AND $end" ); stmt.getAsObject({ $start : 1 , $end : 1 }); stmt.bind({ $start : 1 , $end : 2 }); while (stmt.step()) { const row = stmt.getAsObject(); console .log( 'Here is a row: ' + JSON .stringify(row)); } }); </ script > < body > Output is in Javascript console </ body > </ html >

Creating a database from a file chosen by the user

SQL.Database constructor takes an array of integer representing a database file as an optional parameter. The following code uses an HTML input as the source for loading a database:

dbFileElm.onchange = () => { const f = dbFileElm.files[ 0 ]; const r = new FileReader(); r.onload = function ( ) { const Uints = new Uint8Array (r.result); db = new SQL.Database(Uints); } r.readAsArrayBuffer(f); }

See : https://sql-js.github.io/sql.js/examples/GUI/gui.js

Loading a database from a server

using fetch

const sqlPromise = initSqlJs({ locateFile : file => `https://path/to/your/dist/folder/dist/ ${file} ` }); const dataPromise = fetch( "/path/to/database.sqlite" ).then( res => res.arrayBuffer()); const [SQL, buf] = await Promise .all([sqlPromise, dataPromise]) const db = new SQL.Database( new Uint8Array (buf));

using XMLHttpRequest

const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'GET' , '/path/to/database.sqlite' , true ); xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer' ; xhr.onload = e => { const uInt8Array = new Uint8Array (xhr.response); const db = new SQL.Database(uInt8Array); const contents = db.exec( "SELECT * FROM my_table" ); }; xhr.send();

See: https://github.com/sql-js/sql.js/wiki/Load-a-database-from-the-server

Use from node.js

sql.js is hosted on npm. To install it, you can simply run npm install sql.js . Alternatively, you can simply download sql-wasm.js and sql-wasm.wasm , from the download link below.

read a database from the disk:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const initSqlJs = require ( 'sql-wasm.js' ); const filebuffer = fs.readFileSync( 'test.sqlite' ); initSqlJs().then( function ( SQL ) { const db = new SQL.Database(filebuffer); });

write a database to the disk

You need to convert the result of db.export to a buffer

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const data = db.export(); const buffer = new Buffer(data); fs.writeFileSync( "filename.sqlite" , buffer);

See : https://github.com/sql-js/sql.js/blob/master/test/test_node_file.js

Use as web worker

If you don't want to run CPU-intensive SQL queries in your main application thread, you can use the more limited WebWorker API.

You will need to download worker.sql-wasm.js and worker.sql-wasm.wasm from the release page.

Example:

< script > const worker = new Worker( "/dist/worker.sql-wasm.js" ); worker.onmessage = () => { console .log( "Database opened" ); worker.onmessage = event => { console .log(event.data); }; worker.postMessage({ id : 2 , action : "exec" , sql : "SELECT age,name FROM test WHERE id=$id" , params : { "$id" : 1 } }); }; worker.onerror = e => console .log( "Worker error: " , e); worker.postMessage({ id : 1 , action : "open" , buffer :buf, }); </ script >

Enabling BigInt support

If you need BigInt support, it is partially supported since most browsers now supports it including Safari.Binding BigInt is still not supported, only getting BigInt from the database is supported for now.

< script > const stmt = db.prepare( "SELECT * FROM test" ); const config = { useBigInt : true }; while (stmt.step()) console .log(stmt.get( null , config)); const result = db.exec( "SELECT * FROM test" , config); console .log(results[ 0 ].values) </ script >

On WebWorker, you can just add config param before posting a message. With this, you wont have to pass config param on get function.

< script > worker.postMessage({ id: 1 , action: "exec" , sql: "SELECT * FROM test" , config: {useBigInt: true }, }); </ script >

See examples/GUI/gui.js for a full working example.

This library includes both WebAssembly and asm.js versions of Sqlite. (WebAssembly is the newer, preferred way to compile to JavaScript, and has superceded asm.js. It produces smaller, faster code.) Asm.js versions are included for compatibility.

Upgrading from 0.x to 1.x

Version 1.0 of sql.js must be loaded asynchronously, whereas asm.js was able to be loaded synchronously.

So in the past, you would:

< script src = 'js/sql.js' > </ script > < script > const db = new SQL.Database(); </ script >

or:

const SQL = require ( 'sql.js' ); const db = new SQL.Database();

Version 1.x:

< script src = 'dist/sql-wasm.js' > </ script > < script > initSqlJs({ locateFile : filename => `/dist/ ${filename} ` }).then( function ( SQL ) { const db = new SQL.Database(); }); </ script >

or:

const initSqlJs = require ( 'sql-wasm.js' ); initSqlJs().then( function ( SQL ) { const db = new SQL.Database(); });

NOTHING is now a reserved word in SQLite, whereas previously it was not. This could cause errors like Error: near "nothing": syntax error

Although asm.js files were distributed as a single Javascript file, WebAssembly libraries are most efficiently distributed as a pair of files, the .js loader and the .wasm file, like sql-wasm.js and sql-wasm.wasm . The .js file is responsible for loading the .wasm file. You can find these files on our release page

Versions of sql.js included in the distributed artifacts

You can always find the latest published artifacts on https://github.com/sql-js/sql.js/releases/latest.

For each release, you will find a file called sqljs.zip in the release assets. It will contain:

sql-wasm.js : The Web Assembly version of Sql.js. Minified and suitable for production. Use this. If you use this, you will need to include/ship sql-wasm.wasm as well.

: The Web Assembly version of Sql.js. Minified and suitable for production. Use this. If you use this, you will need to include/ship as well. sql-wasm-debug.js : The Web Assembly, Debug version of Sql.js. Larger, with assertions turned on. Useful for local development. You will need to include/ship sql-wasm-debug.wasm if you use this.

: The Web Assembly, Debug version of Sql.js. Larger, with assertions turned on. Useful for local development. You will need to include/ship if you use this. sql-asm.js : The older asm.js version of Sql.js. Slower and larger. Provided for compatibility reasons.

: The older asm.js version of Sql.js. Slower and larger. Provided for compatibility reasons. sql-asm-memory-growth.js : Asm.js doesn't allow for memory to grow by default, because it is slower and de-optimizes. If you are using sql-asm.js and you see this error ( Cannot enlarge memory arrays ), use this file.

: Asm.js doesn't allow for memory to grow by default, because it is slower and de-optimizes. If you are using sql-asm.js and you see this error ( ), use this file. sql-asm-debug.js : The Debug asm.js version of Sql.js. Use this for local development.

: The Debug asm.js version of Sql.js. Use this for local development. worker.* - Web Worker versions of the above libraries. More limited API. See examples/GUI/gui.js for a good example of this.

General consumers of this library don't need to read any further. (The compiled files are available via the release page.)

If you want to compile your own version of SQLite for WebAssembly, or want to contribute to this project, see CONTRIBUTING.md.