Generate GraphQL schemas and server based on SQL table structure.
If you want to help maintain or develop this, let me know!
GraphQL is pretty awesome, but getting started can be difficult - especially if you are unfamiliar with the concepts it introduces.
sql-to-graphql is a command-line utility that can help you get started. You give it the credentials to an SQL database (MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite currently) and it will inspect the tables it finds and do the following:
This utility is intended to help people get started with GraphQL. It is NOT intended to be used in production.
npm install -g sql-to-graphql
sql2graphql [options]
--relay,
-r - Generate Relay-style schema
(boolean [default: false])
--output-dir,
-o - Directory to use when generating app
(string [required])
--es6 - Use ES6 for generated code
(boolean [default: false])
--database,
--db - Database name
(string [required])
--db-filename - Database filename, used for SQLite
(string)
--host,
-h - Hostname of database server
(string [default: "localhost"])
--port,
-P - Port number of database server
(number)
--user,
-u - Username to use when connecting
(string [default: "root"])
--password,
-p - Password to use when connecting
(string [default: ""])
--table,
-t - Tables to generate type schemas for `(array [default: ""])`*
--backend,
-b - Type of database
(string [default: "mysql"])
--strip-suffix - Remove a suffix from table names when generating types
(array)
--strip-prefix - Remove a prefix from table names when generating types
(array)
--interactive,
-i - Interactive mode
(boolean [default: false])
--colors,
-c - Colorize the code output
(boolean [default: false])
--use-tabs - Use tabs for indentation
(boolean [default: false])
--tab-width - Width of tabs
(number [default: 2])
--quote - Quote style (single/double)
(string [default: "single"])
--default-description - The description to use for columns without a comment
(string [default: "@TODO DESCRIBE ME"])
--unaliased-primary-keys Disable aliasing of primary key fields to "id" for each type
(boolean [default: false])
--help - Show help
(boolean)
At the moment, sql-to-graphql tries to guess connections between tables based on naming conventions. This is far from fool-proof, but here's how it works:
Given you have a table called
users (or
user) and a table called
posts (or
post) and the
posts table have a column called
user_id, it will create a connection called
user on the
Post-type, giving you the
User this post belongs to. It will also create a connection on the
User-type named
posts, which will return all the posts belonging to this
User.
How these connections look depends on the options used (namely,
--relay).
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.