SQL Template Tag

ES2015 tagged template string for preparing SQL statements.

Installation

npm install sql - template -tag

Usage

import sql, { empty, join, raw } from "sql-template-tag" ; const query = sql `SELECT * FROM books WHERE id = ${id} ` ; query.sql; query.text; query.values; pg.query(query); mysql.query(query); const nested = sql `SELECT id FROM authors WHERE name = ${ "Blake" } ` ; const query = sql `SELECT * FROM books WHERE author_id IN ( ${nested} )` ; sql `SELECT * FROM books ${hasIds ? sql `WHERE ids IN ( ${join(ids)} )` : empty} ` ;

Join

Accepts an array of values and returns a SQL instance with the values joined by the separator. E.g.

const query = join([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); query.sql; query.values;

Raw

Accepts a string and returns a SQL instance, useful if you want some part of the SQL to be dynamic.

raw( "SELECT" );

Do not accept user input to raw , this will create a SQL injection vulnerability.

Empty

Simple placeholder value for an empty SQL string. Equivalent to raw("") .

Recipes

This package "just works" with pg and mysql .

mssql.query(query.strings, ...query.values);

Related

Some other modules exist that do something similar:

sql-template-strings : promotes mutation via chained methods and lacks nesting SQL statements. The idea to support sql and text properties for dual mysql and pg compatibility came from here.

: promotes mutation via chained methods and lacks nesting SQL statements. The idea to support and properties for dual and compatibility came from here. pg-template-tag : missing TypeScript and MySQL support. This is the API I envisioned before writing this library, and by supporting pg only it has the ability to dedupe values .

License

MIT